fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 2 arrested in shooting death of man on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested two men accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Orange County. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, are facing charges of first degree murder for the shooting death of Carlos Moreno-Anarivia, deputies said. According to detectives, on the...
WFTV
Photos: Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and over $12,500 concerning illegal gambling. (Daytona Beach Police Department/Daytona Beach Police Department)
WESH
Orange County deputies identify woman found shot to death in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they said Nekaybaw Collier, 27, was found shot in a car on North Powers Drive on Thursday night. She later died at the hospital. On Friday, Crimeline released a bulletin announcing a $5,000 reward...
Video shows moments before father was killed outside local restaurant; search underway for gunman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies released new surveillance video Friday that they hope will help track down a suspect after a shooting last month. Investigators said the victim, Etson Faustin, 39, was a husband and a father. He was one of two people shot at a shopping...
fox35orlando.com
Love triangle leads to deadly stabbing in Daytona Beach
Police believe a deadly stabbing that happened in Daytona Beach early Wednesday was an act of self-defense. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to 201 Shady Place after a woman, an ex-boyfriend and a current boyfriend got into a fight and shots were fired.
Daytona Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a local middle school. Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit with black Adidas shoes. Daytona Beach...
Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman Thursday night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
click orlando
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
WESH
Man wanted for battery arrested after fleeing from Volusia County deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
fox35orlando.com
'Put the guns down': Family speaks out after 'good young man' killed in drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach
Travis Hubbert Jr. died Monday night in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. His family members spoke during a news conference Wednesday pleading with the community to bring an end to violence. Right now, no arrests have been made.
WESH
Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
WESH
Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
fox35orlando.com
DeLand man convicted after setting woman on fire, killing her at her home
DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County jury has convicted a man who was charged with first-degree murder after he lit a woman on fire outside her home in 2017. Bernard Thomas was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder, first-degree arson of a dwelling, and first-degree arson of an occupied vehicle and was sentenced to life in prison. Thomas also was ordered to serve a consecutive 30-year sentence for the two arson counts.
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
Man dies after being shot and driven to another location in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Deputies said a man in his 20s, identified as Donneill Davis Jr., 22, was shot around 9:30 p.m. on South John Young Parkway, north of Holden Avenue. Investigators said someone then drove Davis...
flaglerlive.com
Shooting On Palm Coast’s Farnum Lane Results in Arrest of 24-Year-Old Grandson of Resident
In a matter of 60 minutes late this afternoon, Flagler County Sheriff’s units got the report of a shooting in the F-Section and a suspect on the loose. They set chase by ground and air. By 5 p.m., they had the suspect in custody–the 24-year-old grandson of the man living at the property he’d allegedly shot up.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Woman shot after argument with man in Orlando shopping center parking lot
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police say an argument led to a woman being shot in a parking lot on Wednesday night. According to police, the woman was shot by a man in the parking lot of the Washington Shores Shopping Center after the two began fighting. The victim was taken...
Sanford police release video of 6 suspects wanted in the death of man, 18
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are looking to identify six people whom they named as suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man. Officers released a video showing the people wanted in connection to the November shooting death of Isaiah Diaz while he was sitting in a car at an apartment complex.
