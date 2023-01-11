DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County jury has convicted a man who was charged with first-degree murder after he lit a woman on fire outside her home in 2017. Bernard Thomas was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder, first-degree arson of a dwelling, and first-degree arson of an occupied vehicle and was sentenced to life in prison. Thomas also was ordered to serve a consecutive 30-year sentence for the two arson counts.

