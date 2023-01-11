ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Love triangle leads to deadly stabbing in Daytona Beach

Police believe a deadly stabbing that happened in Daytona Beach early Wednesday was an act of self-defense. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to 201 Shady Place after a woman, an ex-boyfriend and a current boyfriend got into a fight and shots were fired.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeLand man convicted after setting woman on fire, killing her at her home

DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County jury has convicted a man who was charged with first-degree murder after he lit a woman on fire outside her home in 2017. Bernard Thomas was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder, first-degree arson of a dwelling, and first-degree arson of an occupied vehicle and was sentenced to life in prison. Thomas also was ordered to serve a consecutive 30-year sentence for the two arson counts.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

