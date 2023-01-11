Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Witold Karp
Witold Karp, 96, of New Britain, loving husband of the late Maria (Terlecka) Karp, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023 at Jerome Home. Born in Poland, he was the son of the late Julian and Maria (Swiderski) Karp. He immigrated to the United Stated in 1961, and settled in New Britain where he was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church.
New Britain Herald
Kenneth Joseph Cyr
Kenneth Joseph Cyr, 62, of Barkhamsted, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 9, 2023, with his beloved family by his side. Born in Canada to Juliette and the late Edwin Cyr, Kenneth grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School. In 1977 Kenneth enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After his service in the USMC, Kenneth enlisted in the Connecticut Army National Guard, proudly serving eight years combined. Following his military service, Kenneth joined the Carpenters Union.
New Britain Herald
Gerard J. 'Gerry' Probulis
Gerard J. "Gerry" Probulis, 83, of Vernon, died Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) at Rockville Hospital. Born in New Britain, the son of the late John J. Probulis, Jr. and Thecla (Roth) Probulis, he lived most of his life in New Britain, and moved to Vernon. He had been employed in the Financial Analyst at Pratt & Whitney for 40 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a Permanent Deacon serving at St. Mary's Church New Britain, and he served as a Minister of The Eucharist at John Dempsey (UConn) Hospital.
New Britain Herald
William Theodore Clines Sr.
William Theodore Clines Sr., 82, of New Britain, widower of Jean (Campbell) Clines, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Stephen and Carol (Gilbert) Clines....
New Britain Herald
In Memoriam
Posted in New Britain Herald, on Thursday, 12 January 2023 13:39. Updated: Thursday, 12 January 2023 13:42.
New Britain Herald
New Britain hosting Martin Luther King commemoration event
NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will be hosting its annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Monday, January 16. All are welcomed to Smalley Elementary School to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King. Refreshments will be available at 10:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m.
New Britain Herald
Zingarella Ristorante & Pizzeria will be closing after 11 years as popular eatery in Plantsville
SOUTHINGTON – Zingarella Ristorante & Pizzeria announced it will be closing in February after 11 years as popular eatery and fixture in the Plantsville area. Zingarella originally opened on the day before Thanksgiving in 2011. The restaurant, which offered both Italian food and New York style pizza, frequently participated in community events.
New Britain Herald
New Britain officials unveil renderings for newest downtown development
NEW BRITAIN – City officials unveiled the renderings for a new development downtown. “This is another exciting day for downtown New Britain,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “This is honestly proof of another project where Amit (Lakhotia) and everybody had a vision that complements ours, that complements the plans that we put together going back to the Transit Oriented Development plans of 2016. That was only made more robust with the plan of Conservation and Development and we just finished that process and going through just last year; looking at and reusing some of our underutilized buildings and reimagining what they could be not necessarily from what the original purpose was.”
New Britain Herald
More than 30 active blight complaints currently being handled in Newington
NEWINGTON – There are currently over 30 properties where active blight complaints are being handled in town. Newington’s Zoning Enforcement Officer Erik Hinckley updated elected officials on the blight list at the last meeting of the Town Council Jan. 10. The most recent prior update took place in...
New Britain Herald
Longtime Democratic Registrar of Voters Marie Fox honored by town officials posthumously
NEWINGTON – Longtime Democratic Registrar of Voters Marie Fox was honored by town officials posthumously this week, after passing away Dec. 27. Mayor Beth DelBuono read a proclamation in her honor during the Town Council’s first meeting of the year Tuesday night. “I will say before I begin...
New Britain Herald
Bristol man in critical condition following three-car crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A Bristol man is in critical condition after the car he was driving in Southington on Thursday was struck by another motorist, causing it to veer into the oncoming lane of traffic. The victim has been identified as Hector Carrasco Gomez, 27. Police said Gomez, in a...
New Britain Herald
Berlin gets best offensive performance of the season in 39-point win at Plainville
PLAINVILLE - The Berlin Redcoats (4-6) put their largest offensive output of the season on display. Thursday night, beating the Plainville Blue Devils 69-30. In what was also Berlin’s most lopsided game of the season, they saw primary contributions from Emma Ellison with 14 points, Brooke Walker with 12 and Maddy Sadowski with eight.
New Britain Herald
Watertown man facing home invasion charge after allegedly forcing way into Plainville home, assaulting homeowner
PLAINVILLE – A Watertown man is set to face a judge next month on home invasion and other charges after police accused him of barging his way into a house in Plainville in December before assaulting the homeowner. Richard O’Brien, 34, allegedly put the man in a head lock,...
