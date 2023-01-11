ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, CT

Witold Karp

Witold Karp, 96, of New Britain, loving husband of the late Maria (Terlecka) Karp, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023 at Jerome Home. Born in Poland, he was the son of the late Julian and Maria (Swiderski) Karp. He immigrated to the United Stated in 1961, and settled in New Britain where he was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Kenneth Joseph Cyr

Kenneth Joseph Cyr, 62, of Barkhamsted, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 9, 2023, with his beloved family by his side. Born in Canada to Juliette and the late Edwin Cyr, Kenneth grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School. In 1977 Kenneth enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After his service in the USMC, Kenneth enlisted in the Connecticut Army National Guard, proudly serving eight years combined. Following his military service, Kenneth joined the Carpenters Union.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Gerard J. 'Gerry' Probulis

Gerard J. "Gerry" Probulis, 83, of Vernon, died Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) at Rockville Hospital. Born in New Britain, the son of the late John J. Probulis, Jr. and Thecla (Roth) Probulis, he lived most of his life in New Britain, and moved to Vernon. He had been employed in the Financial Analyst at Pratt & Whitney for 40 years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a Permanent Deacon serving at St. Mary's Church New Britain, and he served as a Minister of The Eucharist at John Dempsey (UConn) Hospital.
VERNON, CT
William Theodore Clines Sr.

William Theodore Clines Sr., 82, of New Britain, widower of Jean (Campbell) Clines, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Stephen and Carol (Gilbert) Clines....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
In Memoriam

Posted in New Britain Herald, on Thursday, 12 January 2023 13:39. Updated: Thursday, 12 January 2023 13:42.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain hosting Martin Luther King commemoration event

NEW BRITAIN – The City of New Britain will be hosting its annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration on Monday, January 16. All are welcomed to Smalley Elementary School to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King. Refreshments will be available at 10:30 a.m. followed by the program at 11 a.m.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain officials unveil renderings for newest downtown development

NEW BRITAIN – City officials unveiled the renderings for a new development downtown. “This is another exciting day for downtown New Britain,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “This is honestly proof of another project where Amit (Lakhotia) and everybody had a vision that complements ours, that complements the plans that we put together going back to the Transit Oriented Development plans of 2016. That was only made more robust with the plan of Conservation and Development and we just finished that process and going through just last year; looking at and reusing some of our underutilized buildings and reimagining what they could be not necessarily from what the original purpose was.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Berlin gets best offensive performance of the season in 39-point win at Plainville

PLAINVILLE - The Berlin Redcoats (4-6) put their largest offensive output of the season on display. Thursday night, beating the Plainville Blue Devils 69-30. In what was also Berlin’s most lopsided game of the season, they saw primary contributions from Emma Ellison with 14 points, Brooke Walker with 12 and Maddy Sadowski with eight.
BERLIN, CT

