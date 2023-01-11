EQ Office and Olson Kundig Complete Redevelopment of 800 Fifth

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--

EQ Office, a leader in creating inspiring workplace destinations, today announced completion of its redevelopment of 800 Fifth, a modern environment centered around wellness and collaboration to meet the needs of today’s workforce. Designed by Olson Kundig, the award-winning Seattle-based firm, 800 Fifth revitalizes both indoor and outdoor spaces for tenants and the Seattle community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005298/en/

An example of the new gathering spaces at the repositioned 800 Fifth in Seattle. (Photo: Business Wire)

The design approach has influenced new amenities that foster collaboration, creativity and community, including a reimagined, modernized 16,200-square-foot entry and lobby, a new fitness center, and a 15,800-square-foot public garden and plaza with an inviting outdoor fireplace and event space. Located in the Seattle Central Business District, the Class-A tower sits within easy walking distance of the Seattle Waterfront, Pike Place Market, and the downtown retail core.

Interior renovations draw on fundamental tenets of residential design, incorporating natural materials, intimately scaled spaces, and highly crafted detailing to support a warm, comfortable environment. Furnishing selections designed by local and native artisans further link the project to the surrounding community. Improved sightlines, access to natural light and integrated artwork likewise marry residential considerations with the building’s existing architectural language.

“In an office environment that has been forever changed, EQ Office is leading the way in creating an evolved workplace experience. The reimagined 800 Fifth creates an environment where creativity, collaboration and community meet, bringing the best of home, hospitality and office together,” said Zach Zaborowski, Vice President and Portfolio Director at EQ Office. “This new environment where health and comfort are at the forefront of daily priorities promotes wellbeing and allows both our tenants and the public to connect in a single space.”

Updated elements mirror residential-focused designs and include white oak and exposed steel that evoke feelings of warmth and tactility. The addition of suspended lantern lighting, customized bookcases, integrated artwork, highly crafted detailing, the public plaza, a cantilevered retail bar, and an elevated terrace featuring native plants to present a cohesive experience.

Throughout the property, the flexible social gathering spaces smoothly transition from the interior to the outdoor courtyard, where community and small group spaces are anchored by a hearth that establishes an all-seasons focal point.

“With this transformation, we were able to thoughtfully and responsibly shape the public realm and built environment by allowing the building to evolve with the needs of the community,” said Kirsten Ring Murray, FAIA, Design Principal for Olson Kundig. “Particularly important for the building is the reimagined areas that include spaces for both public and private uses, connecting the workforce to a reinvigorated Central Business District.”

In addition to 800 Fifth, EQ Office’s continued investment in the downtown Seattle skyline spans multiple notable properties including The Exchange, 999 3rd, and U.S. Bank Center, which is currently undergoing a highly anticipated redevelopment. For more information on 800 Fifth and leasing opportunities, visit https://www.800fifthavenue.com/.

About Olson Kundig

Now in its sixth decade of practice, Olson Kundig is a collaborative design practice led by 14 principal/owners whose work includes commercial and mixed-use design (from offices to sports facilities), private and multi-family residential, cultural and museum projects, exhibition design, hospitality projects, places of worship, interior design, product design and landscape design. With deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, the firm and its team of over 250 work with clients around the world. More information at olsonkundig.com.

About EQ Office

EQ focuses on the experience its 20 million square feet provides - how space feels, activates and performs by incorporating the most valued elements of home and hospitality into the office. We’re proud to work hand-in-hand with more than 1,500 customers of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups, to bring humanity back to the workplace. Our diverse team of 200+ professionals is responsible for creating inspired office environments in major cities across the country including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. As a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone’s real estate funds, we have the resources to lead the changes happening in the work space. Explore your space for greatness at www.eqoffice.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005298/en/

CONTACT: Elliot Golan

Allison+Partners

Elliot.golan@allisonpr.com

KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE URBAN PLANNING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: EQ Office

PUB: 01/11/2023 01:00 PM/DISC: 01/11/2023 01:02 PM