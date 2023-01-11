Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Joseph J. Fedor Jr.
Joseph J. Fedor Jr, 87, of Bristol passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, 11 Jan. 2023, at the Pines in Bristol. Known simply as Joe, he was born on 24 April, 1935 in Queens, NY which started his love affair with the New York Mets and the Football Giants. He was the son of late Joseph Fedor and Camile (Bloise) Fedor. He had one sister, Carol (Fedor) Vitole who passed away in her early twenties.
Bristol Press
Roland D. Richard
Roland D. Richard, "Rol, Rolo, Rollie, Racy, Dad O' Dad", of Bristol, and recent resident of Burlington, MA, died on Jan. 11, 2023, at 90 years of age. In 1953, while playing basketball for Hillyer College, he was introduced in the press as a "little bundle of dynamite," which accurately reflected how he lived his life. Despite a valiant effort, he lost to his rival, cancer, after beating it in 2017.
Bristol Press
Valerie Kilmas Rouleau
Valerie Klimas Rouleau of Terryville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2023. The daughter of Vincent and Regina Klimas, Valerie was born on April 3, 1948. She attended St. Anthony’s High School in Bristol and St. Joseph’s College in Maryland, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in nursing. Valerie was passionate about nursing, and brought both humor and a commitment to patient advocacy to her 40 year career that spanned Bristol Hospital, the Newington VA, and Home Hospice.
Bristol Press
Louise Lauretano DeMars
Louise Lauretano DeMars, age 78, of Bristol, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023 after a short illness. Louise was born on Aug. 30, 1944 to Michael and Amelia Lauretano in Bristol. As a young girl, Louise was fascinated watching her father, the founder of Lauretano Sign Corporation, design and hand-letter signs. When she was only four years old, she started helping him paint signs, and soon discovered that she had quite an artistic talent of her own.
Bristol Press
Officer Alec Iurato is slated to be honored by the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame
BRISTOL – For outstanding service in the face of adversity, Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato is slated to be honored by the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame with the Courage in Service Award. Mayor Jeff Caggiano called the distinction “rightly deserved.”. The Bristol Police Department and...
Bristol Press
Carousel Museum mourns loss of Louise DeMars, celebrates her legacy
BRISTOL – Carousel Museum Director Morgan Urgo mourned the loss of Louise DeMars, who died Tuesday, and celebrated her legacy of accomplishment. DeMars, 78, died Tuesday following a short illness according to her obituary. DeMars was on the original board of directors formed in 1990 to start the New...
Bristol Press
Shots were fired during stolen police cruiser incident in Bristol
BRISTOL – Shots were fired during a chaotic carjacking investigation Thursday that ended with a stolen police cruiser crashing through a local diner. Police have identified the suspect who drove the stolen police car as Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, who has been charged with one count of first-degree larceny. He is being held on $1 million bond and was expected to face a judge Friday morning.
Bristol Press
Bristol police officer fired shots at carjacking suspect, state investigators say
BRISTOL – A Bristol police officer shot a carjacking suspect in the leg on Thursday, investigators from the state said Friday. The Office of Inspector General identified the policeman who fired at the suspect as Officer Seth Petzing. State investigators said Petzing fired at the suspect, identified as Jimmie...
Bristol Press
Berlin gets best offensive performance of the season in 39-point win at Plainville
PLAINVILLE - The Berlin Redcoats (4-6) put their largest offensive output of the season on display. Thursday night, beating the Plainville Blue Devils 69-30. In what was also Berlin’s most lopsided game of the season, they saw primary contributions from Emma Ellison with 14 points, Brooke Walker with 12 and Maddy Sadowski with eight.
Bristol Press
Trulieve is officially approved for the move to its new operating location
BRISTOL – Trulieve is officially approved for the move to its new operating location at 820 Farmington Ave. With recreational cannabis now set to be sold throughout the state, Bristol City Council Tuesday officially approved the move of the Trulieve cannabis dispensary, however, Mayor Jeff Caggiano said the business is still in the state process to become a hybrid medical and recreational sale space.
Bristol Press
Bristol man in critical condition following three-car crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A Bristol man is in critical condition after the car he was driving in Southington on Thursday was struck by another motorist, causing it to veer into the oncoming lane of traffic. The victim has been identified as Hector Carrasco Gomez, 27. Police said Gomez, in a...
Bristol Press
Zingarella Ristorante & Pizzeria will be closing after 11 years as popular eatery in Plantsville
SOUTHINGTON – Zingarella Ristorante & Pizzeria announced it will be closing in February after 11 years as popular eatery and fixture in the Plantsville area. Zingarella originally opened on the day before Thanksgiving in 2011. The restaurant, which offered both Italian food and New York style pizza, frequently participated in community events.
Bristol Press
Watertown man facing home invasion charge after allegedly forcing way into Plainville home, assaulting homeowner
PLAINVILLE – A Watertown man is set to face a judge next month on home invasion and other charges after police accused him of barging his way into a house in Plainville in December before assaulting the homeowner. Richard O’Brien, 34, allegedly put the man in a head lock,...
Bristol Press
Eastern falls to Maloney in close battle on the mat
BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers fell to 4-4 on the season after falling to the Maloney Spartans Wednesday night, where they were pinned in four of the 11 matches. Overall, the Lancers fell 41-36 due to having to forfeit two matches. Despite the loss, the team managed to win five matches. Bristol Eastern’s Rocco Barbino (152), Adam Zavecz (182), Owen Broyles (195), Yussu Bah (113) and Luke Viens (126) all won by pin.
Comments / 0