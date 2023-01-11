ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Joseph J. Fedor Jr.

Joseph J. Fedor Jr, 87, of Bristol passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, 11 Jan. 2023, at the Pines in Bristol. Known simply as Joe, he was born on 24 April, 1935 in Queens, NY which started his love affair with the New York Mets and the Football Giants. He was the son of late Joseph Fedor and Camile (Bloise) Fedor. He had one sister, Carol (Fedor) Vitole who passed away in her early twenties.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Roland D. Richard

Roland D. Richard, "Rol, Rolo, Rollie, Racy, Dad O' Dad", of Bristol, and recent resident of Burlington, MA, died on Jan. 11, 2023, at 90 years of age. In 1953, while playing basketball for Hillyer College, he was introduced in the press as a "little bundle of dynamite," which accurately reflected how he lived his life. Despite a valiant effort, he lost to his rival, cancer, after beating it in 2017.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Valerie Kilmas Rouleau

Valerie Klimas Rouleau of Terryville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2023. The daughter of Vincent and Regina Klimas, Valerie was born on April 3, 1948. She attended St. Anthony’s High School in Bristol and St. Joseph’s College in Maryland, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in nursing. Valerie was passionate about nursing, and brought both humor and a commitment to patient advocacy to her 40 year career that spanned Bristol Hospital, the Newington VA, and Home Hospice.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Louise Lauretano DeMars

Louise Lauretano DeMars, age 78, of Bristol, passed away on Jan. 9, 2023 after a short illness. Louise was born on Aug. 30, 1944 to Michael and Amelia Lauretano in Bristol. As a young girl, Louise was fascinated watching her father, the founder of Lauretano Sign Corporation, design and hand-letter signs. When she was only four years old, she started helping him paint signs, and soon discovered that she had quite an artistic talent of her own.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Carousel Museum mourns loss of Louise DeMars, celebrates her legacy

BRISTOL – Carousel Museum Director Morgan Urgo mourned the loss of Louise DeMars, who died Tuesday, and celebrated her legacy of accomplishment. DeMars, 78, died Tuesday following a short illness according to her obituary. DeMars was on the original board of directors formed in 1990 to start the New...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Shots were fired during stolen police cruiser incident in Bristol

BRISTOL – Shots were fired during a chaotic carjacking investigation Thursday that ended with a stolen police cruiser crashing through a local diner. Police have identified the suspect who drove the stolen police car as Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, who has been charged with one count of first-degree larceny. He is being held on $1 million bond and was expected to face a judge Friday morning.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Berlin gets best offensive performance of the season in 39-point win at Plainville

PLAINVILLE - The Berlin Redcoats (4-6) put their largest offensive output of the season on display. Thursday night, beating the Plainville Blue Devils 69-30. In what was also Berlin’s most lopsided game of the season, they saw primary contributions from Emma Ellison with 14 points, Brooke Walker with 12 and Maddy Sadowski with eight.
BERLIN, CT
Bristol Press

Trulieve is officially approved for the move to its new operating location

BRISTOL – Trulieve is officially approved for the move to its new operating location at 820 Farmington Ave. With recreational cannabis now set to be sold throughout the state, Bristol City Council Tuesday officially approved the move of the Trulieve cannabis dispensary, however, Mayor Jeff Caggiano said the business is still in the state process to become a hybrid medical and recreational sale space.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Eastern falls to Maloney in close battle on the mat

BRISTOL - The Bristol Eastern Lancers fell to 4-4 on the season after falling to the Maloney Spartans Wednesday night, where they were pinned in four of the 11 matches. Overall, the Lancers fell 41-36 due to having to forfeit two matches. Despite the loss, the team managed to win five matches. Bristol Eastern’s Rocco Barbino (152), Adam Zavecz (182), Owen Broyles (195), Yussu Bah (113) and Luke Viens (126) all won by pin.
BRISTOL, CT

