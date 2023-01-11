Joseph J. Fedor Jr, 87, of Bristol passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, 11 Jan. 2023, at the Pines in Bristol. Known simply as Joe, he was born on 24 April, 1935 in Queens, NY which started his love affair with the New York Mets and the Football Giants. He was the son of late Joseph Fedor and Camile (Bloise) Fedor. He had one sister, Carol (Fedor) Vitole who passed away in her early twenties.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO