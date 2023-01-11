Read full article on original website
Rochester Man Facing Felony Assault Charge for Road Rage Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing a gun at another motorist during a road rage incident in Rochester made his first appearance in Olmsted County court this week. 23-year-old Dillion Nolan was formally charged with second-degree assault. A judge set his conditional bail at $5,000. The...
Wanted Woman Accused of Fleeing Police at High Speeds in SE Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Rochester woman with an active arrest warrant in connection to a fleeing incident that occurred in southeast Rochester this past fall. 29-year-old Mickela Vredenburg was charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer in...
Rushford Man Arrested for DUI After Falling Asleep at a Stop Light
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:03 p.m. the Winona Police Department received a report of a man sleeping at a stop light on Hwy 61 and Vila Street. Officers responded to the area, but the vehicle was no longer there. However, the Officer noticed the vehicle up the highway and began to pursue.
Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
Rochester police seek help locating alleged memory supplement thieves
(ABC 6 News) -The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who stole $4,300 worth of a memory loss deterrent called Prevagen. According to police, the two stole the Prevagen on Thursday at Hy-Vee at West Circle Dr. NW. If you know anything, contact...
Man arrested on Mower County warrant, police allegedly recover possible fentanyl pills
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported to Walmart North at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and arrested 25-year-old Austin Kinder, of Austin. According to RPD, Kinder had an outstanding warrant in Mower County, and was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. Rochester police said officers found a single...
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Young Man Found in Rochester Park
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a 20-year-old man found in a park in northwest Rochester Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said there has not yet been an official cause of death, however the preliminary investigation indicates the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe the fatal shooting occurred about five hours before the man’s body was discovered.
Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
Arik Matson, Waseca Police Officer shot in head, going on "trip of a lifetime"
MINNEAPOLIS -- A police officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty three years ago got a special sendoff Friday evening at MSP Airport.Arik Matson was shot in the head when responding to a call about a suspicious person roaming through some backyards.Matson is headed to Alaska to hunt waterfowl in the Bering Sea, MSP told WCCO. Matson was given the opportunity to hunt with Hometown Hero Outdoors, a Minnesota-based nonprofit.RELATED: 'Just Keep Prevailing And Persevering': Arik & Megan Matson Go 1-On-1 With WCCOMatson will be accompanied by his uncle and best friend, Hometown Hero Outdoors said.Hometown Hero Outdoors is building a documentary about Matson's recovery in partnership with Rogue Productions. The document will also feature his journey in Alaska.
Police search for suspect who robbed banks in Apple Valley, Lakeville at gunpoint
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning, and then tried to rob a Lakeville bank hours later.The Apple Valley robbery happened around 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on the 7500 block of 142nd Street West. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a clerk. He then took out a gun and told the clerk to get money from the safe.Staff members went into the safe together and locked it, leaving the suspect in the main bank area. They contacted police, but the suspect had left on foot before they arrived. The robbery in Lakeville happened at about 1:26 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 8700 block of 207th Street.Police are still looking for the suspect, who they say was wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable face mask. Anyone with information should contact Apple Valley Detective Pogatchnik at 952-953-2895.
Rochester woman recovers from suspected overdose
(ABC 6 News) – A 28-year-old Rochester woman recovered from an overdose Tuesday, according to Rochester police. Police responded to the 2900 block of Jeremiah Lane NW at 11:30 p.m., where the woman was reportedly unconscious and struggling to breathe. The officer administered Narcan and Mayo Clinic took over...
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
Olmsted County Sheriff deputies, RFD respond to RV fire
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Sheriff deputies and the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) both responded to an RV fire that occurred at a home near Marion on Wednesday afternoon. The call of a reported RV on fire came in around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 3800...
Albert Lea man charged in May 2022 apartment stabbing faces new charges for stabbing in jail
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man charged with stabbing three people at an apartment in May 2022, has now been charged with stabbing one inmate and attempted to stab a second in the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center. 27-year-old CK Kyle Kasio is charged with two counts...
Man Steals from Target, Caught Before Leaving Parking Lot
(KWNO)- The Winona Police Department received a report yesterday at around 3:00 p.m. that a male subject was stealing from Target. The report stated that a male subject by the name of Jake Anderson, aged 30 of Rochester, Minn. did his shopping at Target and left the store without paying.
Stewartville Man Admits to Manslaughter Charge For Fatal Overdose
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man today accepted a plea agreement with Goodhue County prosecutors and entered a guilty plea to a second-degree manslaughter charge stemming from a fatal drug overdose in the Twin Cities. In exchange for the guilty plea from 26-year-old Brandon Mann, prosecutors agreed...
Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant fiancée hours after breakup
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man was arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and killed as she sat in her car. On Sunday, Jan. 8, at approximately 6:51 p.m., Lakeville Police Department officers and paramedics responded to a shooting call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse parking lot and found the victim inside a vehicle. Paramedics provided lifesaving measures and transported her to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died.
Howard Co. man charged with murder in death of Jonathan Esparza
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - A Howard County man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of Jonathan Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan is accused of killing Esparza on Oct. 20, 2022, at 808 Main St. in Elma. Esparza was listed as a missing person late in 2022 and his...
