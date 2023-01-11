(New London, MN)---One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near New London. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening on Highway 23. The driver of the semi, Todd Nilson, 52, of Annandale, was not injured. However, a vehicle driven by Kevin Burke, 54, of New London, who was traveling northbound on County Road 40, collided with the semi.

NEW LONDON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO