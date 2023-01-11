Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near New London
(New London, MN)---One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near New London. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening on Highway 23. The driver of the semi, Todd Nilson, 52, of Annandale, was not injured. However, a vehicle driven by Kevin Burke, 54, of New London, who was traveling northbound on County Road 40, collided with the semi.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured following crash near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup truck that was also traveling northbound. The SUV driver, Mitch Greninger, 27, of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in a SUV versus buggy crash
(Otter Tail County, MN)--Two people are injured when a driver crashed into an Amish horse-drawn buggy in Otter Tail County. According to the report, a 42-year-old woman from Deer Creek was driving a Ford Explorer SUV on County Hwy 50 on Wednesday when she crested a hill only to see the buggy at the bottom of the slope going the same direction.
Comments / 0