Knox Pages
Former fiscal officer of College Township fined nearly $8k by state auditor
COLLEGE TWP — Auditor of State Keith Faber issued a finding for recovery of $7,225 on Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for College Township in Knox County, for fees incurred from late payments of payroll withholdings. Martha Rambo served as the township's fiscal officer from April 2020 through...
Knox Pages
Fredericktown Police reports Feb. 1-7
FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown Police Department issued 4 criminal charges, registered 4 citations, and wrote 12 parking tickets from Jan. 1 to 7.
Knox Pages
Knox County marriage license teases story: “Changed our minds”
DANVILLE -- Sometimes a piece of paper provokes questions. Just such a piece of paper can be found in the Knox County probate court records. It is dated Jan. 9, 1915, and it is a marriage certificate for Edwin V. Gray of Spangler, Pennsylvania, and Martha E. Holmes of Danville. The odd thing is, the marriage apparently never happened.
Knox Pages
'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing
ASHLAND — A group of eight Amish people refused to pay their fines for their violations of Ohio's new buggy law in a fines and costs hearing in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Elmer Hershberger, Mosie Shetler, Andy Swartzentruber, Eli L. Swartzentruber, Henry Swartzentruber, Susan Troyer, Eli J. Yoder,...
Knox Pages
Crowd gathers to discuss student dress code at East Knox board of education meeting
HOWARD — Questions surrounding the district's dress code and an elementary school boy wearing a dress were the primer for approximately 50 people attending this week's East Knox Board of Education meeting. At December's board meeting, the second grader's attire drew attention as well. The parents of the second-grade...
Knox Pages
Mt. Vernon rides the rough off West Holmes
Mt. Vernon stretched out and finally snapped West Holmes to earn a 59-44 victory on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, West Holmes and Mt Vernon squared off with January 26, 2022 at West Holmes High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Knox Pages
Ribbon cutting celebrates new KCH site in Centerburg
CENTERBURG — Though the skies were gray, many gathered inside the well-lit, newly constructed Knox Community Hospital Centerburg Health & Wellness Center on Friday afternoon for its ribbon cutting ceremony. "It's a great time to celebrate this," said Knox County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carol Grubaugh. "This is...
Knox Pages
Fredericktown exhales after close call with East Knox
Fredericktown survived East Knox in a 45-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio boys basketball action on January 13. Last season, Fredericktown and East Knox squared off with January 19, 2022 at Fredericktown High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
River Valley dismantles Galion in convincing manner
River Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Galion 84-60 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 13. In recent action on January 5, River Valley faced off against Highland and Galion took on Highland on January 7 at Galion High School. For more, click here.
Knox Pages
Patriot Prep defeats East Knox in lopsided affair
Patriot Prep unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off East Knox 59-35 Wednesday at Patriot Prep Academy on January 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Patriot Prep squared off with February 25, 2022 at East Knox High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Knox Pages
Take a breath: New Philadelphia deserves it after OT win against Madison Comprehensive
New Philadelphia used overtime to slip past Madison Comprehensive 59-54 in Ohio boys basketball on January 13. Recently on January 6, New Philadelphia squared off with Mansfield in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Knox Pages
Sweating it out: Mt. Gilead edges Northmor
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Gilead defeated Northmor 65-63 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 13. Northmor showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-9 advantage over Mt. Gilead as the first quarter ended.
Knox Pages
Over and out: Garaway punches through Hiland
Garaway unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hiland 73-47 Friday at Garaway High on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Garaway darted in front of Hiland 18-11 to begin the second quarter.
Knox Pages
Night to Shine set for Feb. 10
CENTERBURG -- On Friday, Feb. 10, from 6 pm to 9 pm, Centerburg Church of Christ will host Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. Now in its ninth year, this event has annually celebrated thousands of people with special needs around the globe on the Friday before Valentine’s Day.
Knox Pages
Cardington-Lincoln trips Fredericktown in tenacious tussle
Cardington-Lincoln swapped jabs before dispatching Fredericktown 38-29 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 11. The first quarter gave Cardington-Lincoln a 11-8 lead over Fredericktown.
