CENTERBURG -- On Friday, Feb. 10, from 6 pm to 9 pm, Centerburg Church of Christ will host Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. Now in its ninth year, this event has annually celebrated thousands of people with special needs around the globe on the Friday before Valentine’s Day.

CENTERBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO