ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news

It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Soto, Alonso, Guerrero get big deals, 33 head to arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached big-money agreements on one-year contracts as more than 100 players avoided salary arbitration with deals Friday and 33 exchanged proposed figures with their teams. All-Star pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves were headed toward a...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Iowa takes on Michigan after Sandfort's 22-point game

Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -4.5; over/under is 154.5. BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Payton Sandfort scored 22 points in Iowa's 76-65 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes have gone 7-2 at...
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

Brian Flores interviews with Browns to run their defense

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. He might be ready to make a move inside the division. Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Vincent leads Heat to 2nd straight win over Bucks

MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday. Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Latest on Lamar Jackson: QB misses practice on Thursday

Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday … if he hasn't already played it. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Funk leads Utah State against Nevada after 22-point game

Utah State Aggies (14-3, 3-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (14-4, 4-1 MWC) BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits the Nevada Wolf Pack after Taylor Funk scored 22 points in Utah State's 83-63 win over the Wyoming Cowboys. The Wolf Pack are 8-0 in home games. Nevada has a 13-3 record...
LOGAN, UT
FOX Sports

Lehigh faces American after Whitney-Sidney's 21-point performance

American Eagles (12-4, 4-1 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-8, 3-2 Patriot) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -3.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the American Eagles after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 21 points in Lehigh's 76-58 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Mountain Hawks are 5-2 on their home...
BETHLEHEM, PA
FOX Sports

Browns meet with Eagles assistant Wilson for coordinator job

CLEVELAND (AP) — Since they'll be watching the NFL playoffs, the Browns used the opening day of postseason play to conduct an interview. Cleveland is meeting with Philadelphia assistant coach Dennard Wilson about its defensive coordinator job on Saturday, taking advantage of the top-seeded Eagles having a first-round bye to speak with him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy