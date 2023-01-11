Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Top Pilates Studios In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
NBA Fans Debate Whether Kawhi Leonard Should Have Stayed With Raptors In 2019: "Toronto Would Be A Dynasty."
Fans had a lot to say about Kawhi Leonard's decision to leave the Raptors.
Philadelphia 76ers rumors fans want to come true in 2023
Despite being one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference last year, the Philadelphia 76ers are a franchise that
FOX Sports
Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness.
Lakers work out centers Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins
The Los Angeles Lakers worked out free agent centers Meyers Leonard and DeMarcus Cousins on Friday, according to coach Darvin Ham.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
FOX Sports
Why Deion Sanders attempted to change Colorado's schedule, and why he was denied
That's the most apt way to describe the attempt of Coach Prime, Colorado and Arizona State to move their Pac-12 opener up to Week Zero. By now, you're aware: Coach Prime isn't just a businessman, he's a business, man. I could hear Jay-Z's verse on the remix to "Diamonds From...
NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news
It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Soto, Alonso, Guerrero get big deals, 33 head to arbitration
NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached big-money agreements on one-year contracts as more than 100 players avoided salary arbitration with deals Friday and 33 exchanged proposed figures with their teams. All-Star pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves were headed toward a...
FOX Sports
Iowa takes on Michigan after Sandfort's 22-point game
Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -4.5; over/under is 154.5. BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Payton Sandfort scored 22 points in Iowa's 76-65 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Hawkeyes have gone 7-2 at...
FOX Sports
Brian Flores interviews with Browns to run their defense
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. He might be ready to make a move inside the division. Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator.
FOX Sports
Vincent leads Heat to 2nd straight win over Bucks
MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday. Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.
FOX Sports
Latest on Lamar Jackson: QB misses practice on Thursday
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday … if he hasn't already played it. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games.
FOX Sports
Funk leads Utah State against Nevada after 22-point game
Utah State Aggies (14-3, 3-1 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (14-4, 4-1 MWC) BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits the Nevada Wolf Pack after Taylor Funk scored 22 points in Utah State's 83-63 win over the Wyoming Cowboys. The Wolf Pack are 8-0 in home games. Nevada has a 13-3 record...
FOX Sports
Who has the best home-court advantage in college basketball? Ranking schools in tiers
Is there another sport that can create a true home-court advantage like college basketball?. Whether it's the frenzied fans shouting school chants at the top of their lungs or the simple intimacy of an arena that's been around for 50-plus years, there is something special about the experience at a college basketball game.
FOX Sports
Chargers WR Mike Williams ruled out with fractured back vs. Jaguars | THE HERD
The Los Angeles Chargers will be without WR Mike Williams against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He suffered a back fracture in the team's Week 18 loss to the Denver Broncos, which questions Head Coach Brandon Staley's decision to play starters. Colin Cowherd reacts to the breaking news, including why Staley's decision was not a smart one.
FOX Sports
Lehigh faces American after Whitney-Sidney's 21-point performance
American Eagles (12-4, 4-1 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-8, 3-2 Patriot) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -3.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the American Eagles after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 21 points in Lehigh's 76-58 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Mountain Hawks are 5-2 on their home...
Knicks at Wizards: How & Who to Watch in the Nation's Capital
Fully armed and operational, the New York Knicks will look to start another winning streak against the Washington Wizards.
FOX Sports
Browns meet with Eagles assistant Wilson for coordinator job
CLEVELAND (AP) — Since they'll be watching the NFL playoffs, the Browns used the opening day of postseason play to conduct an interview. Cleveland is meeting with Philadelphia assistant coach Dennard Wilson about its defensive coordinator job on Saturday, taking advantage of the top-seeded Eagles having a first-round bye to speak with him.
FOX Sports
Simas Lukosius scores 28 points for Butler in the tough win against Villanova
Butler Bulldogs' Forward Simas Lukosius carried the Bulldogs to the tough 79-71 win against the Villanova Wildcats. Lukosius led all scorers in the game with 28 points and added three assists and three steals on the night.
Comments / 0