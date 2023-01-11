ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Park's Shantell Harden voted Minnesota girls basketball's top win for 2022-23

By Jack Butler
 3 days ago

Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best wings

Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1)

Minnesota’s top high school girl’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 2)

Shantell Harden, senior, St. Louis Park

Harden is a 1,000 point scorer and is currently averaging 28 points and 14 rebounds per game. She’s currently signed with Mankato to play next fall.

“She is able to defend all levels/positions at the high school level,” coach Arsenio Richardson said. “She does everything for our program on and off the court. Great leader.”

