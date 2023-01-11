ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Randy Bradford
3d ago

He is such an ignorant man child!! He is selling Diana's memory,I don't think he has. clue of who she actually was, or what she would do now! I do recall reading that despite her issues with the monarchy, she did actually support the system, esp the queen! I'm sure she'd still love her son, bit I think part of her would be disgusted by this behavior! Actually, I doubt he would have married the lister if Diana was still alive, she would have seen right through maggot and sent her packing!!

Laura L. Bruce
3d ago

I personally am tired of hearing and constantly seeing all of this saga! I don't know of any family that isn't dysfunctional and think dwelling on all the negativity does nothing but spare it on. Harry and Megan wanted out out the spotlight but continue to bring the poor me back to them. Cut the ties and your privileged titles and live your life.

Amy Craycraft
2d ago

okay I am totally done with this guy who is trying to make money off of his own dead mother at this point. yes she would love Harry yes she would love him to live a life of his own but was she love this no she wouldn't she would be highly concerned that her son needed help. to say that she would you know love what Harry is doing is to say that she would disapprove of william? no she would want the best for both of them and listen she would want the best for both of them literally. this isn't it. she would probably want them to make amends but she would never have approved what Harry did why because she would forgive him obviously because he's f***** up in his f****** head but she would definitely be a supporter of getting him help

