NBC Chicago

Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce

Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
CNET

Google's Verily to Cut 15% of Workforce

Verily, the life sciences arm of Google parent Alphabet, plans to eliminate 15% of its workforce, or about 200 jobs. The cuts, which include some programs, are aimed at making the unit more efficient, according to a company blog post Wednesday. "We are making changes that refine our strategy, prioritize...
The Independent

Meta employee buys 12-year-lease on cruise ship studio for $300,000 to work from home around world

A Meta employee has bought a 12-year lease on a studio on a cruise ship for $300,000 (£249,000) to see the world while working from home.Austin Wells, from San Diego, purchased a lease on a 237-square-foot apartment aboard the MV Narrative which is due to launch in 2025.The 28-year-old, who works for Facebook’s parent company, says he wants to live there for at least three years while the ship sails across the globe.“It’s just like owning a condo. You can sell it, you can rent it,” Wells told CNBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success by jumping out of helicopterHot water turns into ice cloud as Missoula hit by extreme coldLucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in Dublin
SAN DIEGO, CA
Deadline

Twitter Orders Staff Members At Asia Headquarters To Clear Desks And Work From Home — Reports

Staff members at Twitter’s Asia headquarters in Singapore have been told to clear their desks and work from home indefinitely, according to a new report. An email sent Wednesday informed staff that they would be required to leave Twitter’s premises by 5 pm that day, and they would be required to continue their work from home on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. An unnamed source told the digital outlet that Singapore-based Twitter staff members have since been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system. It is unclear whether the move is permanent. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment....
NASDAQ

Lowe's (LOW) Digital and Pro Businesses Appear Encouraging

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW remains well-positioned to capitalize on the demand in the home improvement market, backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. A strong digital base has been aiding the company’s performance for a while now. LOW’s Total Home strategy, including complete solutions for various home improvement needs, also bodes well.
Phone Arena

Verizon is the first US carrier to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile

Verizon has just revealed it has inked a new deal with Microsoft for the integration of Teams into a brand-new service called Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams. Thanks to the new partnership, Verizon customers will be able to make or receive external calls using a single business-provided number. The newly launched service will also include the ability to uplift calls from a smartphone to Microsoft Teams on any device, without dropping calls, Verizon announced.
digg.com

Companies That Produce The Most Start-Up Founders, Visualized

The majority of employees that go on to launch their own businesses appear to come from just a handful of companies. In 2021, the US saw a record 5.4 million new business applications — and, as the below visualization shows, the majority of employees that go on to launch their own start-up appear to come from just a handful of companies.
Observer

Inside the Murky and Lucrative Market for Student Lists

Back in September 2021, JPMorgan purchased Frank, a college financial planning startup, for $175 million. The primary reason for the acquisition was JPMorgan’s desire to access college students, and in turn “generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue by selling checking accounts, savings accounts, and credit cards to Frank’s existing and future customer base,” according to a lawsuit filed by the bank against Frank’s founder, Charlie Javice.
nextbigfuture.com

Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment

Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
PYMNTS

Google Cloud Launches AI-Powered Tools for Inventory-Checking and Shopping

Google Cloud has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that perform necessary everyday tasks for retailers. These solutions help merchants check inventory, facilitate product discovery, personalize shopping experiences and recommend products to customers, Google Cloud said in a Friday (Jan. 13) press release. “Upheavals over the last few years have...

