Read full article on original website
Related
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
Disney can imagine a magic kingdom but can't figure out innovative hybrid and remote work
Disney can imagine a magic kingdom but can't figure out remote work even though patents, venture capital spiked when people worked from home during COVID.
CNET
Google's Verily to Cut 15% of Workforce
Verily, the life sciences arm of Google parent Alphabet, plans to eliminate 15% of its workforce, or about 200 jobs. The cuts, which include some programs, are aimed at making the unit more efficient, according to a company blog post Wednesday. "We are making changes that refine our strategy, prioritize...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Meta employee buys 12-year-lease on cruise ship studio for $300,000 to work from home around world
A Meta employee has bought a 12-year lease on a studio on a cruise ship for $300,000 (£249,000) to see the world while working from home.Austin Wells, from San Diego, purchased a lease on a 237-square-foot apartment aboard the MV Narrative which is due to launch in 2025.The 28-year-old, who works for Facebook’s parent company, says he wants to live there for at least three years while the ship sails across the globe.“It’s just like owning a condo. You can sell it, you can rent it,” Wells told CNBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tom Cruise thanks fans for Top Gun: Maverick success by jumping out of helicopterHot water turns into ice cloud as Missoula hit by extreme coldLucky Labrador rescued from rocky sea ledge in Dublin
Marc Benioff may be right that Salesforce's young, remote employees are hurting the company's productivity. But it's not their fault.
Benioff dismissed remote workers as less productive, but experts in remote work say the way workers are trained and managed can affect that.
Costco Drops One Partner, Adds a Big Name (Members May Not Be Happy)
The warehouse club has quietly made some big changes that members may not be thrilled about.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
Millennial founder who sold her fintech to JPMorgan for $175M is now being sued for allegedly inventing 4 million customers
Charlie Javice launched Frank six years ago to help students grappling with the soaring cost of college tuition to afford higher education, but Chase alleges 93% of her customers were fictitious.
Twitter Orders Staff Members At Asia Headquarters To Clear Desks And Work From Home — Reports
Staff members at Twitter’s Asia headquarters in Singapore have been told to clear their desks and work from home indefinitely, according to a new report. An email sent Wednesday informed staff that they would be required to leave Twitter’s premises by 5 pm that day, and they would be required to continue their work from home on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. An unnamed source told the digital outlet that Singapore-based Twitter staff members have since been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system. It is unclear whether the move is permanent. Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment....
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
NASDAQ
Lowe's (LOW) Digital and Pro Businesses Appear Encouraging
Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW remains well-positioned to capitalize on the demand in the home improvement market, backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. A strong digital base has been aiding the company’s performance for a while now. LOW’s Total Home strategy, including complete solutions for various home improvement needs, also bodes well.
Phone Arena
Verizon is the first US carrier to launch Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile
Verizon has just revealed it has inked a new deal with Microsoft for the integration of Teams into a brand-new service called Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams. Thanks to the new partnership, Verizon customers will be able to make or receive external calls using a single business-provided number. The newly launched service will also include the ability to uplift calls from a smartphone to Microsoft Teams on any device, without dropping calls, Verizon announced.
digg.com
Companies That Produce The Most Start-Up Founders, Visualized
The majority of employees that go on to launch their own businesses appear to come from just a handful of companies. In 2021, the US saw a record 5.4 million new business applications — and, as the below visualization shows, the majority of employees that go on to launch their own start-up appear to come from just a handful of companies.
JPMorgan Alleges Founder of Acquired Startup Faked Millions of Accounts
JPMorgan Alleges Founder of Acquired Startup Faked Millions of Accounts
Apple owners could get up to $395 from $50million settlement – see exact product to qualify for money
A CLASS-ACTION lawsuit could earn you up to $395 if you bought a faulty laptop. Apple users who bought specific models of the MacBook could be eligible for the payment. The lawsuit - which was filed in 2022 - alleges that MacBooks sold between 2015 and 2019 had defective butterfly keyboards, according to court records.
Observer
Inside the Murky and Lucrative Market for Student Lists
Back in September 2021, JPMorgan purchased Frank, a college financial planning startup, for $175 million. The primary reason for the acquisition was JPMorgan’s desire to access college students, and in turn “generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue by selling checking accounts, savings accounts, and credit cards to Frank’s existing and future customer base,” according to a lawsuit filed by the bank against Frank’s founder, Charlie Javice.
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Google Cloud Launches AI-Powered Tools for Inventory-Checking and Shopping
Google Cloud has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that perform necessary everyday tasks for retailers. These solutions help merchants check inventory, facilitate product discovery, personalize shopping experiences and recommend products to customers, Google Cloud said in a Friday (Jan. 13) press release. “Upheavals over the last few years have...
Comments / 0