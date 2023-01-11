Popular retailer hopes to make permanent return after going out of business – see where it’s opening its doors again

BABY gear retailer Babies "R" Us has announced its first store opening since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

The popular store is opening a new flagship location in the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

Babies "R" Us is opening its first US location in the American Dream Mall Credit: Getty

The company closed all stores in 2018 Credit: Getty

Babies "R" Us once boasted more than 700 stores nationwide.

According to the brand's Twitter, the store will open in the summer of 2023, and claimed the opening "is just the beginning."

The move brings back a much-beloved retailer and signals that the brand's new strategy appears profitable.

"Our plan to open Babies 'R' Us at American Dream in the coming months is a huge milestone in the return of Babies 'R' Us to the U.S.A., and it sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies 'R' Us in the future," chairman and CEO of WHP Global Yehuda Shmidman said.

WHP Global is a private equity firm with a majority stake in Babies "R" Us's parent company, Tru Kids.

The private equity manager acquired the controlling interest in Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe brands in 2021.

Meanwhile, Toys "R" Us opened a flagship store in American Dream Mall last year.

A RE-IMAGINED RETAIL EXPERIENCE

The Babies "R" Us launch will have lavish details with the store calling it "a one-stop-shop for all things baby."

The store will include a baby registry, nursery design center, learning center for private events and areas to feed or change a baby.

It will also feature a stroller test track, photo-op stations and a Wishing Tree, where family members can send newborns well-wishes.

TOYING WITH OUR EMOTIONS

Its sister company, Toys "R" Us, was a staple for American children during its 30 years running stores.

In 2018, Tru Kids announced the brand with the iconic backward "R" would be shuttering all 800 locations in the US.

Tru Kids struggled to keep up with online retailers and was torpedoed by insurmountable debt.

After it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Americans accepted the brand's financial defeat.

In 2019, the brand attempted a US comeback with two stores.

Both locations reported low sales and ultimately closed.

In 2021, Toys "R" Us surprisingly announced that it would re-open stores in the US under new leadership.

The brand had rolled out a new strategy with Macy's, jointly investing in new properties.

Over the holidays, Toys "R" Us opened more than 450 shops inside Macy's stores.

The pop-up store featured a shopping experiences including special holiday shopping days.

