Boston, MA

Montgomery named Atlantic Division coach for All-Star Game

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2tYv_0kBCj3gP00

BOSTON -- Jim Montgomery has the Bruins firing on all cylinders in his first season in Boston, guiding the team to an NHL-best 68 points through 40 games. In a few weeks, we'll see what he can do with a team full of All Stars.

With the Bruins sporting the best record in the league at 32-4-4, Montgomery was named the head coach for the Atlantic Division team at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. He'll be matching wits with Carolina's Rod Brind'Amour (Metropolitan Division), Dallas' Peter DeBoer (Central), and former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy (Pacific), who has the Vegas Golden Knights near the top of the Western Conference.

"It's an honor and I'm honored to represent our team," Montgomery said Wednesday. "To me, I'm representing our group and what we have accomplished in the first half. We probably deserved to have six guys be All-Stars, but unfortunately the way the game is run now – it's not like it used to be."

The Bruins haven't lost a home game in regulation this season, and lead the NHL in goals against per game (2.13) while ranking second in  goals for per game (3.85).

Surprisingly, Montgomery only has one Bruins player joining him for the All-Star festivities in Sunrise, Florida: Linus Ullmark. Boston's goalie leads the league in just about every stat, with Ullmark posting a 1.87 goals against average and a .938 save percentage, along with his sparkling 22-1-1 record in net.

Boston fans can try to send other Bruins players -- David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Hampus Lindholm, just to name a few -- to the festivities through the fan vote, which runs through Jan. 17 .

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 4 at the home of the Florida Panthers. Montgomery said he's most looking forward to the experience that his young sons will get to enjoy over the weekend.

"That's going to be an incredible experience, similar to the Winter Classic," he said. "There are several things in your life you're fortunate to be a part of, and this is one of them."

