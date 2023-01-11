Read full article on original website
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
wchsnetwork.com
Second largest Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lottery players will test their luck during the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night. The jackpot is valued at an estimated $1.35 billion, the second largest prize in the game’s history. The cash value is $707.9 million. No player hit all of the...
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia
(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
West Virginia leads nation in overdose deaths per capita
West Virginia leads the nation when it comes to the number of overdose deaths per capita. Most families in the state are impacted by addiction in some way. But it can be overwhelming to navigate the steps between wanting help and actually getting to the right kind of treatment center.
WSAZ
Reflecting on more than 100 years of the Charleston Department Store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Department Store has been a staple in the city for more than 100 years, but soon it’ll shut its doors. Managers Tasha Ellis and Donnie Wilson both spent many years working at the Charleston Department Store. As the days tick toward their ultimate closing, they’re learning how much the store means to the city.
WDTV
Sen. Manchin visits Gassaway Kroger, celebrates store staying open
GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the Gassaway Kroger Thursday afternoon with Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen. In November, Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leaders that the location would be staying open after previously announcing the store would be closing this month. “Today I visited the...
West Virginia State Police hosts graduation for 71st Cadet Class
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a special day for the West Virginia State Police as the 71st Cadet Class graduated today. The ceremony was held this morning, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at West Virginia State University. The class is made up of 54 men and five women, making the group the largest class the […]
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Charleston Restaurant Week returns to West Virginia for 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual Charleston Restaurant Week is coming back to the Capitol City! Charleston Restaurant Week runs Monday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb 4, 2023. As part of the event, 14 local restaurants will offer a three-course meal – appetizer, entrée and desert – from a selected menu for a set fee […]
Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road
UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the […]
Local investors want to revitalize part of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of investors in Raleigh County look to bring new life to Beckley. A beaming marketplace known across the state, a literal gateway to the rest of the country. In many ways, Beckley sits as a major hub in Southern West Virginia. But some Raleigh County residents are frustrated with […]
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino
PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
Three West Virginia schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice announced Thursday that schools in Summers County, Kanawha County, and Mercer County will be the first locations in 2023 to receive therapy dogs through the CIS Friends With Paws therapy dog program. Hinton Area Elementary School in Summers County will receive...
wchsnetwork.com
Crash claims life in Fayette County
MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
Crews battle fire at Dairy Winkle in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (12:20 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023)- Campbells Creek Dr. has been reopened following the structure fire at Dairy Winkle, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Kanawha County restaurant. Kanawha County dispatchers confirmed a fire at the Dairy Winkle on the 100 block of […]
WSAZ
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A popular restaurant in Kanawha County will most likely be forced to close its doors after a suspected grease fire on Wednesday morning. Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof. The restaurant’s owner,...
