Kanawha County, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Second largest Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia lottery players will test their luck during the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night. The jackpot is valued at an estimated $1.35 billion, the second largest prize in the game’s history. The cash value is $707.9 million. No player hit all of the...
WOWK 13 News

Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia

(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
WSAZ

Reflecting on more than 100 years of the Charleston Department Store

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Department Store has been a staple in the city for more than 100 years, but soon it’ll shut its doors. Managers Tasha Ellis and Donnie Wilson both spent many years working at the Charleston Department Store. As the days tick toward their ultimate closing, they’re learning how much the store means to the city.
WDTV

Sen. Manchin visits Gassaway Kroger, celebrates store staying open

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the Gassaway Kroger Thursday afternoon with Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen. In November, Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leaders that the location would be staying open after previously announcing the store would be closing this month. “Today I visited the...
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Restaurant Week returns to West Virginia for 2023

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual Charleston Restaurant Week is coming back to the Capitol City! Charleston Restaurant Week runs Monday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb 4, 2023. As part of the event, 14 local restaurants will offer a three-course meal – appetizer, entrée and desert – from a selected menu for a set fee […]
WVNS

Local investors want to revitalize part of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of investors in Raleigh County look to bring new life to Beckley. A beaming marketplace known across the state, a literal gateway to the rest of the country. In many ways, Beckley sits as a major hub in Southern West Virginia. But some Raleigh County residents are frustrated with […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino

PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
wchsnetwork.com

Crash claims life in Fayette County

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
WSAZ

Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A popular restaurant in Kanawha County will most likely be forced to close its doors after a suspected grease fire on Wednesday morning. Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof. The restaurant’s owner,...
