ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
River Falls Journal

River Falls boys hit 11 threes to take down Menomonie

Aidan Carufel and Joey Butz combined for eight 3-pointers and four Wildcats scored in double digits as the Cats posted a 73-51 Big Rivers Conference road win at Menomonie Friday night. River Falls shot 54.5 percent from the field (30-of-55), including 11-of-20 from 3-point range for their sixth straight victory.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Gophers fall to Badgers in Madison

Madison, Wisconsin — A young club, no matter what level they are, can be both entertaining and frustrating, sometimes both, for fans and coaches. Their in-game effort, perseverance through tough times and hopefully, in time, their individual and team improvement will translate into more wins than losses. Last Sunday...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota football flips Western Michigan RB transfer away from Big 12 program

Minnesota football lured a former Western Michigan RB away from Oklahoma State on Friday. The Cowboys had the RB committed to them before the Golden Gophers flipped him. Sean Tyler spent the majority of his college career with the Broncos before transferring. Tyler accounted for 2,830 yards rushing and 26 total touchdowns in 42 games during his time with Western Michigan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
River Falls Journal

Gary A. Korbel

Gary Allen Korbel, age 72, of River Falls, WI, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Menomonie, WI. Gary was born on August 25, 1950, in Minneapolis, MN to George and Mary Ann (Barstad) Korbel. He graduated from Spring Valley High School and, shortly thereafter, enlisted in the United States Army. After his discharge, he began a career at Andersen Windows, this year would been his 51st year. His life fulfillment was his work as he had yet to make any arrangements for retirement. Gary met Paula in 1986, they then married on August 5th, 1987. They had one child together, Katrina, who was born on February 1st, 1989. They parted ways after 21 years but remained friends.
RIVER FALLS, WI
drydenwire.com

Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified

LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
LUCK, WI
River Falls Journal

James J. Kauphusman

James J. Kauphusman, age 79 of River Falls, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. He was born on October 14, 1943, to Leo and Erwina Kauphusman in River Falls. On July 19, 1969, Jim married Audrey Ruka. They were married for 53 years. To this union, three children were born. Jim worked at the Ford plant for 10 years before taking over the family farm in 1978 when his dad retired from farming. Jim was a dairy farmer with his son until 2014 when Jim sold the cows. Ryan continues to work the land. Jim enjoyed socializing with his family and many friends. He was always up for playing games at family gatherings with his kids and grandchildren. He would always make us laugh with his quirky sense of humor. In Jim’s younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling, golf, bowling, playing ball, and trap shooting. Jim also had a love for deer hunting; he would start preparing a month before. He also fixed many guns over the years for his friends. In retirement, he made sure the cats, squirrels and birds were fed well. Jim will be deeply missed by his family but in our hearts forever. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, mother and father in-law Ervin and Norma Ruka, brothers-in-law Emmett O’Connell and Kenneth Ruka. Jim is survived by his wife, Audrey; children, Julie (Al) Longsdorf, Lisa (Larry) Peterson, and Ryan Kauphusman (Sheila Simmons); three grandchildren, Kasey, Taylor, and Nick Longsdorf; siblings, Janet O’Connell, John Kauphusman (Tin), Joan Herum (Eldon), Jerome Kauphusman (Debra); brothers-in-law Bruce (Judy), Dennis (Ruth), Robert (Judy), and Leonard (Becky) Ruka, sister-law Franny Ruka and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 12:00 noon at St. Bridget Catholic Church (211 E Division St.) in River Falls. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:00-12:00 noon at the church. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
RIVER FALLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man who bought $15.1M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin, claims prize

LUCK, Wis. — The man who won a $15.1 million Megabucks lottery jackpot after buying a ticket in the small northwestern Wisconsin community of Luck has claimed his prize, lottery officials said Wednesday. In a news release, Wisconsin Lottery officials said Mark Cunningham claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s office in Madison. Cunningham bought the winning ticket for the...
LUCK, WI
wiproud.com

Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
TOMAH, WI
River Falls Journal

Deborah Ann Rutledge

Deborah Ann Rutledge, age 65, of North Hudson, WI passed away unexpectedly at her home on January 10, 2023, presumably from a heart attack. Debbie was born on January 22, 1957 to parents Marvin and Gertrude (Neumann) Rutledge. She graduated from Osceola High School and later attended ADvTECH. Debbie worked in administration at West Publishing, The St. Paul Travelers Insurance Company, and finally at 3M, where she retired.
HUDSON, WI
drydenwire.com

50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill

POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy