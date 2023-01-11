Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry programLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Related
River Falls Journal
River Falls boys hit 11 threes to take down Menomonie
Aidan Carufel and Joey Butz combined for eight 3-pointers and four Wildcats scored in double digits as the Cats posted a 73-51 Big Rivers Conference road win at Menomonie Friday night. River Falls shot 54.5 percent from the field (30-of-55), including 11-of-20 from 3-point range for their sixth straight victory.
River Falls Journal
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Gophers fall to Badgers in Madison
Madison, Wisconsin — A young club, no matter what level they are, can be both entertaining and frustrating, sometimes both, for fans and coaches. Their in-game effort, perseverance through tough times and hopefully, in time, their individual and team improvement will translate into more wins than losses. Last Sunday...
Officials Screw Ohio State With Horrendous Late Call Against Minnesota
Ohio State got strait up screwed by the officials.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football flips Western Michigan RB transfer away from Big 12 program
Minnesota football lured a former Western Michigan RB away from Oklahoma State on Friday. The Cowboys had the RB committed to them before the Golden Gophers flipped him. Sean Tyler spent the majority of his college career with the Broncos before transferring. Tyler accounted for 2,830 yards rushing and 26 total touchdowns in 42 games during his time with Western Michigan.
River Falls Journal
Gary A. Korbel
Gary Allen Korbel, age 72, of River Falls, WI, died unexpectedly on January 11, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Menomonie, WI. Gary was born on August 25, 1950, in Minneapolis, MN to George and Mary Ann (Barstad) Korbel. He graduated from Spring Valley High School and, shortly thereafter, enlisted in the United States Army. After his discharge, he began a career at Andersen Windows, this year would been his 51st year. His life fulfillment was his work as he had yet to make any arrangements for retirement. Gary met Paula in 1986, they then married on August 5th, 1987. They had one child together, Katrina, who was born on February 1st, 1989. They parted ways after 21 years but remained friends.
WisDOT Incident Notification – WEST SALEM – I-90
West Salem, Wis.- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed a road incident Friday morning. In La Crosse County, in West Salem, at Mile Marker 012 has closed the right lane on I-90 WB around 6 a.m. as a semi has landed in a ditch. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
drydenwire.com
Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified
LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
mprnews.org
Deteriorating ice conditions force some Minnesota winter events to pivot
Heavier-than-average snowfall across much of Minnesota this winter has been a boon to a lot of winter sports enthusiasts, providing a great foundation for ski trails, sledding hills and snowmobile routes. But it’s now causing problems with ice conditions on some frozen lakes. In some cases, lakes that started...
River Falls Journal
James J. Kauphusman
James J. Kauphusman, age 79 of River Falls, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. He was born on October 14, 1943, to Leo and Erwina Kauphusman in River Falls. On July 19, 1969, Jim married Audrey Ruka. They were married for 53 years. To this union, three children were born. Jim worked at the Ford plant for 10 years before taking over the family farm in 1978 when his dad retired from farming. Jim was a dairy farmer with his son until 2014 when Jim sold the cows. Ryan continues to work the land. Jim enjoyed socializing with his family and many friends. He was always up for playing games at family gatherings with his kids and grandchildren. He would always make us laugh with his quirky sense of humor. In Jim’s younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling, golf, bowling, playing ball, and trap shooting. Jim also had a love for deer hunting; he would start preparing a month before. He also fixed many guns over the years for his friends. In retirement, he made sure the cats, squirrels and birds were fed well. Jim will be deeply missed by his family but in our hearts forever. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, mother and father in-law Ervin and Norma Ruka, brothers-in-law Emmett O’Connell and Kenneth Ruka. Jim is survived by his wife, Audrey; children, Julie (Al) Longsdorf, Lisa (Larry) Peterson, and Ryan Kauphusman (Sheila Simmons); three grandchildren, Kasey, Taylor, and Nick Longsdorf; siblings, Janet O’Connell, John Kauphusman (Tin), Joan Herum (Eldon), Jerome Kauphusman (Debra); brothers-in-law Bruce (Judy), Dennis (Ruth), Robert (Judy), and Leonard (Becky) Ruka, sister-law Franny Ruka and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 12:00 noon at St. Bridget Catholic Church (211 E Division St.) in River Falls. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:00-12:00 noon at the church. Interment will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Man who bought $15.1M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin, claims prize
LUCK, Wis. — The man who won a $15.1 million Megabucks lottery jackpot after buying a ticket in the small northwestern Wisconsin community of Luck has claimed his prize, lottery officials said Wednesday. In a news release, Wisconsin Lottery officials said Mark Cunningham claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s office in Madison. Cunningham bought the winning ticket for the...
wiproud.com
Visit the oldest bar in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s oldest bar, The Monarch Public House, was originally built in 1893 by a men’s organization named the Odd Fellows as a base for fun and group gatherings. It wasn’t until 1995 that the space served its first patrons as a homestyle bar. Bought by a city...
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
River Falls Journal
Deborah Ann Rutledge
Deborah Ann Rutledge, age 65, of North Hudson, WI passed away unexpectedly at her home on January 10, 2023, presumably from a heart attack. Debbie was born on January 22, 1957 to parents Marvin and Gertrude (Neumann) Rutledge. She graduated from Osceola High School and later attended ADvTECH. Debbie worked in administration at West Publishing, The St. Paul Travelers Insurance Company, and finally at 3M, where she retired.
Minnesota Lottery sent $172.6 million back into the state last year
MINNEAPOLIS — A lot of buzz around the billion-dollar Mega Millions has drawn attention to the Minnesota Lottery system. It's the second largest Mega Millions in history but what difference does it make for Minnesotans?. A big one. "More players means more money that goes back into the state,"...
Historic restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin, drawing large crowds
A popular and historic restaurant chain opened a new location in Wisconsin this week, drawing in large crowds and even campers who waited in line to eat at the new restaurant on opening day. Read on to learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities reminding Wisconsinites about plowing snow across roadways, green lights
(WFRV) – While the winter season continues to sludge on in Wisconsin, authorities are reminding residents about plowing snow across roadways, green lights on snowplows, and other essential winter rules. In a Facebook post, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office says residents cannot plow snow across the roadway. “This can...
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
drydenwire.com
50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill
POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
Comments / 0