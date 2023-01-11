Read full article on original website
Pickleball players resuscitate man who collapsed, encourage others to learn CPR
SANTA CLARA, Utah — A Utah man is lucky to be alive after a night on the pickleball court nearly ended in tragedy. He went into cardiac arrest and may have died if not for the good Samaritans on the next court. Paul Wagner, Sharon Grisham, and Daniel Mills...
Candlelight vigil ends emotional day of rememberance, prayer for Enoch family
ENOCH, Utah — The Enoch community capped off an emotional day of remembering the Haight family with a vigil on Friday, hours after family and friends said goodbye to Gail Earl, Tausha Haight, and her five children. “In our community we are strong and we are here for each...
17-year-old boyfriend of Piute High student charged as an adult with killing her
CIRCLEVILLE, Utah — The 17-year-old boyfriend of a Piute High School girl was charged as an adult Friday with shooting and killing her. Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm; all first-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
Hurricane business owner arrested for arson in trying to defraud his insurance
HURRICANE, Utah — A business owner has been arrested for arson after he burned his company’s boat in an attempt to defraud his insurance company. The man, identified as 49-year-old Joseph Brad Arave, was arrested in Hurricane, Utah on Jan. 12. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, on...
