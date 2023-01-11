ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

KSLTV

17-year-old boyfriend of Piute High student charged as an adult with killing her

CIRCLEVILLE, Utah — The 17-year-old boyfriend of a Piute High School girl was charged as an adult Friday with shooting and killing her. Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm; all first-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
CIRCLEVILLE, UT

