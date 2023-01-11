Read full article on original website
Related
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
msn.com
5 Stomach Conditions Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease
If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
Could you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms for highly contagious new variant
The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Most 'long COVID' symptoms after mild case of virus resolve in about a year: new study
A study out of Israel suggests most people with "long COVID" following a mild case of COVID-19 have their symptoms resolve after a year. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighed in.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
Report shares new details about death possibly linked to experimental Alzheimer's drug
The death of a participant in a clinical trial of an antibody treatment for Alzheimer's disease, which is now under consideration by the US Food and Drug Administration, may be linked to the experimental drug, a new report shows.
MedicalXpress
Dawn-to-dusk dry fasting leads to health benefits in the study of immune cells
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have found more evidence that dry fasting (fasting without food or liquid intake) from dawn to dusk can play an important role in overall health. In a new study published in Metabolism Open, researchers found that fasting from dawn to dusk for four weeks has an anti-atherosclerotic, anti-inflammatory and anti-tumorigenic effect on the proteins in a type of immune cell called a peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC).
FDA Approves New 2-Drug Combo Medicine for Asthma
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with asthma now have a new rescue medication to turn to after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Airsupra on Wednesday. The drug is the first approved to combine albuterol (a beta-2 adrenergic agonist) and budesonide (a corticosteroid). It's meant for the as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction (narrowed airways) and to reduce the risk of asthma attacks in patients with...
KXLY
Developmental Disorders Tied to More Allergic Disease
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Elementary school-age children with developmental disorders are more likely to have allergic diseases, according to a study published in the January issue of Pediatrics International. Masafumi Zaitsu, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Hospital Organization Ureshino Medical Center in Japan, and colleagues assessed...
The Jewish Press
Treating Crohn’s Disease: Israeli Study Finds Nutrition More Effective Than Steroids
A 15-year study by Israeli researchers found that nutrition is a more effective treatment for children with Crohn’s disease than the steroids commonly used. Crohn’s disease and the more severe ulcerative colitis cause inflammation of the tissues in the digestive tract. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, malnutrition, loss of appetite and bloody stools. It is characterized by periods of relaxation and periods of flare-ups which are traditionally managed by steroids and avoiding foods that can cause new outbursts.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of HLH Disease?
The symptoms of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) commonly appear within the first few months or years of birth. The symptoms are similar to those of other childhood diseases, making diagnosis difficult. Common signs HLH. Skin rashes. Breathing problems. Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) What is hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis?. Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis...
scitechdaily.com
Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
KXLY
Nighttime Hot Spring Bathing May Decrease Prevalence of HTN in Older Adults
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Regular nighttime hot spring bathing may prevent hypertension in older adults, according to a Japanese study recently published in Scientific Reports. Satoshi Yamasaki, M.D., Ph.D., from the Kyushu University Beppu Hospital in Japan, and colleagues examined the preventive effects on hypertension of...
Channel 3000
Salt Restriction Does Not Lower Blood Pressure Variability
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Urinary sodium excretion and salt intake are not independently associated with 24-hour blood pressure variability (BPV), according to a study published online Dec. 24 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Tan Lai Zhou, from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, and...
foodsafetynews.com
Alfalfa sprouts recalled after FDA testing finds E.coli
Fullei Fresh is recalling Alfalfa Sprouts after FDA testing finds Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC.) According to the recall, it is a strain of E. coli which is not part of the company’s routine E. coli O157:H7 and Salmonella testing which is normally conducted on every lot produced. The...
Channel 3000
Optimism, Happiness as Teen Tied to Cardiometabolic Health Maintenance
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Adolescent psychological assets — including optimism, happiness, self-esteem, belongingness, and feeling loved — contribute to cardiometabolic health (CMH) maintenance later in life, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Farah Qureshi,...
Channel 3000
Older Knee Replacement Implants as Good as Newer Models
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Older knee replacement implants are as good as newer models for total knee replacement (TKR), according to a study published in the January issue of BMJ Open. Iain McNamara, M.D., from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the United Kingdom, and...
Channel 3000
MRI-Guided Adaptive Brachytherapy Beneficial in Cervical Cancer
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A magnetic resonance imaging-based image-guided adaptive brachytherapy (MR-IGABT) approach is beneficial for locally advanced cervical cancer, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Maximilian P. Schmid, M.D., from the Medical University of Vienna, and colleagues...
