Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Salt Restriction Does Not Lower Blood Pressure Variability
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Urinary sodium excretion and salt intake are not independently associated with 24-hour blood pressure variability (BPV), according to a study published online Dec. 24 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Tan Lai Zhou, from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, and...
Older Knee Replacement Implants as Good as Newer Models
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Older knee replacement implants are as good as newer models for total knee replacement (TKR), according to a study published in the January issue of BMJ Open. Iain McNamara, M.D., from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the United Kingdom, and...
Optimism, Happiness as Teen Tied to Cardiometabolic Health Maintenance
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Adolescent psychological assets — including optimism, happiness, self-esteem, belongingness, and feeling loved — contribute to cardiometabolic health (CMH) maintenance later in life, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Farah Qureshi,...
