cbs17
6 adults, 1 child displaced after 6 apartment units damaged in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Six Fayetteville apartment units were damaged in a fire Friday night, a CBS 17 crew member on scene reports. The damage has displaced six adults and a child. The Fayetteville Fire Department, who responded to the flames in the 6400 block of Yadkin Road at...
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
wpde.com
Crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was rescued from the roof of a home in Marion Saturday morning. Marion Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 400 block of Clifton Street for a person injured and trapped on the roof of a house. Crews said when...
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
Lumberton fire investigation ongoing
LUMBERTON — On Wednesday at 11:24 a.m. a 911 call was received reporting a fire at 903 Magnolia Way. Lumberton police and fire were disp
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
wpde.com
Driver dead after tractor-trailer sideswipes disabled vehicle in Darlington Co.: Troopers
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in a crash Saturday morning near mile marker 133 on I-20 east in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. when the tractor-trailer heading east drove off the road to the right, sideswiped an...
cbs17
Fight at Fayetteville gas station leaves 1 shot, another slapped, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fight at a gas station left one person shot and another injured Thursday night. On Thursday shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street. After arriving, officers learned a fight ensued and...
WMBF
SCHP: Driver killed after truck overturns in ditch in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Marlboro County Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday night. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 73-year-old driver from Cheraw was driving eastbound on Adamsville Road, approximately half...
1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
2 women arrested for trespassing on North Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
WMBF
Second arrest made in deadly 2021 Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second person is in custody in connection to the 2021 shooting that killed a Bennettsville man, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 8, 2021, deputies responded to Platt Road in McColl after receiving a call for service. According to the report, the caller said a rifle fell on the porch of the home, shooting a man.
wpde.com
2nd employee charged after long-term care facility resident dies in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A second employee was arrested Thursday after a resident at a long-term care facility was found dead, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Myasia Toya Mccoy is charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.
WECT
Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022. On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arreted Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Long is charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Marlboro County man out of jail on bond arrested in 2021 deadly shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person is facing charges in Marlboro County in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a 59-year-old man, authorities said. Lloyd Elvis-Lee Jackson, 48, also known as “Pa Oxendine,” was arrested on Jan. 6 at his home on Platt Road in the Tatum area and charged with […]
18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway officer denied bond
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old accused of shooting at an officer in Conway in December appeared in court Friday afternoon and was denied bond on all charges, according to an Horry County court official. A court appearance for Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, was set for 2 p.m., officials said. He’s charged with attempted murder, […]
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered
One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
wpde.com
Dog shot in paw while walking Marlboro County neighborhood, rescue says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog was shot in the paw while walking around a neighborhood in Marlboro County, according to a shelter. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said Millie was given to a community member after she weaned her last litter and was shot with a 9mm while walking around.
