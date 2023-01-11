ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was rescued from the roof of a home in Marion Saturday morning. Marion Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 400 block of Clifton Street for a person injured and trapped on the roof of a house. Crews said when...
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WECT

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WHITEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Driver killed after truck overturns in ditch in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Marlboro County Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday night. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 73-year-old driver from Cheraw was driving eastbound on Adamsville Road, approximately half...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

Second arrest made in deadly 2021 Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second person is in custody in connection to the 2021 shooting that killed a Bennettsville man, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 8, 2021, deputies responded to Platt Road in McColl after receiving a call for service. According to the report, the caller said a rifle fell on the porch of the home, shooting a man.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WECT

Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022. On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arreted Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Long is charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

18-year-old accused of shooting at Conway officer denied bond

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old accused of shooting at an officer in Conway in December appeared in court Friday afternoon and was denied bond on all charges, according to an Horry County court official. A court appearance for Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, was set for 2 p.m., officials said. He’s charged with attempted murder, […]
CONWAY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered

One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
WHITEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy