Channel 3000

Optimism, Happiness as Teen Tied to Cardiometabolic Health Maintenance

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Adolescent psychological assets — including optimism, happiness, self-esteem, belongingness, and feeling loved — contribute to cardiometabolic health (CMH) maintenance later in life, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Farah Qureshi,...
Why experts worry TikTok could add to mental health crisis among US teens

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The previous hotline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or 741741 via text, is still available as well. ___. Jermone Yankey said he used to...
Older Knee Replacement Implants as Good as Newer Models

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Older knee replacement implants are as good as newer models for total knee replacement (TKR), according to a study published in the January issue of BMJ Open. Iain McNamara, M.D., from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the United Kingdom, and...
How pay transparency may affect your job search or raise

Knowing if you’re being paid fairly for the work you do is a mystery shrouded in a lack of information. That may be changing, though, and pay transparency may be the catalyst. It’s a growing trend for companies to reveal what a job opening or current position pays — whether voluntarily, or because governments mandate it.
MRI-Guided Adaptive Brachytherapy Beneficial in Cervical Cancer

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A magnetic resonance imaging-based image-guided adaptive brachytherapy (MR-IGABT) approach is beneficial for locally advanced cervical cancer, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Maximilian P. Schmid, M.D., from the Medical University of Vienna, and colleagues...

