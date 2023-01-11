Read full article on original website
Optimism, Happiness as Teen Tied to Cardiometabolic Health Maintenance
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Adolescent psychological assets — including optimism, happiness, self-esteem, belongingness, and feeling loved — contribute to cardiometabolic health (CMH) maintenance later in life, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Farah Qureshi,...
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Why experts worry TikTok could add to mental health crisis among US teens
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The previous hotline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or 741741 via text, is still available as well. ___. Jermone Yankey said he used to...
How does a child become a shooter? Research says easy gun access, exposure to screen violence up risk
In the aftermath of a shocking incident in which a first grader shot and seriously injured a teacher at a school in Newport News, Virginia, the city’s mayor asked the question: “How did this happen?”. The shooting of an elementary school teacher by one of her students is...
Older Knee Replacement Implants as Good as Newer Models
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Older knee replacement implants are as good as newer models for total knee replacement (TKR), according to a study published in the January issue of BMJ Open. Iain McNamara, M.D., from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the United Kingdom, and...
How pay transparency may affect your job search or raise
Knowing if you’re being paid fairly for the work you do is a mystery shrouded in a lack of information. That may be changing, though, and pay transparency may be the catalyst. It’s a growing trend for companies to reveal what a job opening or current position pays — whether voluntarily, or because governments mandate it.
MRI-Guided Adaptive Brachytherapy Beneficial in Cervical Cancer
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A magnetic resonance imaging-based image-guided adaptive brachytherapy (MR-IGABT) approach is beneficial for locally advanced cervical cancer, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Maximilian P. Schmid, M.D., from the Medical University of Vienna, and colleagues...
