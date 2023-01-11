Read full article on original website
South Arundal sanitary sewer project to begin next week
Work on the South Arundel Street sanitary sewer project is set to begin next week, according to the city of Emporia. The city said the project consists of construction of a 48-inch sanitary interceptor sewer along an unnamed tributary of the Cottonwood River from Arundel Street to about 1,100-feet to the west.
Rural Street traffic lights now operational
Work is now completed on the Rural Street traffic signal on Sixth Avenue, the city of Emporia said Friday. City communications manager Christine Johnson said some work is still being done to install public safety related equipment on Jan. 17. Johnson said the traffic signal repair located at Rural Street...
County approves $2,000 for Watch D.O.G.S, reevaluates housing grant application
The Chase County Commission approved a sizable allocation to the Chase County Elementary Watch D.O.G.S program at its meeting Monday morning at the Chase County Courthouse. Commissioners approved allocating $2,000 to the program, which promotes family and community engagement through positive male role models. The money, which will be paid from the crime prevention fund, will go towards volunteer recruitment efforts and meals.
Bloom House celebrates one year
That’s what Emily Yell describes as the idea behind Bloom House Youth Services, the nonprofit youth shelter serving homeless, runaway and in-need youth in Emporia and the surrounding areas. A year into its operation, Bloom House has served dozens of children in the community, providing them with exactly that — a soft place to land.
Why is the city charging for recycling?
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
The Weather Room set to reopen in the Capital City by popular demand
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Weather Room, a restaurant with a complicated history, is set to reopen in the Capital City by popular demand. AIM Strategies, LLC, - a local marketing company - announced on Thursday, Jan. 12, that it will relaunch and reopen its third restaurant downtown - The Weather Room. The Weather Room first opened in 2019 under different management and later transitioned to Fedeli’s Italian eatery.
Rural Street stoplight fixed at West Sixth; Congress stoplight to remain flashing until further notice
One set of flashing lights on West Highway 50 is back to normal operations after a recent city of Emporia project. Over the last two weeks, city crews installed new wire for the traffic signal at Sixth and Rural. The project also installed new LED traffic lights, new detection cameras and new components in the intersection’s traffic cabinet.
Coffelt Sign Co. to be recognized as Business of the Year
A longstanding Emporia business will be recognized as the Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s 2022 Business of the Year. Coffelt Sign Co., Inc. will be recognized with the honor at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce next week. Coffelt Sign Co. Inc. was...
Emporia boys swim finish fifth at home invite
The Emporia High School boys swim team finished fifth at a home invitational on Thursday. Emporia ended with 307 total points, just six points behind Hayden for fourth (313) and 11.5 behind Junction City for third (318.5). Seaman won the event with a score of 441.5.
Dr. Todd Frieze Joins Konza Prairie Community Health Center
(Junction City, KS) – Todd Frieze, MD has joined the healthcare team at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. Dr. Frieze is seeing patients at the Konza clinic in Junction City; he will also see patients two full days per week at the Chapman, Kansas clinic. Current patients of Dr....
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *USD 251 North Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. Breakfast will not be served. *USD 252 Southern Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. *USD 386 Madison-Virgil on 2-hour delay Thursday. Community Events-Emporia. *Sunshine Sisters line dance for Thursday morning...
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
Topeka’s Evel Knievel Museum is one jump away from moving to Las Vegas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka has many attractions and treasures to enjoy, for locals and tourists alike, but one popular destination is one step closer to leaving the capital city. 27 News, reported in August 2021 that the Evel Knievel Museum would be leaving at some point in the near future, and that time for a […]
Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection. Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.
Break-in at Kansas state park has rangers searching for answers
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking for help from the public in identifying an individual who allegedly broke into a state park’s office. The Eisenhower State Park in Osage County first reported the incident on Jan. 9 via social media. At 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 8, an individual […]
ESU's King Lake stocked with rainbow trout
Rainbow trout were introduced to Emporia State University’s King Lake this week, thanks to an ongoing partnership between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the university, ESU announced Thursday. According to a written release, approximately 1,000 trout were stocked to the lake. King Lake, which opened to...
Emporia boys basketball fall to Junction City
The Emporia High School boys basketball team lost to Junction City, 52-39, on Friday night. Emporia scored the first four points of the game, but Junction City would close the first quarter on a 14-4 run. Both teams scored 13 points in the second quarter as the Blue Jays took a 27-17 lead into the half.
Denise K. Heter
Denise K. Heter, Emporia, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
A snowy game of inches (likely less than one)
Emporia officially remains in a zone free of serious snow. But Topeka is in for a substantial amount by Thursday morning, and perhaps Hartford as well. The National Weather Service's updated projection Wednesday morning increased the chance for at least a trace of snow in Emporia by 9 a.m. Thursday to 51%.
Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
