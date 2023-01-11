ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Emporia gazette.com

South Arundal sanitary sewer project to begin next week

Work on the South Arundel Street sanitary sewer project is set to begin next week, according to the city of Emporia. The city said the project consists of construction of a 48-inch sanitary interceptor sewer along an unnamed tributary of the Cottonwood River from Arundel Street to about 1,100-feet to the west.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rural Street traffic lights now operational

Work is now completed on the Rural Street traffic signal on Sixth Avenue, the city of Emporia said Friday. City communications manager Christine Johnson said some work is still being done to install public safety related equipment on Jan. 17. Johnson said the traffic signal repair located at Rural Street...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

County approves $2,000 for Watch D.O.G.S, reevaluates housing grant application

The Chase County Commission approved a sizable allocation to the Chase County Elementary Watch D.O.G.S program at its meeting Monday morning at the Chase County Courthouse. Commissioners approved allocating $2,000 to the program, which promotes family and community engagement through positive male role models. The money, which will be paid from the crime prevention fund, will go towards volunteer recruitment efforts and meals.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Bloom House celebrates one year

That’s what Emily Yell describes as the idea behind Bloom House Youth Services, the nonprofit youth shelter serving homeless, runaway and in-need youth in Emporia and the surrounding areas. A year into its operation, Bloom House has served dozens of children in the community, providing them with exactly that — a soft place to land.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Why is the city charging for recycling?

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

The Weather Room set to reopen in the Capital City by popular demand

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Weather Room, a restaurant with a complicated history, is set to reopen in the Capital City by popular demand. AIM Strategies, LLC, - a local marketing company - announced on Thursday, Jan. 12, that it will relaunch and reopen its third restaurant downtown - The Weather Room. The Weather Room first opened in 2019 under different management and later transitioned to Fedeli’s Italian eatery.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Coffelt Sign Co. to be recognized as Business of the Year

A longstanding Emporia business will be recognized as the Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau’s 2022 Business of the Year. Coffelt Sign Co., Inc. will be recognized with the honor at the 125th Annual Meeting of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce next week. Coffelt Sign Co. Inc. was...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia boys swim finish fifth at home invite

The Emporia High School boys swim team finished fifth at a home invitational on Thursday. Emporia ended with 307 total points, just six points behind Hayden for fourth (313) and 11.5 behind Junction City for third (318.5). Seaman won the event with a score of 441.5.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *USD 251 North Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. Breakfast will not be served. *USD 252 Southern Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. *USD 386 Madison-Virgil on 2-hour delay Thursday. Community Events-Emporia. *Sunshine Sisters line dance for Thursday morning...
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection. Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

ESU's King Lake stocked with rainbow trout

Rainbow trout were introduced to Emporia State University’s King Lake this week, thanks to an ongoing partnership between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the university, ESU announced Thursday. According to a written release, approximately 1,000 trout were stocked to the lake. King Lake, which opened to...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia boys basketball fall to Junction City

The Emporia High School boys basketball team lost to Junction City, 52-39, on Friday night. Emporia scored the first four points of the game, but Junction City would close the first quarter on a 14-4 run. Both teams scored 13 points in the second quarter as the Blue Jays took a 27-17 lead into the half.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Denise K. Heter

Denise K. Heter, Emporia, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Kansas University Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

A snowy game of inches (likely less than one)

Emporia officially remains in a zone free of serious snow. But Topeka is in for a substantial amount by Thursday morning, and perhaps Hartford as well. The National Weather Service's updated projection Wednesday morning increased the chance for at least a trace of snow in Emporia by 9 a.m. Thursday to 51%.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy