ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Associated Press News Briefs

By By The Associated Press
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 3 days ago

Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

NEW YORK — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. A order to ground all departing flights by the Federal Aviation Administration was lifted, but there are already 1,000 flight cancellations and more than 7,000 delayed flights. That number is expected to grow as the air travel network comes back to life.

Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault

KYIV, Ukraine — The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine is hanging in the balance. Ukraine says its forces are holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in one of the fiercest and bloodiest recent ground battles of the nearly 11-month war. Soledar is under heavy shelling by Russian forces using jets, mortars and rockets. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister on Wednesday denied Russian claims that Soledar had fallen. In an apparent recognition of leadership flaws, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the replacement of the head of Russian forces in Ukraine. The former chief was demoted to deputy, signaling that Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.

GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family. They are wielding the power of their majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they lay the groundwork for public hearings. The Republican-led Oversight Committee requested financial information from the Treasury Department surrounding financial transactions members of the Biden family made, as well as testimony from multiple former Twitter executives, who were involved in the company’s handling of an October 2020 story from the New York Post about the president’s son. A White House spokesperson called the investigation a “political stunt.”

Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a hospital in Buffalo after his doctors said they completed a series of tests a little over a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. Hamlin is going home after spending two days undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. He was transferred to Buffalo after spending last week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old experienced what doctors called “a remarkable recovery.”

New York GOP says Santos ‘disgraced’ House, should resign

NEW YORK — Local Republican leaders in New York are calling for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos. Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage. Santos was swarmed by reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday and flatly rejected the call for him to resign, saying, “I will not.” The chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee said Wednesday that Santos’ “lies were not mere fibs” and that he had “disgraced” the U.S. House. Despite the call, the local party has no mechanism to remove Santos from office. Santos was sworn in to the U.S. House last week.

Can US avoid a recession? As inflation eases, optimism rises

WASHINGTON — For months, the outlook for the U.S. economy has been a mostly bleak one: Inflation hitting a four-decade high, consumer spending weakening, interest rates surging. Most economists penciled in a recession for 2023. An economic downturn is still possible. Yet in recent weeks, with inflation showing widespread signs of easing, a more cheerful view has gained traction: Maybe a recession isn’t inevitable after all. One reason for the tentative optimism is evidence that an acceleration in U.S. wages, which has benefited workers but also heightened inflation, is slowing. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has frequently pointed to fast-rising worker pay to explain why the Fed has had to raise interest rates so aggressively.

Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out

LOS ANGELES — Storm-ravaged California is scrambling to clean up and repair widespread damage. A new storm entering the state Wednesday is expected to be limited to the north while the south gets a break. Crews are working to reopen roads closed by rockslides, swamped by flooding or smothered with mud. More than 10,000 people who were ordered out of seaside towns on the central coast were allowed to return home Tuesday. Yet thousands of people living near rain-swollen creeks and rivers remain under evacuation orders, including some 4,000 residents of Planada in the San Joaquin Valley, where neighborhoods were under water. Gov. Gavin Newsom says at least 17 people have died in storms since late December.

A flowery pianist, Eddie’s brevity and other Globes moments

LOS ANGELES — Memorable moments at the Golden Globe Awards, back on TV after a year off, included a wrongly accused pianist. Host Jerrod Carmichael made it clear during the show that live piano player Chloe Flower was not the one to blame for the music telling winners to wrap it up. Michelle Yeoh, the star of many kung fu movies, said “I can beat you up” when the piano played during her acceptance speech for best actress in a musical or comedy film for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” That and similar moments brought some on social media to single out Flower, who tweeted she would never play during anyone’s speech.

CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

LAS VEGAS — From electric cars and boats to wireless TVs to the latest phones and tablets, there was a wide range of innovation on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas last week. Some of it aimed to solve big real world problems. Some of it aimed to make your life more fun. And some of it was just a little out there. Associated Press journalists spent last week combing cavernous exhibit halls for the most exciting, interesting and unusual tech innovations. Among the tech that caught our eye were electric inline skates from French company AtmosGear and a temporary tattoo printer from South Korean company Prinker.

Film helps renew search for 1st Black Navy pilot’s remains

The making of a film has reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of America’s first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 during the Korean War. Fred Smith is the founder of Memphis-based FedEx and financed the film “Devotion,” which tells the story of Jesse Brown and his fellow naval aviator, Tom Hudner. Smith’s family connected with Brown’s relatives at Hudner’s funeral in 2018 in Arlington. Smith has paid for imaging of the site where Brown’s remains are believed to be located. Jessica Knight Henry, Brown’s granddaughter, said it was her grandmother’s wish to have his remains returned.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
Circleville Herald

Jan. 6 Panel Urges Trump Prosecution With Criminal Referral

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.” After one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a wide-ranging pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel...
ILLINOIS STATE
Circleville Herald

Longtime Congresswoman Defends Heartland

TOLEDO, Ohio — When the new Congress convenes on Tuesday, Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur will become the longest-serving woman in its history. Yet after 40 years, she sometimes feels like an outsider. Not because she’s a woman or now in the minority party in the House. It’s that she’s from Middle America, and represents a district populated by working-class folks — a place and people many colleagues have forgotten, Kaptur said in an interview with The Associated Press. ...
TOLEDO, OH
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Circleville Herald

McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel. Pressure was building as McCarthy lost seventh, eighth and then historic ninth, 10th and 11th rounds of voting, surpassing the number 100 years ago, in a prolonged fight to choose a speaker in a disputed election. By...
COLORADO STATE
Circleville Herald

McCarthy Fails In Marathon Votes For Speaker, House Adjourns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Failing to elect party leader Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker of the House, Republicans adjourned in disarray Tuesday night, ending a raucous first day of the new Congress but hoping to somehow regroup on Wednesday from his historic defeat. The abrupt end to a long, messy Day One showed there is no easy way ahead for McCarthy who promised to fight to the finish to claim the gavel despite opposition from the chamber's most conservative members. Needing 218 votes in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Circleville Herald

Ulysses S. Grant, President And General, Gets A Day In Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The president responsible for giving America the federal Christmas holiday is getting a special day of his own. Beginning next year, April 27 will be celebrated as Ulysses S. Grant Day in the iconic Civil War general’s home state of Ohio, after legislation creating the recognition cleared the Legislature Dec. 14 and was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week. Grant was born on that date...
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Biden Having Classified Files Isn't the 'Real Scandal', Edward Snowden Says

Edward Snowden believes that President Joe Biden possessing classified documents isn't the "real scandal." Instead, he accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) of suppressing the information during the midterm elections. Snowden's tweet came after former President Donald Trump repeatedly slammed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for contributing to what...
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
354
Followers
713
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy