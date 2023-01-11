Associated Press News Briefs

Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

NEW YORK — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. A order to ground all departing flights by the Federal Aviation Administration was lifted, but there are already 1,000 flight cancellations and more than 7,000 delayed flights. That number is expected to grow as the air travel network comes back to life.

Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault

KYIV, Ukraine — The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine is hanging in the balance. Ukraine says its forces are holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in one of the fiercest and bloodiest recent ground battles of the nearly 11-month war. Soledar is under heavy shelling by Russian forces using jets, mortars and rockets. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister on Wednesday denied Russian claims that Soledar had fallen. In an apparent recognition of leadership flaws, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the replacement of the head of Russian forces in Ukraine. The former chief was demoted to deputy, signaling that Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.

GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family. They are wielding the power of their majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they lay the groundwork for public hearings. The Republican-led Oversight Committee requested financial information from the Treasury Department surrounding financial transactions members of the Biden family made, as well as testimony from multiple former Twitter executives, who were involved in the company’s handling of an October 2020 story from the New York Post about the president’s son. A White House spokesperson called the investigation a “political stunt.”

Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a hospital in Buffalo after his doctors said they completed a series of tests a little over a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. Hamlin is going home after spending two days undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. He was transferred to Buffalo after spending last week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old experienced what doctors called “a remarkable recovery.”

New York GOP says Santos ‘disgraced’ House, should resign

NEW YORK — Local Republican leaders in New York are calling for the immediate resignation of their new GOP congressman George Santos. Santos is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage. Santos was swarmed by reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday and flatly rejected the call for him to resign, saying, “I will not.” The chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee said Wednesday that Santos’ “lies were not mere fibs” and that he had “disgraced” the U.S. House. Despite the call, the local party has no mechanism to remove Santos from office. Santos was sworn in to the U.S. House last week.

Can US avoid a recession? As inflation eases, optimism rises

WASHINGTON — For months, the outlook for the U.S. economy has been a mostly bleak one: Inflation hitting a four-decade high, consumer spending weakening, interest rates surging. Most economists penciled in a recession for 2023. An economic downturn is still possible. Yet in recent weeks, with inflation showing widespread signs of easing, a more cheerful view has gained traction: Maybe a recession isn’t inevitable after all. One reason for the tentative optimism is evidence that an acceleration in U.S. wages, which has benefited workers but also heightened inflation, is slowing. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has frequently pointed to fast-rising worker pay to explain why the Fed has had to raise interest rates so aggressively.

Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out

LOS ANGELES — Storm-ravaged California is scrambling to clean up and repair widespread damage. A new storm entering the state Wednesday is expected to be limited to the north while the south gets a break. Crews are working to reopen roads closed by rockslides, swamped by flooding or smothered with mud. More than 10,000 people who were ordered out of seaside towns on the central coast were allowed to return home Tuesday. Yet thousands of people living near rain-swollen creeks and rivers remain under evacuation orders, including some 4,000 residents of Planada in the San Joaquin Valley, where neighborhoods were under water. Gov. Gavin Newsom says at least 17 people have died in storms since late December.

A flowery pianist, Eddie’s brevity and other Globes moments

LOS ANGELES — Memorable moments at the Golden Globe Awards, back on TV after a year off, included a wrongly accused pianist. Host Jerrod Carmichael made it clear during the show that live piano player Chloe Flower was not the one to blame for the music telling winners to wrap it up. Michelle Yeoh, the star of many kung fu movies, said “I can beat you up” when the piano played during her acceptance speech for best actress in a musical or comedy film for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” That and similar moments brought some on social media to single out Flower, who tweeted she would never play during anyone’s speech.

CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

LAS VEGAS — From electric cars and boats to wireless TVs to the latest phones and tablets, there was a wide range of innovation on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas last week. Some of it aimed to solve big real world problems. Some of it aimed to make your life more fun. And some of it was just a little out there. Associated Press journalists spent last week combing cavernous exhibit halls for the most exciting, interesting and unusual tech innovations. Among the tech that caught our eye were electric inline skates from French company AtmosGear and a temporary tattoo printer from South Korean company Prinker.

Film helps renew search for 1st Black Navy pilot’s remains

The making of a film has reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of America’s first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 during the Korean War. Fred Smith is the founder of Memphis-based FedEx and financed the film “Devotion,” which tells the story of Jesse Brown and his fellow naval aviator, Tom Hudner. Smith’s family connected with Brown’s relatives at Hudner’s funeral in 2018 in Arlington. Smith has paid for imaging of the site where Brown’s remains are believed to be located. Jessica Knight Henry, Brown’s granddaughter, said it was her grandmother’s wish to have his remains returned.