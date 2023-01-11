ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Insists Princess Diana Would've Prevented His Fallout With Prince William If She Was Still Alive

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lygtn_0kBCfWNV00
mega

Prince Harry is continuing to make the press rounds to promote his memoir, Spare . On Tuesday, January 10 — the same day his tome hit shelves — the Duke of Sussex's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert aired, and he didn't hold back when it came to discussing the tense relationship with his family members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eegH_0kBCfWNV00
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The father-of-two, 38, admitted that despite public perception, he and older brother Prince William , 40, were never attached at the hip, though he acknowledged their relationship has weakened over the past few years.

The confession prompted Stephen Colbert to ask, "If your mother [ Princess Diana ] were still alive, do you ever think about how she might handle this moment?"

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," the newly minted author replied. "It's impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now — but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vfJOF_0kBCfWNV00
mega

In his publication, Harry recounted the tiffs he endured with his sibling, revealing they once got into a physical altercation after the Prince of Wales insulted Meghan Markle .

KATE MIDDLETON APPEARS UNFAZED DURING FIRST SIGHTING SINCE PRINCE HARRY'S MEMOIR RELEASE

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote. "I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed , then got to my feet and told him to get out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ahtH_0kBCfWNV00
mega

He also referred to William as both his "beloved brother" and "archnemesis" in the book, explaining how he always felt less than when compared to the dad-of-three.

"Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare," Harry penned. "This wasn’t merely how the press referred to us — though it was definitely that. This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny."

"I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow," he stated. "This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced after."

Comments / 0

Related
The List

King Charles Risks Angering Prince Harry As He Will Reportedly Pay For Prince Andrew's Private Security

Tensions between King Charles III and his second son, Prince Harry, might be about to get worse. In the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the Duke of Sussex said that it was alarming to "have [his] father say things that just simply weren't true" about him while discussing his future away from the royal family. Prince Harry also accused the monarch's office of leaking — and therefore stopping — his plans to move to another Commonwealth country to avoid the harassment he and his wife were facing from the British media.
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
RadarOnline

Queen Camilla Demanded Divorce From King Charles In 2018, Threatened To Expose Royal Secrets: Sources

Prince Harry revealed he and his brother William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles — pleas that the then-prince ignored — but RadarOnline.com has learned that the King’s marriage almost ended in divorce years after the wedding.Sources claim Charles was hit with divorce demands by Camilla in 2018 after their 13th anniversary. An insider said Camilla had demanded a “fast-track” divorce.The private drama left the palace reeling as a source said at the time, “Camilla knows enough dirty secrets to bring down the monarchy — and she’s angry enough to do it.” An insider said that...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Has an Obsession for Tearing Down Prince William, Amplifies ‘Victimhood’ Narrative Because It’s Lucrative for Brand Sussex

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is finally out in bookstores and online shops across the globe. When he first announced that he was writing a book, royal fans around the world were excited to hear the Duke of Sussex’s accounts. But following the release of his memoir, Meghan Markle’s husband received countless criticisms.
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater

The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
netflixjunkie.com

Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

182K+
Followers
6K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy