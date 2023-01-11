Prince Harry Insists Princess Diana Would've Prevented His Fallout With Prince William If She Was Still Alive

mega

Prince Harry is continuing to make the press rounds to promote his memoir, Spare . On Tuesday, January 10 — the same day his tome hit shelves — the Duke of Sussex's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert aired, and he didn't hold back when it came to discussing the tense relationship with his family members.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The father-of-two, 38, admitted that despite public perception, he and older brother Prince William , 40, were never attached at the hip, though he acknowledged their relationship has weakened over the past few years.

The confession prompted Stephen Colbert to ask, "If your mother [ Princess Diana ] were still alive, do you ever think about how she might handle this moment?"

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," the newly minted author replied. "It's impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now — but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."

mega

In his publication, Harry recounted the tiffs he endured with his sibling, revealing they once got into a physical altercation after the Prince of Wales insulted Meghan Markle .

KATE MIDDLETON APPEARS UNFAZED DURING FIRST SIGHTING SINCE PRINCE HARRY'S MEMOIR RELEASE

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote. "I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed , then got to my feet and told him to get out."

mega

He also referred to William as both his "beloved brother" and "archnemesis" in the book, explaining how he always felt less than when compared to the dad-of-three.

"Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare," Harry penned. "This wasn’t merely how the press referred to us — though it was definitely that. This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny."

"I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow," he stated. "This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced after."