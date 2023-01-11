‘This is a really tragic accident:’ Avalanche center report details events leading up to the Dec. 31 fatal avalanche on Peak 10 near Breckenridge

The town of Vail and Vail Resorts are working outside of the district court to settle a dispute over the parcel of land in East Vail that is owned by the ski resort operator. Currently, the town’s motion for immediate possession of the East Vail parcel — which was filed on Oct. 14 — is scheduled to be heard by District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman on Jan. 30 and 31. This hearing is the first step in the condemnation process that the council voted to begin in May 2022.

