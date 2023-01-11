‘This is a really tragic accident:’ Avalanche center report details events leading up to the Dec. 31 fatal avalanche on Peak 10 near Breckenridge

Read full article on original website
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
As of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
Basalt ski instructor dies in accident at Aspen Highlands
ASPEN HIGHLANDS — Basalt local Dave Turner died Jan. 5, two days after striking a tree in a skiing accident at Aspen Highlands. At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, ski patrol received a call that Turner, 70, went off the catwalk into a tree at the bottom of Why Not, where the run intersects the Oly catwalk, according to an email Wednesday from Aspen Skiing Co. He was not wearing a helmet.
Deadly Weekend Avalanche Kills Two Snowmobilers In Colorado Mountains
A deadly weekend avalanche in Colorado tragically claimed the life of two snowmobilers. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on the east face of Mount Epworth on Corona Pass, about 5 miles east of Winter Park. Two snowmobilers were caught, buried, and killed in a large avalanche just after 2:00 p.m.
On thin ice: Eagle River Fire performs annual ice rescue refresher training
While a beautiful element of the valley’s winterscapes, frozen bodies of water often present a slew of hazards. Rescuers within the Eagle River Fire Protection District prepare to encounter these dangers themselves in rescue scenarios during the agency’s annual ice rescue refresher training. Eagle River Fire rescuers took...
3 New Eagle County Restaurants to Try This Ski Season
All five senses go into the perfect day on the slopes: seeing a gorgeous bluebird day, smelling the tang of a freshly waxed board, feeling the breeze on your cheeks as you ride the lift, and listening to the chatter of friends beside you. But tasting something delicious and fueling...
Neighbors along I-70 Floyd Hill Project brace for years of construction woes
By the end of March, the bulk of the construction work will kick off on the I-70 Floyd Hill Project, that will stretch from Idaho Springs to Evergreen.
Skiers, snowboarders can now get a roundtrip bus ride from Denver’s Union Station to Breckenridge Ski Resort for $25
The Colorado Department of Transportation has begun a new front in its David-and-Goliath battle to reduce traffic and lower carbon emissions on Interstate 70 with the addition of a bus route from downtown Denver to Breckenridge Ski Resort. Dubbed the Snowstang, the luxury coach bus equipped with bathrooms and Wi-Fi...
Vail Resorts, town of Vail working to settle East Vail case outside of court
The town of Vail and Vail Resorts are working outside of the district court to settle a dispute over the parcel of land in East Vail that is owned by the ski resort operator. Currently, the town’s motion for immediate possession of the East Vail parcel — which was filed on Oct. 14 — is scheduled to be heard by District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman on Jan. 30 and 31. This hearing is the first step in the condemnation process that the council voted to begin in May 2022.
Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations
Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. Southwest trying to recover from mass cancellations. Consumer confidence in the airline is at an all-time low. Alex Rose reports. Egg shortage leading to higher prices. It's a perfect storm between inflation and Avian flu. Nicole Fierro...
Hundreds of gallons of oil spills on busy road, into creek
When the city was moving the two waste items on Thursday, Jan. 12, the second one ruptured and spilled out onto the street.
Colorado police officer filmed driving SUV across frozen lake
Two Colorado police departments teamed up on Wednesday to work on their ice-driving skills. What better place to do that than a frozen mountain lake?. According to a post on Twitter, the Broomfield Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department sent their vehicles through an ice driving course which appears to be set up on Georgetown Lake. Georgetown Lake is home to an ice racing club that hosts events on weekends in January and February, so locals are used to seeing vehicles cruise across its solid surface.
Beaver Creek workers gather to dedicate run in honor of Gary Shimanowitz
Sunbeams hit a thin layer of snow atop the freshly groomed trail “Gary’s” Thursday morning at Beaver Creek as Nadia Guerriero, the resort’s COO, addressed a small group of workers who gathered to remember their former colleague. Calling it a glorious day, she told the crowd...
Grand County Coroner’s Office identifies victims of avalanche near Pumphouse Lake
The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who died while snowmobiling in an avalanche on Corona Pass in the area of Mount Epworth and Pumphouse Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7. The coroner’s office identified the first victim as 58-year-old Bruce Dejong from northern Colorado. The second...
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in Colorado
A major discount retail chain is expected to close multiple store locations in Colorado this year. Read on to learn more about which stores will be affected. According to a recent report by Business Insider, the major discount retail chain Big Lots is expected close multiple store locations in several states, including at least four locations in Colorado.
