Sun Prairie United takes fifth at invitational, adds duals win

It’s already been a busy start to 2023 for the Sun Prairie United wrestling team. United started the new year off by beating Fort Atkinson in a head-to-head duals matchup on Thursday, Jan. 5 and followed that up by taking fifth at Sauk Prairie’s Eagle Invite on Saturday, Jan. 7.

United’s path to fifth in that invitational started with a strong showing against Fort Atkinson two days prior, a 55-24 team victory. Only two weight classes, 106 and 113 lbs., were forfeits in an action-packed evening of competition.

Sun Prairie made a habit of pinning its opponents. Junior Christopher Anderson (126 lbs.) pinned his opponent in just 43 seconds. Senior Bopa Quintana earned herself a pin in 1:24 at 120 lbs. Junior Dylan Muehlenberg (138 lbs.) got the pin at the 2:54 mark. Isaiah Horan (220 lbs.) pinned his opponent at 2:38. Meliek Henderson, wrestling at 170 lbs., pinned his opponent at 4:34. Jaxon Johnson also got the pin at 195 lbs. in 4:32. Kam Sarbacker got the pin in the heavyweight class in 2:15.

A pair of United wrestlers also earned decision wins. Junior Parker Olson (132 lbs.) dominated, winning with a 15-2 major decision. Seth Kosky, wrestling at 182 lbs., won by a 12-7 decision.

Olson also proved to be the star or the show for Sun Prairie in the Sauk Prairie Eagle Invite two days later. He earned second place in the 132 lbs. bracket, bringing back 32 team points for Sun Prairie.

He started his day with a bye, immediately putting him into the quarterfinals. He earned a quick pin over a West Ben East wrestler in 1:11 and impressed again in the semifinals with a pin in 1:17 over a Seymour wrestler. This earned him a spot in the championship match against River Valley’s Noah Radtke. Olson held a 4-2 lead through the first period and a 6-4 lead through the second. In the end, Radtke nailed a pair of third period takedowns to steal victory in a tight 9-8 decision.

Horan, again wrestling at 220 lbs., was no slouch himself, taking third place in his bracket. He started his day with a pin of a Dodgeville wrestler in 3:26 to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. There, he went the distance for a 10-5 decision victory over a Mount Horeb wrestler. Things took a turn in the semifinals as Horan was pinned late at the 5:35 mark to drop to the third place match. A grueling match with an Ithaca/Weston wrestler came down to a second period nearfall and a late escape in the third as Horan held on for a 3-1 decision win.

Sun Prairie also got a fourth place finish out of Johnson in the 195 lbs. bracket. After a first round bye, Johnson pinned a Waukesha North wrestler in 2:30 in the quarterfinals. Much like Horan, Johnson took a tough loss in the semifinals, this time a tight 3-2 decision to a Seymour wrestler thanks to a third period reversal. Johnson would also fall in the third place match, losing in a 5-2 decision to a Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus wrestler.

Five more wrestlers placed in their respective brackets, including one seventh place and four eighth place finishers.

Quintana was the seventh place finisher in the 113 lbs. bracket. She started her day with a pin of a Monroe wrestler in 4:52. She would fall in the quarterfinals but bounced back in the consolation bracket with a pin of a Badger wrestler in 1:37. Another loss in the consolation semifinals bumped Quintana to the seventh place match, where she battled for a 10-4 decision win over a Mauston wrestler.

Sophomore Brennan Hoffman took home eighth in the 126 lbs. bracket. He earned two wins on the day, a pin in 5:22 over an Ithaca/Weston wrestler in his first match and a pin of a Sauk Prairie wrestler in 2:08 in his first consolation bracket match.

Haroon Ahamed added to wins to his resume in the 152 lbs. bracket. One came by forfeit and the second was a dominant 10-1 major decision win over a Columbus wrestler in his first consolation bracket match.

Melek Henderson took a similar route to eighth place in the 160 lbs. bracket. He too had a massive major decision win, 18-9, over an Ithaca/Weston wrestler and followed that with a forfeit win to reach the consolation semifinals. He’d lose his next two matches by decision for eighth.

Kosky was also an eighth place finisher in the 170 lbs. bracket. He started his day strong with a pin over a Middleton wrestler in 4:47. He’d lose in the quarterfinals but bounce back with a pin of a Monroe wrestler in his first consolation bracket match. He’d lose out from there, with the Middleton wrestler from earlier exacting revenge in the seventh place match with a pin.

Sun Prairie wound up with 126 team points, narrowly holding off Dodgeville in sixth with 122. River Valley won the invitational with 213 team points, followed by West Bend East in second with 205.5 and Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus in third with 187.

Next up for United is a scramble at Badger High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. Sun Prairie returns to its home mat on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a Big Eight conference triangular with Middleton and Verona. They’ll close next week with a dual at Lodi on Friday, Jan. 20 and an invitational at Fort Atkinson High School on Saturday, Jan. 21.