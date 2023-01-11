Is it starting to look more and more like the Cincinnati Bengals can't lose this Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens? After Lamar Jackson takes to Twitter to update fans on his injury, effectively ruling himself out for Sundays match, many are picking Joe Burrow to dominate this weekend, and move the Bengals on in the playoffs... but Craig Carton explains why that thinking may not be wise, and lays out what the future looks like for Lamar and the Ravens.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO