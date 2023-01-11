Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Sean McVay Makes Decision On Future With Rams
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has made a decision regarding his future with the team.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick's back to try and 'fix' the offense, per reports | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the reports surrounding Mac Jones going behind Bill Belichick’s back to try and 'fix' the New England Patriots struggling offense. Mangini believes Jones and Belichick’s future with the Patriots will be interesting next season with tensions within the locker room.
Brian Flores interviews with Browns to run their defense
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. He might be ready to make a move inside the division. Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator.
Lamar Jackson tweets that his knee 'remains unstable' | THE HERD
Lamar Jackson tweeted an update regarding his knee, which was diagnosed as a grade 2 PCL sprain. He rounded out saying that he cannot give '100 percent of myself to my guys.' Lamar has been ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals on Super Wild Card Round Weekend. Colin Cowherd reacts to Lamar's tweet, explaining why the Ravens 'need to pay him.'
Daniel Jones, Giants have Vikings on upset alert | THE CARTON SHOW
The New York Giants are heading into Minneapolis after having rested their starters for Week 18, and they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings as underdogs. But Craig Carton lays out why we could see an upset in the Wild Card round.
Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency
Tom Brady’s plans for the 2023 season are unclear, but a new report indicates that there is already a preliminary list of teams to watch if the quarterback does decide to play and test free agency. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Brady would at least consider returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, partly... The post Report links Tom Brady to 3 teams in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen round up Top 3 QB playoff rankings | UNDISPUTED
The Ringer ranked the playoff quarterbacks with Patrick Mahomes taking the top spot saying that the Kansas City Chiefs QB has no real threat to him. Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen rounded out the top three. Skip Bayless reacts to The Ringer's latest playoff QB rankings.
Michael Vick Wants Lamar Jackson to Play Through Injury
He gave Jackson some tough love during his television appearance.
Nick likes Tua-less Miami Dolphins (+13.5) vs. Josh Allen & Buffalo Bills | What's Wright?
The Dolphins are heading into Buffalo to face the Bills with Tua Tagovailoa ruled out, Teddy Bridgewater injured, and Sklyar Thompson expected to start. With this being the third matchup of the season between these two teams Nick expects the Dolphins to be competitive only if Bridgewater can start. Nick explains he doesn’t expect the Dolphins to come away with a win but believes (+13.5) is way too many points for a divisional rematch and takes Miami at (+13.5).
Five underrated NFL coaching candidates primed for success
The coaching carousel is spinning like crazy, with teams and coaching candidates jumping on and off the ride. NFL owners, executives, and general managers are hoping to find the right candidates to quickly turn around downtrodden programs that have failed to meet expectations. As a player, I had an opportunity...
Letters to Sports: Sean McVay will return, but should he?
Los Angeles Times readers share their thoughts and opinions on Sean McVay, the college football national championship and the Dodgers.
Lamar Jackson speaks out ahead of Ravens wild-card game | THE CARTON SHOW
Is it starting to look more and more like the Cincinnati Bengals can't lose this Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens? After Lamar Jackson takes to Twitter to update fans on his injury, effectively ruling himself out for Sundays match, many are picking Joe Burrow to dominate this weekend, and move the Bengals on in the playoffs... but Craig Carton explains why that thinking may not be wise, and lays out what the future looks like for Lamar and the Ravens.
Saints GM Loomis seeks stability, and value for Payton
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The value that the New Orleans Saints place on stability influenced the decision to retain coach Dennis Allen despite finishing this season 7-10 and outside the playoff picture, general manager Mickey Loomis said. “One of the things that we’ve had going for us for the...
Changes to Patriots offense coming after Bill Belichick-Robert Kraft meeting | THE HERD
Bill Belichick reportedly met with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and changes to the team's offense are expected among the organization. The Patriots have recently struggled in the drafts for offensive weapons to help QB Mac Jones. Colin Cowherd explains why this not only was necessary but how Belichick has 'a blind spot' on him.
Why Jaguars coach Doug Pederson deserves NFL's Coach of the Year award
After the Jaguars won the AFC South title Saturday night, speaking at the podium inside TIAA Bank Field, outside linebacker Josh Allen was asked if it felt surreal to even be at this point. Considering all the losing of previous seasons. Considering the team's winless streak in October. Considering the 2-6 start to the season.
Sean McVay returning as Rams coach for 2023 season
Sean McVay isn't done coaching the Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl-winning coach has informed members of the Rams organization that he plans to continue coaching the club next season. McVay was initially noncommittal in his end-of-season conference earlier this week. The Rams just wrapped up a 5-12 regular season,...
Why Rams, Saints makes sense for Sean Payton's next coaching job | THE HERD
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos are also in the loop and received permission as well. The Texans are exploring a new option at QB, while the Cardinals are in the midst of filling their GM and coaching vacancies with Kyler Murray recovering from ACL surgery. However, Colin Cowherd breaks down why a return to the New Orleans Saints or remaining in Los Angeles to coach the Rams (if Sean McVay leaves) makes the most sense.
