New England, ND

Do Patriots Have Secret Weapon For DeAndre Hopkins Trade?

By Mike D'Abate
 3 days ago

With reports indicating that the Arizona Cardinals will explore trade options for Hopkins this offseason, the Patriots should be in the mix to acquire his services.

FOXBORO — Could the New England Patriots fill one of their most significant roster needs with one of the best to play the position over the past decade?

Per a Tuesday evening report from The Score , the Arizona Cardinals are expected to explore trade possibilities for five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

The 31-year-old veteran is still considered one of the NFL’s premier receivers. Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and has also been named to five All-Pro teams throughout his 10-year career. He has topped the 1,000 receiving yards mark in six of those seasons, with 71 total touchdown receptions.

As such, Hopkins’ services are expected to be in high demand by several teams — including the Patriots.

Though other potential suitors may be a better logistical or financial fit, New England is able to offer something that no other team can: the chance to play for head coach Bill Belichick .

While the mutual respect between Belichick and Hopkins has long been palpable, it became acutely evident when New England and Arizona met in Week 14 at State Farm Stadium. Prior to the matchup, which resulted in a 27-13 Patriots victory, Belichick was atypically effusive in his praise for the Cardinals’ wideout.

“He catches everything, has great hands, and he’s long so he’s never covered,” Belichick told reporters when asked of Hopkins’ prowess. “Even if he’s covered, there’s a place where the ball can be that he can get it and still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines … He’s a strong kid. You see him break tackles, creating separation on routes, yards after contact … tough yards like around the goal line or that extra yard for a first down type of thing. He’s a very smart football player, very savvy.”

After serving a six-game suspension to start the season, Hopkins has re-established himself as Arizona’s primary scoring option, logging 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games. As a result, the 10-year veteran helped to reverse the fortune of a Cardinals offense which largely underperformed this season.

At 6-1, 215-pounds, Hopkins is adequately-sized to win his battles at the point of the catch, while also possessing the speed to outrun his opponent on the perimeter. However, Belichick remains most impressed by the Clemson product’s ball skills, who he compares with greatest receivers he has faced in his 47-year coaching career.

“He’s got tremendous ball skills — at the very elite level with guys that I’ve seen in this league,” Belichick offered. “He’s up there with whoever the top guys are, the Cris Carters of the world and guys like that. He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

Based on his comments, Hopkins apparently maintains an equally high-level of respect for Belichick, as well.

“A guy like Belichick, he’s one of the most respected people in the NFL, he’s a Hall of Fame coach, and for him to have that high praise about me, it’s definitely mutual,” Hopkins told reporters. “I love playing against him. After every game, I try to make sure I say, ‘Hey, what’s up’ to him. I’ve got a lot of respect for him for sure.”

When the two met on the field in December, neither missed the opportunity to share a few complimentary words.

From a personnel standpoint, Hopkins would easily become the Pats’ top player at the position, if acquired. Adding such a game-changing talent would immediately upgrade New England’s current collection of wideouts, which is expected to feature DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton, all of which are under contract for 2023. Their top receiver, Jakobi Meyers, is set to hit free agency and is expected to have his share of suitors. Receiver Nelson Agholor’s contract is also expiring. Therefore, the Patriots may feel a greater sense of urgency and obligation to pair quarterback Mac Jones with a potent pass-catching weapon, the likes of which he has yet to play alongside as a pro.

Ultimately, New England’s decision on pursuing Hopkins may come down to money. Fortunately, the Pats have the means to make it work. According to Pro Football Focus , the Patriots rank fifth among all NFL teams in offseason resources — meaning they have the necessary salary cap space, draft capital, and proratable money to accommodate a deal for Hopkins.

When considering specifics, Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan reported on Tuesday that Hopkins’ current cap hit with Arizona (set at $30.75 million) would not travel with him to his new destination, if traded. Instead, his cap numbers for his new team would be $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024. With New England expected to field in excess of $35 million in available cap space heading into the new league year, adding Hopkins to the Foxboro fold is fiscally feasible.

Furthermore, Hopkins has a no-trade clause in his contract, providing him with the ability to choose the team to which he is traded. If he decides in favor of New England, he may be more amenable to work with the team to lower his 2023 cap hit — especially if his former coach Kliff Kingsbury (who was fired as head coach of the Cardinals on Monday) is coaxed along with him to navigate New England’s offense.

With the market for Hopkins expected to rapidly heat up, the Patriots not only could, but should, be in the mix for his services.

Will Bill Belichick get his man again?

Only time will tell.

Boston, MA
