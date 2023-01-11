New York Giants Injury Report: All Hands on Deck

The Giants are getting healthy at the right time.

It's the news the New York Giants and their fan base have been waiting for, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Head coach Brian Daboll said he expects all of the team's players, including those who have been nursing injuries of late, to be able to do something in practice this week, adding that some might be a little bit more limited than others.

That would likely apply to players such as defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who has been dealing with a neck issue; outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who has been nursing a sprained ankle since the Week 16 game against the Vikings; and cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who has been sidelined since spraining his knee in a Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Of the three, Jackson seems to be the biggest question mark. he told reporters after the Eagles game that he wasn't sure of his status for the playoff game.

"I ain’t going to lie to you," he said. "We’re just taking it a day at a time. If I could give you an answer, I would.”

While Daboll was optimistic of having all hands on deck this week in practice, he stopped short of saying who would be ready and who would not.

“I’d say with all our players, not just Adoree’, when they’re ready to play is when our medical staff feels comfortable with them playing, they have to feel comfortable, so we would never put a player out there that doesn’t feel ready or isn’t ready,” Daboll said.

“I think he’s made progress here the last couple of weeks in practice and hopefully he’ll continue to do that this week, but with all our guys I’m encouraged with where we are at.”

Here is the Wednesday injury report:

Limited Participation in Practice

OL Jon Feliciano - Back

DB Adoree’ Jackson - Knee

OLB Azeez Ojulari - Ankle

DB Jason Pinnock - Shoulder

DL Leonard Williams - Neck

Full Participation in Practice

DB Xavier McKinney - Fingers

