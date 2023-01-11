ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 14

Arturius Elan
3d ago

I love people complaining about ethics guidelines. In my experience, the ones who whine about those are the ones who have no ethics.

Reply(1)
11
JDog2020
3d ago

I wonder if he's going to plaster his name all over public property like the last cockroach did? I was never sure if I was at the secretary of states office, or the Jessie White center.

Reply
5
Cheryl
3d ago

not a lot of ethics in that mandatory (insurance) and people getting no (notice) from the sectary of state office & people plates are unknowingly suspended people barely paying rent 4 food gas homeowners insurance even barely paying for basis car insurance & no (notice) & they know they need their car 4 work kids to school sum cars are there work now a day & I've been told they say don't call DMV wow ethics ok all be blessed

Reply
2
Related
wlsam.com

Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?

A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

New ethics rules in Secretary of State's office

The new Illinois Secretary of State has signed an executive order that makes changes in the office. The provisions include strengthening the policy on sexual harassment, prohibiting threatening behavior and words in the workplace and specifically banning employees and contract workers from contributing to the Secretary’s political fund. Alexi...
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Pritzker Administration names new agency directors

Gov. JB Pritzker's office Friday made the following announcement regarding agency leadership. Resignations are three of the agencies were reported earlier this month. Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) Raven DeVaughn will serve as the Director of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services.* Prior to taking on this...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Pritzker To Sign Bill Expanding Protections Reproductive Health Care

Governor Pritzker is scheduled today to sign a bill expanding protections for reproductive health care in Illinois. State lawmakers approve a measure earlier this week that would protect health care professionals and people seeking an abortion or gender-affirming care in Illinois from restrictive laws in other states. The legislation was prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Protect Illinois Act getting pushback

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley Adds His Input About Gun Legislation HB 5471

Earlier this week a majority of the suburban county sheriffs released statements about the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” which banned the sale of certain types of firearms and accessories, among other things. Sheriffs from DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, and Kane Counties all released statements in recent days, which you...
WILL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

White House Praises Illinois For Enacting Assault Weapons Ban

The White House is praising Illinois for becoming the ninth state to institute an assault weapons ban. President Biden commended Governor Pritzker, House Speaker Chris Welch, Senate President Don Harmon, and the numerous advocates, survivors, and elected officials who turned the pain of the deadly Highland Park shooting last year into meaningful action on behalf of all Illinoisans. This week, Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun-rights groups plans multiple lawsuits; Lightfoot acknowledges 'extra credit' email criticism

The Illinois State Rifle Association is seeking plaintiffs for a possible lawsuit against the state over a new ban on certain firearms and magazines. In a letter to members, the organization said it was joining the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition in challenging many aspects of the law. They plan to challenge the ban itself, the requirement for gun owners to register firearms and the ban on certain magazine capacities.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

More county sheriffs say they won't enforce Illinois assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more Illinois sheriffs are joining the bandwagon, saying they will not enforce the assault weapons ban signed into law this week.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, some of the sheriffs' statements vary – but all of them cite Second Amendment constitutional concerns.They say they will not be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State of Illinois, nor will they be arresting "law-abiding individuals" who have been charged solely with not complying. So far in the greater Chicago area, the list includes the DeKalb, DuPage, McHenry, LaSalle, Grundy,...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Abortion bill passes in Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois bill protecting out-of-state patients seeking abortion care from legal troubles is now headed to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk for him to sign. The measure passed the House with 70 voting in favor and 39 against. The legislation also protects abortion providers’ licenses who face legal challenges performing one in […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy