CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more Illinois sheriffs are joining the bandwagon, saying they will not enforce the assault weapons ban signed into law this week.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, some of the sheriffs' statements vary – but all of them cite Second Amendment constitutional concerns.They say they will not be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State of Illinois, nor will they be arresting "law-abiding individuals" who have been charged solely with not complying. So far in the greater Chicago area, the list includes the DeKalb, DuPage, McHenry, LaSalle, Grundy,...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO