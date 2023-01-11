Read full article on original website
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited
Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its English Premier League title credentials
Eric Dier wants a big atmosphere to silence Spurs’ noisy neighbours
Eric Dier does not hesitate. The key to the 3-0 home drubbing of Arsenal at the end of last season that propelled Tottenham into the Champions League and pushed their rivals towards fifth place and frustration? “The atmosphere,” the centre-half replies. “That was maybe one of the best atmospheres I’ve played in and it was definitely the best at the new stadium. It felt like the kind of night that the stadium was built for. The atmosphere played a huge, huge part.”
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
Sunderland vs Swansea: Who is the referee?
All you need to know about the referee ahead of Sunderland vs Swansea in the EFL Championship.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
SB Nation
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: João Félix shines, but we can’t have nice things
Certainly a debut to remember for João Félix, thrown in at the deep end and revealing himself to be a most excellent swimmer in these treacherous Premier League waters. Perhaps the fun bits of his performance will help comfort us as we navigate the next three games without him.
BBC
Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season. The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club. Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at...
Newcastle defender Dan Burn worthy of England call-up, claims Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe believes Dan Burn was unlucky not to make England’s World Cup squad and is adamant his 6ft 6in defender should not abandon hope of a call from Gareth Southgate. Burn has excelled at centre-half and, more recently, left-back since joining Howe’s Newcastle from Brighton for £13m last January. After proving instrumental in helping the team avoid relegation last season, the 30-year-old has been integral to their rise. Last Tuesday Burn, who grew up in Northumberland idolising Alan Shearer, scored his first goal for Newcastle as they beat Leicester 2-0 in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.
Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Expected To Stay
Chelsea target Marcus Thuram is expected to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach until the summer.
SB Nation
Fourth round of the FA Cup set for Spurs
The latest news regarding Tottenham Hotspur has come out. No, it's not any transfer news. Instead, it's the date and time of the fourth-round FA Cup fixture with Championship side Preston FC. Kick-off between Tottenham and Preston FC at the Deepdale Stadium will take place on Saturday, January 28th at 6:00 p.m. (UK time).
BBC
Oxford United seller stops burger sales in stadium after pic
A catering company said it would stop selling burgers inside a football stadium after it was criticised on social media. Arsenal fan James Kent posted a picture of his half-time snack during Monday's fixture against Oxford United. Farr's Catering Group said after pictures of its "least flattering burgers" were put...
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal preview: Team news, match facts and prediction
Arsenal face a big test of their Premier League title credentials on Sunday when they make the short trip to arch-rivals Tottenham. Mikel Arteta's Gunners, seeking their first league title since 2004, start the weekend five points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Fifth-played Spurs are vying to win four consecutive...
Manchester United Want Facundo Pellistri To Stay At The Club
Manchester United want young winger Facundo Pellistri to stay at the club rather than leave on loan.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Asleep at St. Mary’s, City Crash Out, Player Ratings, and More...
Manchester City looked lost on the seaside. Southampton sent City crashing out of the Carabao Cup by a score of 2-0. Sky Blue News is here with a look at how it all went wrong at St. Mary’s. OFF-COLOUR CITY BEATEN BY SAINTS - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City...
Soccer-Spalletti heaps praise on two-goal hero Osimhen as Napoli rout Juventus
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for striker Victor Osimhen after his side handed Juventus a 5-1 hammering on Friday to extend their lead in Serie A.
BBC
Klopp on Nunez, transfers and 'ready for a fight' at Brighton
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Brighton on Saturday. Klopp is unsure if Darwin Nunez will be available after he missed training on Thursday: “It’s not a major one, but we have to wait. Bobby [Firmino] is not close to team training, but Milly [James Milner] will be back to normal today.”
England star Owen Farrell cleared to face Scotland in Six Nations after RFU intervened
Farrell is serving a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle, but there was a lack of clarity about whether his suspension included a Saracens fixture during England's camp.
Arsenal target WSL attendance record for summit meeting with Chelsea
Jonas Eidevall believes a bumper crowd at the Emirates can help his side improve their poor record against league leaders
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leeds United
With Stevenage firmly in the rear-view mirror, Aston Villa take on Leeds United under the lights at Villa Park on Friday. However you take the previous loss, and it was most certainly an embarrassing one, Leeds present a sterling opportunity to right the ship. In their previous outing, an FA Cup match against a ten-man Cardiff, festivities ended in a 2-2 draw. Something that would raise scrutiny if not for my aversion to throwing rocks in glass houses. Prior to that was another 2-2 result; this time against West Ham United at Elland Road, while the Whites drew 0-0 against Newcastle United back in December at Saint James Park. Key players to keep an eye on include, but shouldn’t be limited to, Patrick Bamford coming back from injury at striker, Pascal Struijk at left-back, and Tyler Adams in midfield.
