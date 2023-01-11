ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Missing at-risk teen found

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (JAN. 12): The Bakersfield Police Department said Dion Brown was found. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a missing at-risk 16-year-old boy out of South Bakersfield. Dion Brown, 16 was last seen Thursday, Jan. 12 in the 2700...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Cardiac surgery continues at Adventist despite complaint, false rumors

Recent changes to the cardiothoracic surgery program at Adventist Health Kern County got a bumpy reception this week after an anonymous complaint prompted what may have been the division's first surprise visit from a state inspector. There was little clarity Friday on the substance of the complaint and what, if...
Bakersfield Now

2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 victims in Darling Point Drive shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a shooting last week at a southwest Bakersfield home. The coroner identified the victims as Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento; and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield. According to a coroner’s report, Halliman Jr. and Ramirez Jr. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County prepares ahead of storms

PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. — Kern County will see some more storm activity over the next few days. Ahead of this weekend's storms, officials are gearing up to keep you safe at home and on the roads. Mountain communities especially are expected to get hit hard, and residents are also doing their part to keep themselves safe too.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Water levels rising in Kern County lakes and rivers

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — People walking the Park at River Walk in Bakersfield may notice something that hasn't been seen in quite a while, water. "We come here every day during our lunch for our walk and it's nice to actually see water now," Shaden Virgen, a walker at the Park at River Walk said. "We were actually saying about a week ago that we're starting to see a little drift. So, the rain is helping. It's been dry for a long time."
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman who brandished gun during chase gets 6 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison in connection with using a gun to avoid arrest during a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest last month to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, court records show. On Nov. […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD seeks assistance locating runaway at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk teen runaway. Angel Ontiveros, 14, was last seen Tuesday in the 1400 block of Pacific Street, just north of Niles Street, BPD said. Ontiveros is considered at-risk due to his age and no history of running away. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy