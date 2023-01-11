Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Missing at-risk teen found
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (JAN. 12): The Bakersfield Police Department said Dion Brown was found. The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help in finding a missing at-risk 16-year-old boy out of South Bakersfield. Dion Brown, 16 was last seen Thursday, Jan. 12 in the 2700...
Bakersfield Californian
Cardiac surgery continues at Adventist despite complaint, false rumors
Recent changes to the cardiothoracic surgery program at Adventist Health Kern County got a bumpy reception this week after an anonymous complaint prompted what may have been the division's first surprise visit from a state inspector. There was little clarity Friday on the substance of the complaint and what, if...
Bakersfield Now
Veteran Kern County family asking community to help honor their son's memory
TAFT, California — The family of Corporal Luis Ruan has been working hard to honor his memory. They want to place a memorial sign with his name on Taft Highway. Eyewitness News has been closely following their journey since December. We were able to talk to the family again...
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
Coroner identifies 2 victims in Darling Point Drive shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a shooting last week at a southwest Bakersfield home. The coroner identified the victims as Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento; and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield. According to a coroner’s report, Halliman Jr. and Ramirez Jr. […]
Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
2 arrested on suspicion of DUI, 9 vehicles impounded in Friday night checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and nine vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday in southwest Bakersfield, police said. Bakersfield police officers set up the checkpoint Friday in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday. According to a release from the […]
Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County prepares ahead of storms
PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif. — Kern County will see some more storm activity over the next few days. Ahead of this weekend's storms, officials are gearing up to keep you safe at home and on the roads. Mountain communities especially are expected to get hit hard, and residents are also doing their part to keep themselves safe too.
Kern County search and rescue volunteers join search for missing 5-year-old swept away by storm waters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers joined the search for a boy who was swept away earlier this week in floodwaters in Paso Robles. KCSO said six volunteers with the search and rescue unit joined other agencies in the search for Kyle Doan, 5. A group of about 200 […]
KCFD encourages residents to be prepared for coming weather
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch, which is expected to bring "excessive rainfall" starting Saturday morning.
Active shooter drill conducted at Bakersfield College Southwest Campus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While we all hope that an active shooter event does not happen in our community, it is still important to prepare in case such an event does takes place. Local first responders conducted an active shooter drill at the new Bakersfield College Southwest Campus. The drill was held in an effort […]
Bakersfield Now
Water levels rising in Kern County lakes and rivers
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — People walking the Park at River Walk in Bakersfield may notice something that hasn't been seen in quite a while, water. "We come here every day during our lunch for our walk and it's nice to actually see water now," Shaden Virgen, a walker at the Park at River Walk said. "We were actually saying about a week ago that we're starting to see a little drift. So, the rain is helping. It's been dry for a long time."
Child deaths in Kern County: Many causes, but what are the solutions?
A report on Kern County child deaths from 2017 to 2021 shows that child suicides increased by 60 percent over those five years.
Woman who brandished gun during chase gets 6 years
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was sentenced Friday to six years in prison in connection with using a gun to avoid arrest during a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest last month to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, court records show. On Nov. […]
At least 3 hospitalized, lanes blocked in Stallion Springs area crash: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least three people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision in the Stallion Springs area, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported near Stallion Springs Drive and Banducci Road at around 12:50 p.m., according to CHP. Both lanes are blocked and […]
BPD seeks assistance locating runaway at-risk teen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk teen runaway. Angel Ontiveros, 14, was last seen Tuesday in the 1400 block of Pacific Street, just north of Niles Street, BPD said. Ontiveros is considered at-risk due to his age and no history of running away. […]
Officer-involved shooting in Rosamond determined to be within department policy
Following a review from the Critical Incident Review Board, a shooting involving Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies was determined to be within department policy on Wed, Jan 11.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Board of Supervisors vote for 50-tiny home project, to help homeless problem
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the construction of 50 one bedroom homes to be built on East Roberts lane in Oildale. The project called supportive services village or "Tiney Oaks" is meant to help the current homeless problem in the area. Local...
Atmospheric river moves the needle on Kern’s drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Water is back in Kern County and sure, that means the grass is green again. As National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher says, there are also bigger, more lasting impacts. “Just due to the amount of rain that’s come down in these warm systems, we’ve been able to see improvements in […]
Comments / 0