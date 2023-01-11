Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Police arrest Clark County fire battalion chief for elderly exploitation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The battalion chief for the Clark County Fire Department has been arrested by Henderson police and faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly vulnerable person on Wednesday, according to authorities. Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody and...
963kklz.com
Police Arrest Man, 27, Who Killed Las Vegas Tow Employee (Photo)
The towing business can be dangerous and unpredictable. And the crime committed on Tuesday once again illustrates the dangers of working in the towing industry. A Las Vegas tow incident ended up with one person dead and another arrested. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas tow yard employee shot and killed at work, remembered at vigil
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A customer at a tow lot opened fire when the business refused to release his rented car, with deadly consequences. The shooting happened Tuesday in the Arts District claiming the life of an employee. Friday night, a vigil was held to remember him. “We just...
Las Vegas murder suspect talked about buying saw, chemicals to dispose of victim in barrel: documents
Prosecutors believe a murder suspect accused of killing a man and dismembering his body, leaving it to decompose in a barrel, made jail phone calls and sent Facebook messages about the alleged crime, including the purchasing of blades and a 55-gallon drum, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.
8newsnow.com
Family, friends gather to remember man shot, killed at tow yard
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Days after a man was killed at a local tow yard, his friends and family gathered to remember him with a candlelight vigil. Candles flickered as tears fell, all while dozens came together Friday evening to pay their respects to Jonet Dominguez. “It’s still not real,”...
8newsnow.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police
A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.
news3lv.com
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead inside Las Vegas airport parking garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 63-year-old is dead after experiencing a medical episode inside a parking garage Wednesday night. According to police, the driver of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west inside Harry Reid Airport's Terminal 3 long-term parking garage when it collided with traffic-control barriers.
8newsnow.com
Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds. The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman as 61-year-old Cynthia Ann McClelland of Las Vegas....
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police investigate shooting after suspects forced entry into residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court. Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates that two Black males “made forced...
Fox5 KVVU
One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
8newsnow.com
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Woman calls on community for help after friend dies …. A local woman is sharing the story of...
8newsnow.com
‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las Vegas man arrested after shooting girlfriend’s friend ‘with benefits’ at trailer park
Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s friend “with benefits” at a trailer park Friday, newly released documents said. ‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las …. Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Suspect dismembered man, put body in barrel for being alleged ‘snitch’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A newly released police report describes a grisly murder that allegedly took place in October, while the suspect faces life in prison if convicted. Ryan Bentley, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26. A second suspect, Angelica Hudson, was charged with murder but the charges have since been dropped by the state.
Arrest report reveals new details on casino robbery at Caesars Palace
New details on a casino robbery at Caesars Palace reveal a man threatened to shoot a worker if they did not give him money.
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
Woman found dead with ‘suspicious injuries’ after Las Vegas apartment fire, police say
A woman was found dead with "suspicious injuries" after an apartment fire, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Police make arrest in October murder at apartment complex
Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Kenny Richard into custody on Jan. 10. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge
Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Lake Mead near Mile Marker 10
The Nevada State Police responded to a reported motorcycle collision between Lake Mead and mile marker 10 on January 2, 2023, at around 3:52 p.m.
Man charged in double homicide in northwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Metro police have made an arrest in a double homicide from last summer, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
