Deadly storms, Mr. Football, and Katie Britt: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Selma and others throughout central and eastern Alabama are recovering from Thursday’s deadly storms. While we don’t know yet how many tornadoes struck the state, it’s not uncommon for this time of year. But it’s worst time of the year for twisters either. April is the month that sees the most tornadoes in Alabama, followed by March then November. The months of June, July and August see the least.
A few snow flurries possible in parts of Alabama on Friday
Severe storms today and snow on Friday? It’s possible for north Alabama. The National Weather Service said a few snow flurries will be possible late tonight and into Friday after a cold front moves through Alabama. That front brought widespread severe weather to the entire state earlier on Thursday.
Alabama tornado map: Where did the tornadoes hit in Alabama?
More than a dozen tornadoes were reported across Alabama on Thursday. Zoom in on the map above and click or tap the icons to get more information about each reported tornado. Can’t see the map? Click here. The National Weather Service on Friday said it is continuing to assess...
WHNT-TV
Storms Leave Damage Across Alabama
Thursday’s storms left a swath of damage across the state of Alabama. Multiple tornados were reported across the state, most of them across Central and Southern Alabama. So far, there have been 85 total storm reports across the state of Alabama. 25 of those were tornado reports, 50 of them were wind reports, and 10 of them were hail reports. Storm damage surveys are still ongoing across the state, and the extent of the damage may still yet be told.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Meet the ASWA’s top 12 Alabama HS football players for the 2022 season
This year’s Alabama Sports Writers Association Super All-State football team was dominated by running backs and defensive players. Four running backs made the squad, which is comprised of the 12 best players in Alabama during the 2022 season regardless of classification or position. Four players were either defensive linemen or linebackers.
WAAY-TV
Alabama man describes how he survived deadly tornado
His friend was killed in the storm in Autauga County, Alabama. Video courtesy of The Weather Channel.
Never Would’ve Guessed! Alabama’s Most Popular Color Revealed
Sometimes I like to think of random things that people in select states would like the most. While living in Florida, I often thought about what food people in my home state loved most. In Alabama, it's easy to guess that's probably barbeque. The most liked football team comes to...
Alabama school schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes, storms hammer state
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
WXII 12
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
wtvy.com
U.S. Senator Britt speaks out on storms that battered the South
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) has made a statement regarding today’s severe weather. The Enterprise native says that her heart is broken for the victims and that she and all Alabamians will be praying for those families. She went on to thank all first responders...
Will North Alabama ever get locations for these popular chain restaurants?
There are plenty of options if you're heading out to grab a bite to eat in North Alabama — but some well-known chain restaurants still don't have a home here.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Take a Look at THE Most Expensive Airbnb in Alabama
Get ready to pay big money to stay at Alabama’s most expensive Airbnb. It’s cute, cute. Also, this pricy Airbnb is not that far from West Alabama. This "most expensive" Airbnb is a Southern Gothic mansion. When you hear the word “gothic” one may think it’s old and scary. However, it is the opposite, you will find it to be charming, updated, magazine-quality stylings with lush gardens. The reviews have given the Airbnb some incredible remarks, click here for the listing.
School closings, early dismissals for Alabama’s severe weather on Thursday, Jan. 12
Some Alabama school districts have announced closings or are going remote as strong to severe storms are forecast to move into the western part of the state Thursday morning. The severe weather includes the possibility of hail and winds pushing 60 m.p.h. with chances for tornadoes. The storms are expected...
wbrc.com
Ivey declares state of emergency following Thursday’s storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency following Thursday’s severe weather that impacted parts of Alabama. The declaration is effective for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, and Tallapoosa Counties, all of which sustained damage during the severe weather outbreak, beginning at noon on Thursday.
Breaking the ice: Will plants recover from recent freeze damage?
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – The hiring of Auburn University’s new football coach, Hugh Freeze, isn’t the only freeze Alabamians experienced in December. A stretch of temperatures in the teens and below–including one of the coldest Christmases in decades–caused damage to shrubs, trees and other plants across Alabama. This has left many homeowners asking if their plants will recover from this freeze damage. Symptoms of freeze damage Freeze damage on plants presents itself through a few symptoms. Mallory Kelley, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System home grounds, gardens and home pests regional agent, said the first symptom people will notice is a discoloration on...
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out
Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
