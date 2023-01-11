Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
10 Fun Events Happening This Weekend In Western New York
We are two weeks into 2023, and there is no shortage of things to do in Western New York. While the weekend is kicking off with some light snow around Buffalo, it looks like this Sunday will be sunny for the big playoffs game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins when we #SquishTheFish.
wnypapers.com
Regal Cinemas signs come down, as Dipson prepares to take over Niagara Falls theater
Starting Feb. 1, Regal Cinema 12 to become The Capitol Theatre 12 managed by Dipson Theatres Inc. The red Regal Cinemas signs were dismantled and painted over this week, as a new company prepares to take over the movie house. Regional Cinema Operator Dipson Theaters Inc. recently announced it signed...
newyorkupstate.com
Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America
If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
9 Of The Best Wedding Caterers In Western New York
People will not remember all the details of your wedding. But one thing they will remember is how good (or bad) the food was. Feeding around 300 people at the same time can be tough. But that's the job that caterers take on when they agree to cater a wedding. How do they deliver a meal that is delicious and on time to so many people all at once?
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
Buffalo fire and police officials were busy overnight Thursday in to Friday morning following a accident that stopped train traffic in the area.
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Eater
Where To Get the Best Buffalo Wings — And Other Bar Food From Bills Country
Football weekends are an excuse for eating and drinking copiously while hanging out with friends in front of the TV, whether it’s at someone’s house or a bar. And since we’re here in the land of small apartments, it’s probably the latter. With twelve teams in the playoffs for the long weekend’s games — including the Giants — this is the weekend for eating, drinking, and watching the tube.
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New York
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular and fast-growing food chain Tim Hortons celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York restaurant location in Jamestown, according to a local source.
Town of Tonawanda Winterfest makes its return this weekend
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda's Winterfest returns this weekend. The activities kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday with a performance and clinic by the Tonawanda Aquettes swimming team. There will also be an open swim, a charity hockey game benefiting Compass House, and a petting zoo during Winterfest, which runs through Thursday, Jan. 19.
Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State
"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
Popular New York State Snowmobile Trails Shut Down
The winter of 2023 sure has been weird. One week there are blizzard warnings and the next it is flooding! For those of us who love the snow and love to be on our sleds, this season has been rough and it seems to be getting worse. Living along the...
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
Hope Rises: Business destroyed in West Side Bazaar fire plans to reopen in Hamburg
Friday morning on Wake Up, Heinrich explained the story behind the restaurant's name and its origins.
Hear Ye! Upstate NY Town Has One of Nation’s Top Public Squares
The function of the town square has changed over the centuries, but even in 2023, it still serves as the central meeting place for the residents of a town. Events are held, meetings are conducted, and if nothing else, the public square is usually a nice spot to simply walk around.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: Only 1 location left in Central New York
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
Donuts Delite launches Buffalo chicken finger donut
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills. The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last. It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of […]
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
