Buffalo, NY

newyorkupstate.com

Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America

If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
96.1 The Breeze

9 Of The Best Wedding Caterers In Western New York

People will not remember all the details of your wedding. But one thing they will remember is how good (or bad) the food was. Feeding around 300 people at the same time can be tough. But that's the job that caterers take on when they agree to cater a wedding. How do they deliver a meal that is delicious and on time to so many people all at once?
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
Eater

Where To Get the Best Buffalo Wings — And Other Bar Food From Bills Country

Football weekends are an excuse for eating and drinking copiously while hanging out with friends in front of the TV, whether it’s at someone’s house or a bar. And since we’re here in the land of small apartments, it’s probably the latter. With twelve teams in the playoffs for the long weekend’s games — including the Giants — this is the weekend for eating, drinking, and watching the tube.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda Winterfest makes its return this weekend

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda's Winterfest returns this weekend. The activities kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday with a performance and clinic by the Tonawanda Aquettes swimming team. There will also be an open swim, a charity hockey game benefiting Compass House, and a petting zoo during Winterfest, which runs through Thursday, Jan. 19.
TONAWANDA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
96.1 The Breeze

Popular New York State Snowmobile Trails Shut Down

The winter of 2023 sure has been weird. One week there are blizzard warnings and the next it is flooding! For those of us who love the snow and love to be on our sleds, this season has been rough and it seems to be getting worse. Living along the...
Syracuse.com

Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: Only 1 location left in Central New York

Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Donuts Delite launches Buffalo chicken finger donut

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills. The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last. It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

