US Rep. Terri Sewell said the feeling of seeing the “utter darkness” as she crossed the Edmund Pettis Bridge into her hometown Thursday night was “unimaginable.”. Sewell flew in from Washington and got into Selma Thursday night. She said at a Friday morning news conference that she had already been in touch with the White House and with FEMA to start the recovery process.

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO