Love Is What Love Does organizing a tornado disaster clean up
A local organization is teaming up with people from all over to bring tornado disaster relief to Selma, and you can be a part of the effort. LaQuenna Lewis, Founder and Executive Director of Love Is What Love Does, is leading the organized cleanup. “We are coming together from all...
Sewell: Feeling of seeing her damaged hometown "unimaginable"
US Rep. Terri Sewell said the feeling of seeing the “utter darkness” as she crossed the Edmund Pettis Bridge into her hometown Thursday night was “unimaginable.”. Sewell flew in from Washington and got into Selma Thursday night. She said at a Friday morning news conference that she had already been in touch with the White House and with FEMA to start the recovery process.
"The Talk" to discuss Marion issues on Sunday
The Fellas of Marion will host "The Talk" on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. to discuss the "issues" concerning the city of Marion. The discussion will be livestreamed on Adrian Knox's Facebook page. "This is the time where we come together and share our love and passion for the...
Where to get and give help in tornado-ravaged Selma
Help is already pouring into tornado-ravaged Selma, and more is in on the way. The City of Selma has a form for those interested in making donations - click here to fill it out. Pastor John Grayson said The Gathering Place restaurant at 1812 Broad St. in Selma will be...
Food, water distribution being held at Houston Park Church of Christ
Houston Park Church of Christ is holding a food and water distribution for those who have been impacted by the weather events of Thursday. The current round of distribution will end at 1 p.m. but another will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The church is located at...
Selma continues digging through rubble from Thursday's tornado, photo gallery
Selma remains under a curfew Friday night as officials and residents continue digging through the rubble of properties hit by the tornado that pushed through Selma Thursday afternoon. No deaths have been reported, but officials say the tornado caused about 25 injuries. One person's injuries were so serious they were...
Selma under curfew after tornado; council approves $2M to repair damage
The Selma City Council met Thursday evening in front of a darkened city hall to officially declare Selma a disaster area, which is the first step for getting state and federal aid to the area. The council also approved $2 million from its surplus to pay for repairing damage to...
Tornado touches down in Selma: Damage reported
Selma has received “significant damage” from a tornado that touched Thursday, according to Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. No deaths have been reported, but the tornado caused some injuries, some of which Perkins described as "significant." The Selma City Council met Thursday evening to officially declare Selma a...
National Weather Service releases details on Selma's tornado as a 'high-end' EF2
The National Weather Service released confirmations of tornadoes that hit Alabama on Jan. 12, including several in the Black Belt. Selma's tornado is listed as the sixth twister that hit the state on Thursday as part of "supercell thunderstorms that spawned significant tornadoes that caused paths of damage over several areas. Some damage paths contain significant damage. Thunderstorms also produced damaging straight-line winds over many areas, as well as hail up to golf ball size."
Uniontown City Council meeting rescheduled to Jan. 17
The Uniontown City Council will meet at the City Auditorium at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17. The city recommends that attendants wear face masks and practice social distancing. Uniontown City Hall is located at 100 Front Street. Edit: This posted was updated to reflect the new date of the meeting.
Jack Allen Wright
Jack Allen Wright, age 81, of Selma, passed away peacefully at his home Dec. 25. Graveside services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. at New Live Oak Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Reeves officiating.
Shatavia S. Sharpe
Shatavia S. Sharpe, age 24, of Selma, passed away Dec. 29. Graveside service were held Saturday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Garden, 500 Hopper Dr., Selma.
Updated: 5,600 customers in Central Alabama without power
5,600 customers in Central Alabama are without power after Thursday's damaging storms as of 12 p.m., said an update from Alabama Power. Outages remain for several counties. From the update by Alabama Power:. Dallas County – 3,700 customers. Primarily affecting Selma and Orrville. Tallapoosa County – 1,300 customers.
David Earl Pierce
David Earl Pierce, age 55, of Selma, passed away on Dec. 31 at his home. The staff of the Selma Funeral Home said funeral arrangements are pending at this time.
Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. calls voter fraud indictment 'bogus'
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. was indicted of felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud, which was announced on Wednesday. District Attorney Michael Jackson and State Secretary of State John Merrill held the press conference in Marion and outlined the charges that include a felony and a misdemeanor. Read about that here.
Updated: 'Large and extremely dangerous' tornado in Selma, damage reported
The National Weather Service reports that a "large and extremely dangerous" tornado is currently in Selma. Officers from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Selma Police Department earlier reported at least one tornado on Alabama 22, west of Craig Field airport. Damage has also been confirmed by the National...
Improvements on CR-12 in Perry County announced by governor's office
Work on County Road 12 in Perry County was among 33 road projects announced Thursday by Gov. Kay Ivey. Ivey announced that more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for road and bridge projects in 23 counties. One of those projects is...
NWS: Selma tornado had winds in excess of 100mph
The tornado that ripped through Selma on Thursday had winds of more than 100 mph, according to a National Weather Service official. John DeBlock, NWS warning coordination meteorologist, told the Selma Sun on Thursday that there is a lot of damage around town, and the damage indicates winds "in excess of 100 mph," which would indicate at least an EF-2 tornado.
Legal Notices: January 12, 2022
HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
Updated: Tornado confirmed in Perry County
A tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service to be moving in a northeastern direction in Perry County. The Perry County Emergency Management says that a tornado warning is in effect northwest of Marion and in Marengo County that could affect southwestern Perry County. All storm shelters are open.
