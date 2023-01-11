ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, KY

WTVQ

2 people shot in Frankfort early Saturday morning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort police are investigating after two people were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday. Police say they responded around 1:30 a.m. to calls about a fight that led to a shooting on St. Clair Street, near the brick alley. When they got there, officers...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY
k105.com

Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police

Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Retired Frankfort police K-9 dies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A retired Frankfort police K-9 died Thursday after a battle with lymphoma. According to a Facebook post by the Frankfort Police Department and Emergency 911 page, K-9 Aron died at 9 years old at the veterinary office with his handler, Lt. Shane Music. Aron served...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Person shot Wednesday night on Angliana Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are searching for answers Thursday morning after they say someone was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the University of Kentucky’s campus Wednesday night. Investigators told ABC 36 the police department responded to a report of shots fired...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New Georgetown police chief appointed

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new police chief has been appointed in Georgetown. According to posts on the Georgetown Police Department and City of Georgetown Facebook pages, Darin Allgood has been named Chief of Police, effective Monday, January 16, 2023. “I appreciate this honor and all of the support of...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS 11

KSP: Driver leads officers on chase across multiple counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting involving their troopers that shut down part of Interstate 64 for several hours. A release from KSP says it started when troopers tried to stop a car on I-64 in Woodford County. Instead of stopping, KSP says the driver...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police arrest 2, find over 400 grams of meth

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police seized over 400 grams of meth after two men were arrested Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. officers were in the Outlet Center Drive area where they were called to investigate a drunk man who may have stolen items from a nearby store.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Ky. woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police say a woman wanted for murder in connection to a deadly crash in Laurel County is now in custody. 39-year-old Danielle Kelly was arrested Wednesday at a home in Knox County. Police say they found her hiding in a closet at...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

