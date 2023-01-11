Read full article on original website
WTVQ
2 people shot in Frankfort early Saturday morning
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frankfort police are investigating after two people were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday. Police say they responded around 1:30 a.m. to calls about a fight that led to a shooting on St. Clair Street, near the brick alley. When they got there, officers...
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
WTVQ
‘We’re trying to take on the entire world’: Ky. teachers react to the heartbreaking classroom shooting in Va. last week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teacher in Virginia was shot by her 6-year-old student last week. Police said Friday afternoon, Abby Zwerner was intentionally shot by a student during an altercation at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Investigators say the bullet went through Zwerner’s hand and into her...
k105.com
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WTVQ
Retired Frankfort police K-9 dies
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A retired Frankfort police K-9 died Thursday after a battle with lymphoma. According to a Facebook post by the Frankfort Police Department and Emergency 911 page, K-9 Aron died at 9 years old at the veterinary office with his handler, Lt. Shane Music. Aron served...
WKYT 27
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - An accident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police say a Stanford Elementary staff member accidentally shot himself when he was there after school hours Tuesday night. According to police, it happened around 11 p.m.
WTVQ
Person shot Wednesday night on Angliana Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are searching for answers Thursday morning after they say someone was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the University of Kentucky’s campus Wednesday night. Investigators told ABC 36 the police department responded to a report of shots fired...
WKYT 27
New Georgetown police chief appointed
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new police chief has been appointed in Georgetown. According to posts on the Georgetown Police Department and City of Georgetown Facebook pages, Darin Allgood has been named Chief of Police, effective Monday, January 16, 2023. “I appreciate this honor and all of the support of...
fox56news.com
19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
WTVQ
Man who ‘accidentally’ shot himself at Stanford Elementary School facing charges
STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A second-shift maintenance employee who “accidentally” shot himself while working at Stanford Elementary School is facing charges for bringing a gun onto school property. Travis Simmons is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. Stanford police say Simmons, 32, was...
WHAS 11
KSP: Driver leads officers on chase across multiple counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting involving their troopers that shut down part of Interstate 64 for several hours. A release from KSP says it started when troopers tried to stop a car on I-64 in Woodford County. Instead of stopping, KSP says the driver...
WKYT 27
Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
WTVQ
Injury crash in Danville caused by Lexington man driving under influence, police say
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A three-vehicle injury crash in Danville on Tuesday night was caused by a Lexington man who was driving under the influence, police say. According to a Facebook post from the Danville Police Department, police responded to a three-vehicle intersection crash on Hustonville Road/Danville Bypass. Jerod...
WTVQ
Georgetown police arrest 2, find over 400 grams of meth
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police seized over 400 grams of meth after two men were arrested Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. officers were in the Outlet Center Drive area where they were called to investigate a drunk man who may have stolen items from a nearby store.
fox56news.com
Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
WTVQ
Ky. woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police say a woman wanted for murder in connection to a deadly crash in Laurel County is now in custody. 39-year-old Danielle Kelly was arrested Wednesday at a home in Knox County. Police say they found her hiding in a closet at...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail
Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.
WKYT 27
Heavy rain caused school bus to go off road, superintendent says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The heavy rain Thursday morning caused a school bus to end up in someone’s yard Thursday morning in Franklin County. Superintendent Mark Kopp says the driver was having trouble seeing and the bus went off the road. It then got stuck in the mud in...
