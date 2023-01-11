Read full article on original website
Two adults arrested in Aiken County for 'brutal assault' of 17-year-old victim
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports deputies there have arrested two adults after an investigation into the "brutal assault" of a 17-year-old juvenile on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the incident report, Aiken County deputies responded to a call of a young man laying naked...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway 16-year-old
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager. Officials say Sheresa Smith, 16, left her home after telling her family she was going to the movies with her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s...
WRDW-TV
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
WRDW-TV
Brother arrested after 13-year-old sister shot in Jefferson County
LOUSIVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by her brother in Jefferson County on Thursday night. At 6:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Communications Center received a 911 call for assistance on the 700 block of Academy Drive about a subject with a gunshot wound.
WRDW-TV
Woman wanted on suspicion of stealing child’s Christmas bike
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a woman they think stole a child’s bike that was received as a Christmas present. On Thursday afternoon, around noon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there is security camera footage of the woman walking onto the property and leaving with the child’s gift on the 4000 block of Lee Place in Martinez.
WRDW-TV
Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
wfxg.com
Police in Harlem investigate child death
HARLEM, Ga. (WFXG) - The Harlem Police Department says it is investigating the death of a child early Thursday morning. Police say they, along with the Harlem Fire Department, responded to a house on Village Run shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police say they provided CPR and medical aid to the juvenile until EMS arrived.
WRDW-TV
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from Justin Gilstrap’s cousin, another 11-year-old boy who made the 911 call during the dog attack in Columbia County. When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call that saved Gilstrap’s life.
6 people struck by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple-pedestrian crash that occurred along Olive Road near the intersection of Eagles Way.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety searching for man involved in larceny
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a subject in reference to a larceny. He is suspected to be in the area of the Walmart on Edgefield Road, according to authorities. If you recognize him please contact public safety at 803-279-2121.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: 17-year-old charged with shooting 13-year-old in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teenager for the shooting of a thirteen-year-old girl. On Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office charged seventeen-year-old Anthony Maurice Mincey with 2nd-degree cruelty to a child, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by someone under eighteen, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
WRDW-TV
Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Coroner’s Office released new details Thursday afternoon about a child who died earlier in the day. Coroner Vernon Collins said the child had been sleeping and then when a parent went to check in the morning, the child was not breathing. The...
WRDW-TV
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Olive Road at Eagle Way was shut down after an accident with injuries involving six pedestrians and two separate vehicles. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, the call came in a 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say two...
Suspect wanted for alleged stabbing in December 2022
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a stabbing suspect. Police say 36-year-old Hassan Shereef Hopgood stabbed a man with a pocket knife while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road on December 20, 2022. Reports say Hopgood and the […]
WRDW-TV
5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Harlem High School students face charges over a fight Friday at the school. The Columbia County School District told parents in a message that school resource officers and administrators responded to a student altercation in the school’s main hallway near the commons area. “Upon...
WRDW-TV
2 more suspects sought in fatal October shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
WRDW-TV
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
WRDW-TV
Officials say they followed ‘the protocol’ leading up to dog attack
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After talking to Justin Gilstrap’s aunt about prior incidents involving the dogs that attacked him, we’re hearing from Columbia County about why there didn’t seem to be a follow-up after the dog’s owner received the final warning. There were multiple calls for...
