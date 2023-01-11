ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Woman wanted on suspicion of stealing child’s Christmas bike

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a woman they think stole a child’s bike that was received as a Christmas present. On Thursday afternoon, around noon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there is security camera footage of the woman walking onto the property and leaving with the child’s gift on the 4000 block of Lee Place in Martinez.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Police in Harlem investigate child death

HARLEM, Ga. (WFXG) - The Harlem Police Department says it is investigating the death of a child early Thursday morning. Police say they, along with the Harlem Fire Department, responded to a house on Village Run shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police say they provided CPR and medical aid to the juvenile until EMS arrived.
HARLEM, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: 17-year-old charged with shooting 13-year-old in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WFXG) - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a teenager for the shooting of a thirteen-year-old girl. On Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office charged seventeen-year-old Anthony Maurice Mincey with 2nd-degree cruelty to a child, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by someone under eighteen, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
LOUISVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Harlem child dies after parent finds them not breathing

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Coroner’s Office released new details Thursday afternoon about a child who died earlier in the day. Coroner Vernon Collins said the child had been sleeping and then when a parent went to check in the morning, the child was not breathing. The...
HARLEM, GA
WJBF

Suspect wanted for alleged stabbing in December 2022

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a stabbing suspect. Police say 36-year-old Hassan Shereef Hopgood stabbed a man with a pocket knife while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road on December 20, 2022. Reports say Hopgood and the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

5 students charged after altercation at Harlem High School

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Harlem High School students face charges over a fight Friday at the school. The Columbia County School District told parents in a message that school resource officers and administrators responded to a student altercation in the school’s main hallway near the commons area. “Upon...
HARLEM, GA
WRDW-TV

2 more suspects sought in fatal October shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

