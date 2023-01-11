ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Hamlin visits Bills for 1st time since cleared to go home

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, about two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

Browns meet with Eagles assistant Wilson for coordinator job

CLEVELAND (AP) — Since they'll be watching the NFL playoffs, the Browns used the opening day of postseason play to conduct an interview. Cleveland is meeting with Philadelphia assistant coach Dennard Wilson about its defensive coordinator job on Saturday, taking advantage of the top-seeded Eagles having a first-round bye to speak with him.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

