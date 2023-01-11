Bought and Sold
Following are a selection of area real estate transactions as recorded by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Forest County
Town of Nashville
4758 Highway S; $85,000 on Dec. 28
326 and 330 Firelite Drive; $612,500 on Dec. 30
330 and 326 Firelite Drive; $612,500 on Dec. 30
351 Frazer Lane; $612,500 on Dec. 30
Langlade County
City of Antigo
623 Edison St.; $195,000 on Dec. 27
515 Mill St.; $729,200 on Dec. 31
519 Mill St.; $729,200 on Dec. 31
605 Balsam St.; $729,200 on Dec. 31
908 Hickory St.; $729,200 on Dec. 31
Town of Rolling
W9623 N. Rollwood Road; $1,600,000 on Dec. 31
W9789 Range Road; $729,200 on Dec. 31
Lincoln County
Town of Schley
W1589 Krahn Lane; $550,000 on Dec. 29
Marathon County
Town of Plover
229713 Highway D; $24,000 on Dec. 29
230791 S. Pole Road; $124,525 on Dec. 30
Oneida County
Town of Schoepke
434 Max Road; $80,000 on Dec. 28
381 Mole Lake Road; $95,000 on Dec. 30
Shawano County
Town of Hutchins
W16036 Woodlawn Road; $23,666 on Dec. 29
Town of Wittenberg
W17181 Willow Road; $165,000 on Dec. 30
