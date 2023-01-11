Bought and Sold

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
Following are a selection of area real estate transactions as recorded by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Forest County

Town of Nashville

4758 Highway S; $85,000 on Dec. 28

326 and 330 Firelite Drive; $612,500 on Dec. 30

330 and 326 Firelite Drive; $612,500 on Dec. 30

351 Frazer Lane; $612,500 on Dec. 30

Langlade County

City of Antigo

623 Edison St.; $195,000 on Dec. 27

515 Mill St.; $729,200 on Dec. 31

519 Mill St.; $729,200 on Dec. 31

605 Balsam St.; $729,200 on Dec. 31

908 Hickory St.; $729,200 on Dec. 31

Town of Rolling

W9623 N. Rollwood Road; $1,600,000 on Dec. 31

W9789 Range Road; $729,200 on Dec. 31

Lincoln County

Town of Schley

W1589 Krahn Lane; $550,000 on Dec. 29

Marathon County

Town of Plover

229713 Highway D; $24,000 on Dec. 29

230791 S. Pole Road; $124,525 on Dec. 30

Oneida County

Town of Schoepke

434 Max Road; $80,000 on Dec. 28

381 Mole Lake Road; $95,000 on Dec. 30

Shawano County

Town of Hutchins

W16036 Woodlawn Road; $23,666 on Dec. 29

Town of Wittenberg

W17181 Willow Road; $165,000 on Dec. 30

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

