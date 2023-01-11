ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Biden proposes new student loan repayment plan: Here’s how much borrowers will save

The Biden administration unveiled a new loan repayment program to reduce loan payments for undergraduate students that will be especially beneficial for low and middle-income borrowers. The Department of Education's proposed rule would modify the terms of the Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) plan so that any individual borrower...
WNCT

WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy after it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work background, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported.  The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

