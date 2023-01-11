Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Biden proposes new student loan repayment plan: Here’s how much borrowers will save
The Biden administration unveiled a new loan repayment program to reduce loan payments for undergraduate students that will be especially beneficial for low and middle-income borrowers. The Department of Education's proposed rule would modify the terms of the Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) plan so that any individual borrower...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Today’s 20-year mortgage rates remain best opportunity for interest savings | Jan. 13, 2023
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage...
WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy after it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work background, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Inflation drops in December – will the Fed slow interest rate hikes in 2023?
The annual level of inflation improved for the sixth straight month in a row, registering yet another small decrease in the annual inflation rate, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, rose 6.5% year-over-year in December,...
Comments / 0