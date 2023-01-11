ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan left guard Trevor Keegan returning for fifth season

Michigan’s starting left guard Trevor Keegan is returning to the Wolverines, announced on social media Thursday night. Keegan has been a primary starter the last two seasons for the Wolverines and has helped the offensive line win back-to-back Joe Moore awards. In 2021, Keegan was an All-Big Ten Honorable...
2024 five-star Ohio CB Bryce West visiting Michigan this weekend

As first reported by 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and later confirmed by Maize n Brew, 2024 five-star cornerback Bryce West will be visiting Michigan this weekend. West will be in Ann Arbor on Sunday and will be visiting with his parents. This is the first time his parents will be at Michigan.
An early look at key positional battles for Michigan football in 2023

The Michigan Wolverines have as much talent returning in 2023 as any Michigan team in recent memory. Expectations are sky-high across the board especially considering that the coaching staff has remained intact –to this point anyway. However, despite a large number of returning starters and experienced reserves, there are...
Michigan edge-rusher Eyabi Okie enters transfer portal

Eyabi Okie committed to Michigan in August via transfer, and less than six months later he is transferring again. Okie’s journey to Michigan was an interesting one, with stops at Alabama, UT Martin, and Houston before joining the Wolverines. The edge-rusher wasn’t always a significant contributor for Michigan but...
Michigan at Iowa Preview: A new opportunity every night

It was (unfortunately) an entirely predictable loss as the Michigan Wolverines once again fell short in East Lansing, and in some ways is not the end of the world — Michigan was not going to stay undefeated in Big Ten play forever, and losing on the road to a rival is not going to kill the resume, though it is a morale blow for sure.
