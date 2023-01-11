ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

By Field Level Media
News-Herald
News-Herald
 3 days ago
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home.

The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

