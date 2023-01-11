Vikings QB Kirk Cousins' historic comeback jersey on display at Pro Football HOF

Vikings beat Bears in final regular season game, will host Giants in playoffs 00:36

CANTON, Ohio -- Another big moment from the Minnesota Vikings' season this year is going on display in Canton, Ohio.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the jersey that quarterback Kirk Cousins was wearing in Week 18 is now on display.

In that game, Cousins led the Vikings to the largest comeback in NFL history, winning the game 39-36 after trailing 33 points at halftime.

Earlier this season, wide receiver Justin Jefferson was honored with a display in Canton after his improbable 4th down catch against the Buffalo Bills.

The Vikings host the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs Sunday.