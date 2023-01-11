Read full article on original website
Related
Hong Kong DJ who broadcasted for 6 decades dies at 98
Cordeiro died Friday, according to Radio Television Hong Kong, where he worked until 2021. It gave no cause of death.
Onyx Collective Reveals Premiere Date for Tracy McMillan Dramedy ‘UnPrisoned,‘ Announces Pickup Orders for ’1266,‘ ’Black Twitter’
Onyx Collective presented several new scripted and unscripted TV series as part of its expanding programming slate, highlighting creators of color at the Television Critics Association 2023 winter press tour. Included in the presentation was Nikole Hannah-Jones’ six-part limited docuseries “The 1619 Project.” Created by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the New York Times, the show seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the contributions of Black Americans at the center. The episodes (titled “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice”) are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin...
SFGate
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
Comments / 0