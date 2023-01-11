Onyx Collective presented several new scripted and unscripted TV series as part of its expanding programming slate, highlighting creators of color at the Television Critics Association 2023 winter press tour. Included in the presentation was Nikole Hannah-Jones’ six-part limited docuseries “The 1619 Project.” Created by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the New York Times, the show seeks to reframe the country’s history by placing the contributions of Black Americans at the center. The episodes (titled “Democracy,” “Race,” “Music,” “Capitalism,” “Fear” and “Justice”) are adapted from essays from The New York Times No. 1 bestselling “The 1619 Project: A New Origin...

