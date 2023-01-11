Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Sorry Evan Peters, for Dahmer's victims, nothing good came out of your Netflix show
One of America’s chief manufacturers, the true crime industrial complex talks a big game. As much as creators like Ryan Murphy like to say that they aren’t glorifying dead-eyed maniacs who kill and eat people, it doesn’t stop fans from tweeting things along the lines of “Jeffrey Dahmer can eat me.” Ultimately, by being played by an attractive, capable actor of Evan Peters’ caliber, some level of glorification is inevitable. Yet the same is not true for the victims on these shows and the families on the sidelines watching others benefit from their loved one’s stories.
A.V. Club
John Williams won't be retiring from composing film scores, actually
The music plays on for legendary film composer John Williams. After announcing that he’ll be retiring on the back of his final film score for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Williams is tracing back that statement and ready to continue making tunes that leave us teary-eyed. Though...
A.V. Club
Mike Colter talks Luke Cage, Evil, and his "slow burn" with Gerard Butler in Plane
Mike Colter acknowledges that most people know him for playing the eponymous character in Marvel’s Luke Cage. However, in a career that has spanned almost two decades Colter has been able to play a variety of roles, not just that indestructible superhero on Netflix. He was Lemond Bishop, the powerful Chicago drug lord in the Emmy-winning CBS drama The Good Wife—a supporting role which led to a lead with the same showrunners, Michelle King and Robert King, in their latest hit, Evil. Three seasons in on Paramount+ and renewed for a fourth (The A.V. Club loves it!), the show mixes supernatural, religious, and romantic elements, and Colter shines as a Catholic priest grappling with his faith.
A.V. Club
Bill Nighy reflects on Living, and the bizarreness of bowler hats
When acclaimed writer Kazuo Ishiguro set about adapting Akira Kurosawa’s famed 1952 drama Ikiru for the film that would become Living, he only had one actor in mind for the lead role: Bill Nighy. The match may not seem immediately obvious to viewers; after all, in Living, Nighy is called on to play a shell of a man who’s shrunk himself into the kind of bureaucrat one of his co-workers dubs “Mr. Zombie.” All but fading into the background day in and day out as part of the county Public Works department in 1950s London, Nighy’s Mr. Williams soon has to contend with devastating personal news that rekindles in him a newfound love of life. Gifted with a once-in-a-lifetime role, the recently SAG Award-nominated actor offers a towering performance that hinges on small gestures and quiet moments.
A.V. Club
Michael Bay facing charges of Italian bird murder
Director Michael Bay was forced to give exactly the sort of press statement you hope to never have to give today, declaring, for all the world to see, that he did not murder an Italian bird. This is per The Wrap, which reports on a statement that Bay made this...
A.V. Club
Miley Cyrus taps into a new level of confidence with new single "Flowers"
Back in December, Miley Cyrus teased a “New year, new Miley.” With the release of “Flowers,” Cyrus offers the first look at her forthcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which sees Cyrus dial down the edge presented in her previous album, Plastic Hearts. Cyrus is no stranger...
A.V. Club
Geena Davis details the nightmare of working with Bill Murray
While promoting her new book, Dying Of Politeness, actor, archer, and humanitarian Geena Davis dovetailed into the ongoing public scrutiny of Bill Murray. Known for his grouchy screen demeanor and his viral dalliances with trespassing, Murray became the subject of controversy after allegations of Murray’s misconduct forced Searchlight Pictures to suspend production of Aziz Ansari’s movie Being Mortal. In Dying Of Politeness, Davis detailed her experiences working with Murray on the actor’s 1990 directorial debut Quick Change, but there’s more to tell.
A.V. Club
Kumail Nanjiani says Martin Scorsese is entitled to his Marvel opinion
At this point, it’s clear that joining the MCU is an important feather in the cap for basically every actor in Hollywood (or Broadway, for that matter). Once they’re in, however, a new initiation ritual seems to be emerging: they have to have an opinion on Martin Scorsese having an opinion on Marvel.
A.V. Club
Stephanie Hsu recalls walking out of an audition that asked her to sound "more Asian"
As awards season ramps up, so does the discussion of how much progress has or hasn’t been made since the #OscarsSoWhite campaign launched in 2015. (See: host Jerrod Carmichael’s opening monologue from the Golden Globes last night.) Everything Everywhere All At Once has been at the forefront of the conversation since its release last year; Michelle Yeoh could become the first Asian woman to be nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards since 1935. In a new interview with the New York Times, Stephanie Hsu, who plays Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan’s daughter in the A24 sci-fi film, opens up about the long journey to landing the groundbreaking project.
A.V. Club
Frasier reboot casts Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's firefighter son
Ever since the Frasier reboot was originally plucked from our most feverish dreams and dragged into the cold, harsh light of reality, it hasn’t been hard to imagine what kind of premise it might adopt. (Even if we might desperately hope for something a little more ambitious than what we ultimately got.) Frasier was a family sitcom at its core—albeit a family where all involved were adults with varying opinions on opera and big stinky chairs—and so a family sitcom it would remain.
A.V. Club
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher swap homes in The Holiday-esqe Your Place Or Mine
Consider 2022 the wind-up for the return of the rom-com, as 2023 has even more promising offerings from the genre. This month brings the Jennifer Lopez-led Shotgun Wedding, but just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix is giving us Your Place Or Mine. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher,...
A.V. Club
Netflix consciously decouples from Uncoupled
Netflix killed off yet another show last night, tossing the body of Neil Patrick Harris’ single-season series Uncoupled onto its ever-growing pile of bodies. This is per Variety, which reports that the streamer is opting not to go forward with a second season of the series, which was created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman. The show starred Harris (in his second major TV role for Netflix, after starring in the TV adaptation of A Series Of Unfortunate Events) as Michael Lawson, a guy whose “perfect life” is ruined when his partner (Tuc Watkins) decides to leave him after 17 years together.
A.V. Club
Why The Last Of Us could be TV's best video-game adaptation yet
The pace of video games coming to the small screen has increased in recent years, and some of them have even been, well, if not truly great, at least somewhat popular. The animated series Castlevania, based on the horror-themed adventure game of the same name, has had a notable four seasons on Netflix, a platform notorious for its tendency to cancel shows that aren’t massive hits right out of the gate. Netflix has also greenlit a second season of Arcane, based on the online strategy game League Of Legends. Last year’s live-action adaptation of Halo on Paramount+ was not only the streamer’s most-watched premiere ever, it was the most-watched show of 2022, beating out Sheridan-verse offerings like Yellowstone (although that show is currently only available to watch on Paramount+ outside the U.S.), 1883, and 1923. Imagine how much better Halo would have done if the producers hadn’t antagonized fans with their outspoken disregard for the game’s lore.
A.V. Club
Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret
Judy Blume’s classic 1970 novel Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret is about to hit the big screen. Starring Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams as her mother Barbara, the new trailer for the movie adaptation promises to capture the timeless charm—and middle-school awkwardness—of the source material.
A.V. Club
On RuPaul's Drag Race,an afterlife challenge has the queens praying for a top (placement)
The return to the werkroom after the first elimination on RuPaul’s Drag Race is always sobering for the queens. This week is no different after Irene’s somewhat surprising elimination. While Irene left a mysterious message, the queens quickly turn to some salacious information from Untucked about Robin and Amethyst. They both firmly assert that there will be no future romance or flirtation, which may be a poor strategic plan storyline-wise going forward from a producer’s point of view. Loosey, in turn, gives the producers what they want: rage and revenge. She is committed to proving the judges wrong after putting her in the bottom last week.
