Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Missouri House enacts dress code changes for female legislators
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives enacted a new dress code for female legislators at the opening of its session Wednesday. The new House rules package included an amendment to begin requiring women to wear jackets when in the chamber as part of "business attire." Previous rules allowed...
KOMU
House announces committee assignments for 102nd General Assembly
JEFFERSON CITY — One week after the beginning of the legislative session, Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher announced the committee positions House members will hold for the 102nd General Assembly. Plocher said the chairs, vice chairs and committee members were selected for their knowledge and expertise. “We’re fortunate to...
KOMU
Boone County representatives react to new Missouri House dress code for women
BOONE COUNTY - State legislators reacted to the Missouri House of Representatives enactment of a new dress code Friday. The new code, House Resolution 11, only addresses female representatives' "attire" while leaving the male representatives' code with no adjustments. The code was offered on Jan. 4, the first day session...
KOMU
Red Cross sends four local volunteers to California for flood recovery
COLUMBIA − Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds. At least 18 people died after some areas of California received more than 20 inches of rain over the...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 14
Red Cross sends four local volunteers to California for flood recovery. Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds. At least 18 people died after some areas of California received...
KOMU
Governor says 6 people are dead in Alabama after severe storms and more than 2 dozen tornadoes hit Southeast
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Thursday evening there have been six deaths in the state following the severe weather outbreak that spawned more than two dozen tornadoes across the South. "I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state. My...
KOMU
Missourians have until Friday to challenge FCC's broadband maps
MISSOURI - The deadline to file challenges to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) broadband maps is Friday, Jan. 13. Missourians can challenge the existing broadband maps and put in their address to request more coverage. BJ Tanksey, director of the Office of Broadband Development, said the Friday deadline will help...
KOMU
Search for 5-year-old who was swept away by floodwaters continues as California braces for more days of storms
The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was pulled from his mother's hands by rushing floodwater on Monday, continued Friday, but with fewer teams, officials said. Members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, and California Highway Patrol air units are still looking for the boy, but searchers from the National Guard and other outside agencies have been released from the mission.
KOMU
St. Robert man charged after fatal shooting Wednesday night
PULASKI COUNTY - A St. Robert man faces three felony charges after a fatal shooting in Pulaski County Wednesday night. Tyron Spence-Bay, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm as a dangerous felon. The sheriff's office says Spence-Bay shot and killed Robin...
KOMU
Forecast: Snow exits the region by 10-11am, travel to improve later this morning as temps reach the 30s
A wet, snowy morning and it will be a much cooler pattern for the next few days in Missouri, but don't worry as mild air will return this weekend. We had thunderstorms in central Missouri before the snow begin to fall...If there is any question as to why the snow was suddenly so heavy, that may be the reason why!
Comments / 0