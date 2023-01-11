ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

KOMU

Missouri House enacts dress code changes for female legislators

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives enacted a new dress code for female legislators at the opening of its session Wednesday. The new House rules package included an amendment to begin requiring women to wear jackets when in the chamber as part of "business attire." Previous rules allowed...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

House announces committee assignments for 102nd General Assembly

JEFFERSON CITY — One week after the beginning of the legislative session, Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher announced the committee positions House members will hold for the 102nd General Assembly. Plocher said the chairs, vice chairs and committee members were selected for their knowledge and expertise. “We’re fortunate to...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 14

Red Cross sends four local volunteers to California for flood recovery. Four volunteers from the Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri chapter have deployed to California to help with flooding and the aftermath of heavy rain and strong winds. At least 18 people died after some areas of California received...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missourians have until Friday to challenge FCC's broadband maps

MISSOURI - The deadline to file challenges to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) broadband maps is Friday, Jan. 13. Missourians can challenge the existing broadband maps and put in their address to request more coverage. BJ Tanksey, director of the Office of Broadband Development, said the Friday deadline will help...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Search for 5-year-old who was swept away by floodwaters continues as California braces for more days of storms

The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was pulled from his mother's hands by rushing floodwater on Monday, continued Friday, but with fewer teams, officials said. Members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, and California Highway Patrol air units are still looking for the boy, but searchers from the National Guard and other outside agencies have been released from the mission.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOMU

St. Robert man charged after fatal shooting Wednesday night

PULASKI COUNTY - A St. Robert man faces three felony charges after a fatal shooting in Pulaski County Wednesday night. Tyron Spence-Bay, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm as a dangerous felon. The sheriff's office says Spence-Bay shot and killed Robin...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

