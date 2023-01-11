Read full article on original website
Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’
Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says Transition From WWE To Her Premium Content Service Has ‘Been Awesome’
Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Rose is quite happy after her WWE release. In fact, Rose believes her transition from WWE to FanTime has been awesome.
Leon Edwards Says He Gave Jorge Masvidal A Chance To Face Him In March
Leon Edwards says a fight with Jorge Masvidal needs to happen in the future. Leon Edwards seems to have his next bout right in front of him when he takes on Kamaru Usman in March. Although there were some questions regarding that matchup and the health of Usman, it seems that all systems are a go for that trilogy fight to happen at UFC 286 in London, England. The uncertainly surrounding Usman and an injury to his hand was the only thing holding up this rematch, and if that were to be the case it seems that Edwards was trying to plot a different matchup to take its place.
Nick Diaz Opens Up About His Current Injuries: ‘I’m Just Not As Agile As I Was’
Nick Diaz has provided an update on the improvements needed before fighting again. After retiring for nearly seven years, Diaz made his Octagon return against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Fans questioned if he was fighting again for a paycheck, and the result didn’t help those concerns. The 39-year-old suffered a third-round TKO loss where he seemingly ran out of gas.
Nick Diaz Insults Tony Ferguson’s Fighting Style: ‘It’s Obnoxious’
Nick Diaz isn’t a fan of Tony Ferguson’s fighting style. Diaz usually seems uneasy during interviews, but the 39-year-old recently opened up with a YouTube chiropractor. Dr. Beau Hightower held a massage therapy session with the Stockton native while discussing various topics ranging from his favorite movies to his current injuries.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose On If Triple H Has Reached Out To Her
Mandy Rose had a dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion as she was able to hold on to the title for 413 days, but last month Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. Shortly after it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose due to content posted on her FanTime page.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis could be 31 and at welterweight in his next fight
Gervonta Davis is facing up to three years in prison and could be 31 years of age and a welterweight when he fights again. That’s the real situation standing in front of the Pay Per View superstar as he attempts to rush through a fight with Ryan Garcia. The...
ringsidenews.com
Batista Doesn’t Care About Controversy Over Him Dating Melina
Batista has worked hard to establish himself as one of the greatest Superstars in WWE’s history, but there were some toxic years. The Animal has seen great success in the company, becoming a multi-time World Champion prior to becoming a huge star in Hollywood. He was also dating Melina early on in his career and it was a highly controversial one. That being said, it seems Batista doesn’t care about the controversy he had to go through while dating Melina.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Floyd Mayweather delivers ice cold stare after Football fan trolls him
Floyd Mayweather was trolled during a college football game, and his expression instantly shifted from being calm and relaxed. When a fan saw Floyd watching the college game from a box, he warned Floyd that he would knock him out. The video was uploaded by RuthlessRich to his TikTok account...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua retreats from top-level heavyweights after losses
Former two-time champion Anthony Joshua is set to go into a heavyweight retreat following two defeats against the formidable Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, the last decade’s British Pay Per View star, fought his first legacy opponent since Wladimir Klitschko in Usyk but came up short twice. Heavyweight levels. Now, the...
Watch: Mikey Musumeci Defeats Gantumur Bayanduuren At ONE on Fight Night 6
Mikey Musumeci was able to grind out a victory over Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE on Fight Night 6. ONE Championship has been putting on some amazing shows lately. From MMA to kickboxing and Muay Thai, to grappling, the stars have been shining. On Friday, ONE on Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on Prime Video took place at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. This event showcased some amazing grappling and kickboxing. One bout that stood out to fans was the submission grappling match between Mikey Musumeci and Gantumur Bayanduuren.
Ariel Helwani Addresses Rumor of Francis Ngannou Signing With the PFL: ‘The Story is Sill Evolving’
Francis Ngannou reportedly has no contract in place for his return to the Octagon that was rumored for UFC 285. Ngannou’s last appearance inside the Octagon came at UFC 270 nearly a year ago. Defeating Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision, ‘The Predator’ revealed he would need time off to undergo and recover from knee surgery. Many thought the time away would give the promotion time to negotiate a new contract with their heavyweight champion. Sadly, it sounds like not much progress has been made despite some encouraging words from Dana White.
Mike Perry Hopeful He’ll Fight Jake Paul Next Month After Sharing Signed Bout Contract Online
Mike Perry is hoping that a boxing match with Jake Paul will happen in mid-February. Grizzled UFC veteran Mike Perry stepped away from professional mixed martial arts competition after a final bout with Daniel Rodriguez in Apr. 2021. He dropped the fight on the judges’ scorecards and headed out of the UFC with a sole win over Mickey Gall in his last five matches. Perry transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing under the freshly minted BKFC (Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship). He got off to a successful start against Julian Lane in his debut and added another win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in Aug. 2022.
Sean Strickland Ready to Find Out if French Imavov Will Give Up in UFC Vegas 67 Main Event
Sean Strickland is not worried about taking a fight against Nassourdine Imavov on short notice for UFC Vegas 67. Strickland, a top-ranked UFC middleweight contender, is coming off a razor-thin loss to former title challenger Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night 216 last month. Cannonier managed to edge out Strickland on the judges’ scorecards by a split decision that some felt could have gone either way.
Sean O’Malley Explains The Importance Of Brain Health In His Career
Sean O’Malley is taking precautions to ensure that his brain stays healthy throughout his fighting career. Coming more and more to the forefront of concerns through all contact sports is brain health. The more research that is being done has risen concerns over concessions and CTE after sporting careers are over. Many sporting leagues with high head trauma injuries have been taking steps to limit the number of concessions and up the strictness of the protocols if concessions are to happen. The UFC has been doing its part as well to safeguard its fighters from having brain damage later in life.
Andrew Tate Shares New Message Following Loss Of Appeal
Andrew Tate has issued a new message amidst his current confinement in Romanian custody. Tate was arrested late last month after allegations of involvement in human trafficking. Furthermore, he’s also being investigated for involvement in an alleged crime ring. Tate rose to fame in recent years on social media...
Stephen A. Smith Goes After Dana White Following His Public Appearance: ‘You Do Not Do What He Did To His Wife’
Stephen A. Smith reiterated his stance on Dana White slapping his wife. The UFC president made his first public appearance on Wednesday since a domestic violence altercation on New Year’s Eve. White claimed that what he did was unforgivable and nobody should be defending him in any capacity. During an episode of First Take, Smith reacted to those comments by saying:
Aung La N Sang Drops And Stops Gilberto Galvao In Round 1 – ONE Fight Night 6 Results (Highlights)
Former two-division ONE Champion Aung La N Sang makes his return against Gilberto Galvao in Bangkok, Thailand. Gilberto Galvao blitzes Aung La N Sang with strikes followed up by insane pressure. This game plan wouldn’t work for lon as Sang knocks Galvao down with an uppercut. Sang allows Galvao to get up back to his feet. Galvao attempts a takedown but Sang stuffs it, but is pushed against the cage himself. After seconds in the clinch, Sang returns the favor by pushing Galvao down to the canvas. That would be the beginning of the end for Galvao as Sang got off many ground and pound strikes. After countless strikes to the power-downed Galvao, the referee would wave it off.
