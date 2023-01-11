Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Explains Why Lamar Jackson Quit On Ravens
The Ravens are in a bad situation. Skip Bayless has had a busy few weeks. Between insulting Shannon Sharpe and disrespecting Damar Hamlin, Bayless is not very popular right now. However, he is still very much employed by Fox Sports, and that is definitely not going to change anytime soon.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday
Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
Lamar Jackson status update revealed ahead of NFL Playoffs
Lamar Jackson continues to miss significant time as his Baltimore Ravens ready for Super Wild Card Weekend. And unfortunately, it’s looking doubtful that the 2020 NFL MVP will suit up for the festivities. Jackson sustained a PCL sprain in Week 13. The injury beleaguered him ever since, as he hasn’t seen the field at all. Read more... The post Lamar Jackson status update revealed ahead of NFL Playoffs appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ravens release first injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the third time in the 2022-2023 season, this time for all the marbles. The two teams will face off in the first weekend of the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend in a contest that’s sure to have plenty of fireworks.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Trends: Tom Brady Adds To His Mythology
The NFL Wild Card Weekend betting trends are one of the best ways to get a sense on where the public stands regarding the games for the opening week of the NFL postseason. As we examine the NFL betting trends for this week, we’ll look at all of the ways the public is influencing the behavior of the sportsbooks and the behavior of other bettors.
Fox 19
Coach Taylor, Bengals players go above and beyond for young boy outside practice
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy from Fort Mitchell got a huge surprise Friday at Paycor Stadium!. Calvin Theetge, a huge Bengals fan with Down syndrome, was visiting the stadium Friday. Calvin’s father, Derrick Theetge took him hoping to see the team as they left practice. But he got a...
