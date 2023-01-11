ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Explains Why Lamar Jackson Quit On Ravens

The Ravens are in a bad situation. Skip Bayless has had a busy few weeks. Between insulting Shannon Sharpe and disrespecting Damar Hamlin, Bayless is not very popular right now. However, he is still very much employed by Fox Sports, and that is definitely not going to change anytime soon.
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
ClutchPoints

4 Bengals issues that could spell disaster vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals were heavy favorites over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and they will be again in the first round of the playoffs. The Bengals won over the Ravens in Week 18, 27-16, thanks to numerous Baltimore turnovers. That compensated for a poor offensive performance by the Bengals. They ran a pretty simple playbook knowing they’d face the Ravens again to begin the postseason. To win the rematch, the Bengals will need to limit turnovers and improve their offensive consistency. That said, let’s look at some of the issues the Bengals have when they face the Ravens in the Wild Card Round.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday

Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Lamar Jackson status update revealed ahead of NFL Playoffs

Lamar Jackson continues to miss significant time as his Baltimore Ravens ready for Super Wild Card Weekend. And unfortunately, it’s looking doubtful that the 2020 NFL MVP will suit up for the festivities. Jackson sustained a PCL sprain in Week 13. The injury beleaguered him ever since, as he hasn’t seen the field at all. Read more... The post Lamar Jackson status update revealed ahead of NFL Playoffs appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Wild Card Weekend Betting Trends: Tom Brady Adds To His Mythology

The NFL Wild Card Weekend betting trends are one of the best ways to get a sense on where the public stands regarding the games for the opening week of the NFL postseason. As we examine the NFL betting trends for this week, we’ll look at all of the ways the public is influencing the behavior of the sportsbooks and the behavior of other bettors.

