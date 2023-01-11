Marlon Vera Happy to Fight ‘F*cking Dork’ Henry Cejudo Once He Takes Care of Cory Sandhagen: ‘You’re F*cking Three Feet Tall’

Read full article on original website
Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’
Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
Leon Edwards Says He Gave Jorge Masvidal A Chance To Face Him In March
Leon Edwards says a fight with Jorge Masvidal needs to happen in the future. Leon Edwards seems to have his next bout right in front of him when he takes on Kamaru Usman in March. Although there were some questions regarding that matchup and the health of Usman, it seems that all systems are a go for that trilogy fight to happen at UFC 286 in London, England. The uncertainly surrounding Usman and an injury to his hand was the only thing holding up this rematch, and if that were to be the case it seems that Edwards was trying to plot a different matchup to take its place.
Nick Diaz Opens Up About His Current Injuries: ‘I’m Just Not As Agile As I Was’
Nick Diaz has provided an update on the improvements needed before fighting again. After retiring for nearly seven years, Diaz made his Octagon return against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Fans questioned if he was fighting again for a paycheck, and the result didn’t help those concerns. The 39-year-old suffered a third-round TKO loss where he seemingly ran out of gas.
Nick Diaz Insults Tony Ferguson’s Fighting Style: ‘It’s Obnoxious’
Nick Diaz isn’t a fan of Tony Ferguson’s fighting style. Diaz usually seems uneasy during interviews, but the 39-year-old recently opened up with a YouTube chiropractor. Dr. Beau Hightower held a massage therapy session with the Stockton native while discussing various topics ranging from his favorite movies to his current injuries.
Watch: Mikey Musumeci Defeats Gantumur Bayanduuren At ONE on Fight Night 6
Mikey Musumeci was able to grind out a victory over Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE on Fight Night 6. ONE Championship has been putting on some amazing shows lately. From MMA to kickboxing and Muay Thai, to grappling, the stars have been shining. On Friday, ONE on Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov on Prime Video took place at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. This event showcased some amazing grappling and kickboxing. One bout that stood out to fans was the submission grappling match between Mikey Musumeci and Gantumur Bayanduuren.
Alistair Overeem Wants To Participate In ONE Championship’s Openweight Muay Thai Grand Prix Tournament
Alistair Overeem wants in on ONE Championship’s historic Openweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament. Ahead of their return to action this Friday night, the Asia-based promotion announced plans for a Muay Thai tournament set to kick off this March with no weight classes, no restrictions, and a $1 million prize to the winner. ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong broke the news during his appearance at the ONE Fight Night 6 press event on Wednesday.
Ariel Helwani Addresses Rumor of Francis Ngannou Signing With the PFL: ‘The Story is Sill Evolving’
Francis Ngannou reportedly has no contract in place for his return to the Octagon that was rumored for UFC 285. Ngannou’s last appearance inside the Octagon came at UFC 270 nearly a year ago. Defeating Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision, ‘The Predator’ revealed he would need time off to undergo and recover from knee surgery. Many thought the time away would give the promotion time to negotiate a new contract with their heavyweight champion. Sadly, it sounds like not much progress has been made despite some encouraging words from Dana White.
Sean O’Malley Explains The Importance Of Brain Health In His Career
Sean O’Malley is taking precautions to ensure that his brain stays healthy throughout his fighting career. Coming more and more to the forefront of concerns through all contact sports is brain health. The more research that is being done has risen concerns over concessions and CTE after sporting careers are over. Many sporting leagues with high head trauma injuries have been taking steps to limit the number of concessions and up the strictness of the protocols if concessions are to happen. The UFC has been doing its part as well to safeguard its fighters from having brain damage later in life.
Mike Perry Hopeful He’ll Fight Jake Paul Next Month After Sharing Signed Bout Contract Online
Mike Perry is hoping that a boxing match with Jake Paul will happen in mid-February. Grizzled UFC veteran Mike Perry stepped away from professional mixed martial arts competition after a final bout with Daniel Rodriguez in Apr. 2021. He dropped the fight on the judges’ scorecards and headed out of the UFC with a sole win over Mickey Gall in his last five matches. Perry transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing under the freshly minted BKFC (Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship). He got off to a successful start against Julian Lane in his debut and added another win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in Aug. 2022.
Brendan Schaub Says Dana White Should Face ‘Some Repercussions’ For Slapping His Wife: ‘You Can’t Hit a Woman in Public Like That’
Former UFC competitor Brendan Schaub believes Dana White should face some consequences for slapping his wife in public. The UFC president has come under fire in recent weeks after TMZ obtained a video of a physical altercation between White and his wife Anne at a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve. In the video, the two can be seen having a verbal spat before things escalate. While the footage has been the talk of the MMA community since it emerged, outlets like the UFC’s broadcasting partner ESPN have remained largely quiet, leaving White to conduct business as usual.
Stephen A. Smith Goes After Dana White Following His Public Appearance: ‘You Do Not Do What He Did To His Wife’
Stephen A. Smith reiterated his stance on Dana White slapping his wife. The UFC president made his first public appearance on Wednesday since a domestic violence altercation on New Year’s Eve. White claimed that what he did was unforgivable and nobody should be defending him in any capacity. During an episode of First Take, Smith reacted to those comments by saying:
Aung La N Sang Drops And Stops Gilberto Galvao In Round 1 – ONE Fight Night 6 Results (Highlights)
Former two-division ONE Champion Aung La N Sang makes his return against Gilberto Galvao in Bangkok, Thailand. Gilberto Galvao blitzes Aung La N Sang with strikes followed up by insane pressure. This game plan wouldn’t work for lon as Sang knocks Galvao down with an uppercut. Sang allows Galvao to get up back to his feet. Galvao attempts a takedown but Sang stuffs it, but is pushed against the cage himself. After seconds in the clinch, Sang returns the favor by pushing Galvao down to the canvas. That would be the beginning of the end for Galvao as Sang got off many ground and pound strikes. After countless strikes to the power-downed Galvao, the referee would wave it off.
Watch: Garry Tonon Submits Johnny Nunez Via Kimura In Round 1 At ONE Fight Night 6
Garry Tonon finished Johnny Nunez via kimura submission at ONE Fight Night 6. “The Lion Killer” plans to fight for the lightweight title again. Garry Tonon is proving that he could bounce back and compete for the title once again after his incredible grappling performance at ONE Fight Night 6. “The Lion Killer” needed less than two minutes to tap his opponent Johnny Nunez via a vicious kimura submission.
Photos: Israel Adesanya Shows Off New Neck And Eye Tattoos
Israel Adesanya flaunted his new tattoos on social media. Izzy asked his fans to look for the meaning of his new neck tattoo and one fan got the right answer. While awaiting the UFC’s call for his next fight, former middleweight king Israel Adesanya decided to take a break and have some slick tattoos. The most notable one Izzy showed off on social media is the neck tattoo which he even asked his fans to decode the meaning of.
Watch: Ciryl Gane Hilariously Mimics Nate Diaz’s Signature Fist Pose And Stance Ahead Of UFC Vegas 67
Ciryl Gane did a couple of Nate Diaz’s signature stunts in front of some members of UFC Vegas 67 media. “Bon Gamin” is down for an interim title fight with Jon Jones or a rematch with Francis Ngannou. Ciryl Gane is not yet booked for a fight but...
Leon Edwards Predicts A Completely Different Fight With Kamaru Usman Not At Altitude
Leon Edwards promises that fans will see a completely different fight when he takes on Kamaru Usman in London. UFC middleweight champion Leon Edwards is preparing for his very first title defense. Since winning the belt back in August, the UFC has been planning his title defense to be held in the UK. Now they finally have a date set. The plan is for Edwards to rematch Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in the O2 Arena in London on March 18. This will be the third time these two men face each other in the Octagon, but Edwards is promising to show fans something new this time around.
More Details Revealed On The James Krause Betting Scandal
The level of involvement of James Krause in the ongoing investigation into illegal betting practices has gained some new information. Back in November, the MMA betting world was turned on its head. Up until the UFC Fight Night bout that took place in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on Nov. 5, betting was a normal part of the sport. Fighters or coaches would often bet on themselves and there was no real problem. After that bout involving Minner and his coach, former UFC fighter James Krause, an investigation was started and fighters were banned. Reportedly, Minner had an undisclosed injury coming into the bout and the betting lines began to shift. As a result, Minner and Krause were suspended but that was only the tip of the iceberg.
Brandon Moreno on Walking Away From James Krause Amid Gambling Investigation: ‘I Decided to Turn the Page Quickly’
When Brandon Moreno steps into the Octagon later this month for his UFC flyweight title fight, he will do so without longtime coach James Krause in his corner. Krause is currently banned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission while under investigation for suspicious betting activities after one of Krause’s fighters, Darrick Minner, entered a November bout with an undisclosed injury. Following the NSAC’s announcement, the UFC issued a statement banning all fighters who continued to train under Krause. Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Morena shared his thoughts on the investigation and how it affected his training camp ahead of UFC 283.
Ariel Helwani Reacts To Dana White’s Own ‘Punishment’ For Wife Slap: ‘Regret Isn’t A Punishment, It’s A Consequence’
Ariel Helwani had a lot to say when it came to Dana White‘s surprise appearance at a UFC media day. Of course, this wouldn’t be the prominent MMA journalist’s first time addressing White’s situation following video of the UFC President slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. Weeks after talking to TMZ and facing criticism from Helwani (and many others), White would ‘face the music’ at UFC Vegas 67 media day and answered questions from the press regarding his controversy.
