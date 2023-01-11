ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

bestattractions.org

Happy Things to Do in Warwick, Rhode Island

There are a variety of things to do in Warwick, Rhode Island. This city has several state parks, beaches, and museums. It is also close to Providence and Newport. You can find some great dining options, including seafood. When you travel to Rhode Island, Warwick may be one of the...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 13, 2023

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes YUM, Top Secret embarrassments, and chest pounding after the fact. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Senate President Ruggiero plans to legalize betting on state college teams in 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WLNE)- Rhode Island law current says Rhode Islanders cannot bet on their own states collegiate teams. Senate President Dominick Ruggiero is proposing legislation that would allow state residents to bet on college athletics in Rhode Island in tournaments involving four or more teams. Examples would include pre-season invitationals, conference...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.) Providence County still has the “high” designation.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island seeks new use for Shepard Building

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Administration issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the future use of the Shepard Building in Providence. Unlike a Request for Proposals (RFP), which results in a contractual agreement, an RFI is non-binding and is often used to gather input from experts.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Johnston teacher plants the seeds of knowledge for her students

(WJAR) — NBC 10, the Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union headed to Johnston to honor another exception teacher with a Golden Apple Award. This week's honoree is Kerri Yekelchick, a second grade teacher at Winsor Hill Elementary School. Yekelchik is known for her creative ways to...
JOHNSTON, RI
high-profile.com

Design Unveiled for new 100,000sf School in Cranston

Cranston, RI – Finegold Alexander Architects announced it is working closely with the City of Cranston and Cranston Public Schools on the design of the new Gladstone Elementary School, to replace an existing 1950s-era school. Finegold Alexander is leveraging the existing site topography to create a compact building footprint,...
CRANSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Warwick – second Best City in U.S. to Raise a Family

Scholaroo conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources. As noted in...
WARWICK, RI
WCVB

Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
METHUEN, MA
GoLocalProv

Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him

Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI

