Rhode Island College requiring masks in classrooms
The decision comes as Providence County is considered to have high transmission of COVID-19.
Racist pamphlets found on RIC campus
The packets were found Wednesday at residence halls, according to RIC President Dr. Jack Warner.
bestattractions.org
Happy Things to Do in Warwick, Rhode Island
There are a variety of things to do in Warwick, Rhode Island. This city has several state parks, beaches, and museums. It is also close to Providence and Newport. You can find some great dining options, including seafood. When you travel to Rhode Island, Warwick may be one of the...
GoLocalProv
Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 13, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes YUM, Top Secret embarrassments, and chest pounding after the fact. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
ABC6.com
Senate President Ruggiero plans to legalize betting on state college teams in 2023
PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WLNE)- Rhode Island law current says Rhode Islanders cannot bet on their own states collegiate teams. Senate President Dominick Ruggiero is proposing legislation that would allow state residents to bet on college athletics in Rhode Island in tournaments involving four or more teams. Examples would include pre-season invitationals, conference...
ABC6.com
Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
ABC6.com
CDC: Providence County remains ‘high’ for COVID-19 transmission
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The CDC announced Friday that Providence County remains in the “high” risk category for COVID-19 transmission. The report shows Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County and Washington county are all at the “medium” level given the latest data. Providence County remains...
whatsupnewp.com
Four Rhode Island counties now at “medium” level of COVID-19 community spread
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated the COVID-19 community levels for Rhode Island’s counties. Four counties – Bristol County, Kent County, Newport County, and Washington County – are now at the “medium” level (Kent County and Newport County decreased from being “high” last week.) Providence County still has the “high” designation.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island seeks new use for Shepard Building
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Administration issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the future use of the Shepard Building in Providence. Unlike a Request for Proposals (RFP), which results in a contractual agreement, an RFI is non-binding and is often used to gather input from experts.
Turnto10.com
Johnston teacher plants the seeds of knowledge for her students
(WJAR) — NBC 10, the Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union headed to Johnston to honor another exception teacher with a Golden Apple Award. This week's honoree is Kerri Yekelchick, a second grade teacher at Winsor Hill Elementary School. Yekelchik is known for her creative ways to...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown town manager: School committee needs to take outgoing superintendent’s words ‘seriously’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown Town Manger Ralph Mollis is urging the school committee to take the comments made by now former interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci Monday seriously. “I’m not sure what the board’s position is on those comments, but when an interim superintendent is making those...
Turnto10.com
'This is a really stressful job': RIDOC director leaves post after 5 years
(WJAR) — After shattering the glass ceiling at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, Director Patricia Coyne-Fague is leaving the agency for good Friday. “I feel I’ve done my best,” Coyne-Fague said. “I think I’ve done a good job, but I’m interested in pivoting to something different.”
high-profile.com
Design Unveiled for new 100,000sf School in Cranston
Cranston, RI – Finegold Alexander Architects announced it is working closely with the City of Cranston and Cranston Public Schools on the design of the new Gladstone Elementary School, to replace an existing 1950s-era school. Finegold Alexander is leveraging the existing site topography to create a compact building footprint,...
rinewstoday.com
Warwick – second Best City in U.S. to Raise a Family
Scholaroo conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources. As noted in...
RI’s first Crumbl to open in East Greenwich
The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave's Marketplace and The Savory Grape.
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
WCVB
Made in New England: New Balance and Rhody Rug are staples in the northeast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Balance is showing off its latest American manufacturing facility in Methuen. It opened in March 2022, and by November, additional teams had already been added to increase production. The workers at this facility make New Balance’s 990 shoes. The sneakers are sold as part of New Balance’s MADE in USA collection, meaning at least 70% of the shoes and its components are made domestically, but some pieces are imported.
ABC6.com
Attorney, parents voice year-long frustrations with North Kingstown School Committee
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — While the district continues to search for both temporary and permanent superintendents, the community voiced the continuing frustrations with the North Kingstown School Committee. Former interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci resigned effective immediately Monday, citing a lack of partnership and flexibility by the committee...
GoLocalProv
Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him
Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
